CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear?

Much of the financial metrics I looked at in November are just as good if not better today.

When I last wrote on CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) in November, I discussed how there was more to come - another gear, ready for torque to be applied. The stock had just come off doubling over the prior 12 months, and I was contending the stock had more room to run even after that kind of performance. It turned out to be correct as the company executed a beautifully profitable fourth quarter; expanding on many of the revenue metrics I discussed in my article.

With the fourth quarter proving the company can repeat growth, the question becomes: can the company continue to execute at such a high level? Similarly, can the stock continue to run at the torrent pace it has?

Top-Line Growth For A Top Gear

To help answer those questions of CyberArk going "top gear," I compared last quarter's financials to this quarter's financials - particularly cost of revenue and expenses. If the company can continue on this path of rapid growth acceleration, then it's likely it can support the stock in the next two to three quarters. On the other hand, if it turns out we see a deceleration of this recent growth, then it's possible the stock will see a breather in the medium term.

Top Line Growth Q4 2018 (Y/Y) Q3 2018 (Y/Y) Revenue Growth 36% 30.6% Cost of Rev. Growth 14.6% 10.8% Gross Profit Growth 39.2% 34.6%

(Source: Company's Q4 2018 earnings release)

Looking at the numbers above, it's clear even in its highest absolute dollars revenue quarter (the fourth quarter), it managed to spur growth beyond the prior quarter where I said another gear was grabbed. This is proving the acceleration has not slowed down.

Will it next quarter, though?

As we know, the company provides conservative guidance. Therefore, we can get an idea of this continuation of accelerated growth year over year. For Q1, the company expects revenue of $92M at the midpoint or 28.5% year-over-year growth. This compares to 2018's Q1 guidance of 17% year-over-year growth and actual reported growth of 22%. With nearly 29% revenue growth expected for 2019's Q1, combined with the company's historically conservative guidance, I expect Q1 to match Q4 in terms of this growth acceleration.

Business climate-wise, nothing has fallen short in the cybersecurity arena, and spend only increased as 2018 progressed. With guidance from CyberArk above consensus and peers like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) issuing a beat and in-line guidance, it's clear the industry these companies serve is not deteriorating. Moreover, CyberArk's business model has proven to be effective in targeting the needs of businesses and governments in protecting their assets and networks. Naturally, this is one of the most important aspects for CyberArk, and it's showing in top line growth.

Business Execution And Expenses

As I analyzed last article, expenses are the second factor in understanding CyberArk's execution and ability to invest in the company continually. In Q4, expenses grew at a very reasonable level considering revenue grew at 36%.

Operational Expense Growth Q4 (Y/Y) Q4 (Q/Q) R&D 25.3% 2.4% Sales and Marketing 9.9% 6.4% General and Administrative 53.5% 15.6% Total 19.4% 7%

(Source: Company's Q4 2018 earnings release)

This contributed to a growth of EBIT of 116% year over year and 181% quarter over quarter. This compares to EBIT growth of 1% in the year-ago quarter. It's clear the company has executed well throughout 2018.

The company is guiding for a Q1 operating margin of 21% against 2017's Q1 reported 10%. While not Q4 levels - as Q1 is typically the lowest revenue quarter of the year - comparing margins quarter over quarter won't tell us much. It's clear management has continued to find an inflection in the business where the additional revenue compared to a year ago is dropping to the bottom line in a significant way.

Can The Stock Go Yet Another Gear?

This is the ultimate question today, especially after the run-up over the last 16 months. What's interesting is even with the massive rise in share price, the stock's valuation has continued to compress.

My estimate for 2019 puts GAAP EPS (the chart above is based on GAAP as well) at $1.90-2.00. This is a little under where the company has guided for on a non-GAAP basis. Using the current cybersecurity market together with management's recent execution ability, I see this as readily achievable. Even if the stock rose to $140 over the next six months, the multiple would continue to compress to 70 based on my estimate. At today's $109 share price, this is a forward multiple of 55. While this seems high in today's economic and business climate, CyberArk has accelerated growth while many other companies are struggling to maintain growth or slow the deceleration of it. Combine this with the fact CyberArk's net income grew 194% from 2017 to 2018 and you see a better context for the multiple. Continuing the exercise, based on my $1.95 in EPS, I expect net income to grow 59% in 2019 over 2018. This means CyberArk is still undervalued at $109 a share.

Considering the strong momentum in the business specifically as the company delivers on cloud-based solutions, I expect it to deliver strong results in 2019 on the back of its record-setting 2018. Along with the growing demand for these kinds of products in the marketplace, what has given CyberArk an advantage is the consolidation in the sector. According to the CEO on the Q4 conference call, this was a factor in many of the company's wins over the course of the year:

I think we indicated in the last several months that we're seeing disruption with our competitors primarily with the roll ups by private equity, they create disruption in existing customers, they definitely create disruption for them in active sales processes. And yes, so we saw an increase in our win rate, I would say consistently throughout the year. It was one of our strategic objectives into 2018.

The risk is these competitors get absorbed, straighten their businesses out, and get back in the ring to compete. However, much of the damage has been done by CyberArk taking these large wins away from competitors who may have been in the running at the time but have now been erased from the email address book after losing to CyberArk's products. It's not very often there are rip and replaces in the IT world.

It's clear the company has executed phenomenally while keeping the business lean and in check. On top of this, the business environment favors CyberArk in both a holistic sense and a competitive disruptive sense. These two major factors have allowed the cybersecurity industry to grow in terms of spend from a customer perspective and limit the scope of competitors. Additionally, CyberArk is taking advantage of these competitive issues at the right time, killing two birds with one stone - growing market share and riding the growing market. It's time for another gear, and I'd be a buyer on any weakness.

