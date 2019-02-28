Chesapeake Energy: Not Getting Me Moving

Having taken a speculative position in the low $2s, I am cashing out, as the 2019 guidance suggests more of the same to be seen next year.

Deleveraging and larger oil production have reduced leverage concerns, as shareholders have seen a lot of dilution following last year's WildHorse deal.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) finally had some good news to share with its investors. At least, shareholders reacted optimistically in response to the fourth quarter results. The company reported GAAP earnings of $545 million for the final quarter of the year and adjusted earnings of $238 million which looks impressive, yet we have to remain critical on these earnings, as they are far removed from actual cash flows.

The reason for that is that the oil plunge following a record year of 2014 means that the company took multi-billion impairment charges, which now result in artificially lowered depreciation charges. This allows the company to report accounting profits, yet these are not economical profits as capital spending minus depreciation charges are substantial and necessary to keep production essentially flat. While the company guides for production growth, that is adjusted for asset sales, as this is simply no fair comparison.

This promotional and, in some way, one-sided reporting, makes me find it very easy to cut my speculative position which I have held since very late 2018, as real economical improvements still have to be delivered upon.

About The Numbers

Before looking deeper into the numbers, I have to write a critical note as management touts solid production growth, of course, adjusted for asset sales, while margins were the highest since 2014, but that is largely the result because the book value of the assets has been written down a lot.

Let's first look at the reported numbers. Chesapeake reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.50 billion in 2018 and net earnings to common equity holders of $775 million, with adjusted earnings totaling $816 million. Total production came in at 521,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and while this marked growth on an adjusted basis, it was down from 548,000 barrels produced in 2017.

So, let's look at the numbers in greater detail. Chesapeake posted fourth quarter operating earnings of $294 million and operating earnings of $882 million for the year. This is, of course, ahead of taxes and interest, with the latter running at half a billion a year, as reported GAAP earnings are inflated thanks to gains on purchases or exchanges of debt.

The concern is that these earnings do not represent cash flows. With operating earnings totaling $294 million, actual cash flows remain negative. With production down slightly, Chesapeake still needed to invest $541 million, roughly twice the depreciation charges of $278 million. These net capital investments of $263 million are roughly equivalent to reported operating earnings, let alone accounting for the interest bill incurred by the company.

This means that leverage progress is limited with a regular net debt load of $7.3 billion being quite high, certainly if $1.7 billion in preferred stock is accounted for as well.

Is It Going To Change Now?

For 2019, the company is pegging capital spending at $2.4 billion, plus or minus hundred million, flattish compared to 2018. The company is expecting solid growth notably in terms of oil production, with overall adjusted production growth seen at 13-20%, yet that is based on 2018 production of 422,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as a base. Thus, this does not compare to the reported 521,000 barrels number, although the change in the mix towards oil will be quite large in 2019, with oil production seen at little over a quarter of total production by year's end.

In my eyes, the company is still not posting economic earnings as recent moves in natural gas prices or oil prices provide little hope for a windfall in the near term.

So, how does this hold up to a previous analysis? Days ahead of the end of 2018, I looked at Chesapeake as I concluded that shares were getting more interesting. I noted that the $4 billion purchase of WildHorse actually reduced leverage, while cutting the upside for shareholders as well given the large dilutive impact of the deal for common shareholders.

This deal, the low expectations, a spike higher in natural gas prices in December and insider purchases made me more upbeat, with shares trading at $2 and change at the time.

Being grateful that I entered a small speculative position, I have cut the stake altogether for a relatively quick 30% gain. I am not impressed with the Q4 numbers in terms of the real economic earnings which remain non-existent in my eyes. This and a relatively disappointing 2019 guidance, with more of the same to come unless oil and gas prices make a definitive move higher, I find it easy to avoid Chesapeake which continues to chuck along. Furthermore, I recognise that oil prices have recently taken a small beating as well.

Time to look forward to further opportunities, as the story is no longer very convincing, even as it remains an interesting story to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.