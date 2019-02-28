NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR (OTC:NPRUF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Cook - President and Chief Executive Officer

Venneth Alvien Santos - Corporate Analyst

Leslie Veiner - Chief Operating Officer

Travis Beatty - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities Inc.

Matt Kornack - National Bank of Canada

Mario Saric - Scotia Capital Inc.

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Todd Cook, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter conference call. Joining me today, as always, is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; and Travis Beatty, our CFO.

The webcast of today's conference call including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release. We'll begin the conference call after Venneth Santos from our Investor Relations team reads a brief summary of our cautionary statement as outlined on Page 2. Venneth?

Venneth Alvien Santos

Thanks, Todd. Today's conference call and presentations may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in the securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, February 28, 2019. And the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Venneth. Yesterday, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2018. Before we get into detailed commentary on the fourth quarter, I'd like to give you the brief highlights.

Diluted FFO of $2.11 for the year, up from $2.08 in 2017. This is primarily due to same door NOI growth and NOI from new acquisitions and developments, improved occupancy, the best since 2013. In the fourth quarter, diluted FFO per unit was $0.50, down slightly from $0.51 in 2017.

We ended the year with same door NOI growth of 4.5% and 4.2% for the quarter, driven by growth in all multi-family regions across the portfolio. The growth is led by Ontario again, with 10%, the strong execution of our VCIs and the slow recovery in Western Canada. Les will get into that in more detail shortly.

In the fourth quarter, we also acquired 644 units for $132 million, all properties located in Ontario. This brings total acquisitions for the year to just over $333 million. The acquisitions combined with the solid growth in the fair value of our assets, brings our assets to nearly $4.1 billion.

We continue to reduce our leverage with debt to gross book value declining to 53.8%, now within our target range of 50% to 55%. And finally, we continue to deliver on our VCI program with $3.7 million in annual NOI improvements created in 2018, bringing the total to $10.5 million since the 2015 transaction.

I'll turn the call over to Leslie now, to add some color on the operations for the quarter. Les?

Leslie Veiner

Thanks, Todd. Our multi-family portfolio saw positive same door NOI growth of 5.1% in the fourth quarter, and same door NOI growth of 5% for the year, with all regions achieving same door growth in 2018.

Ontario remains our strongest performing region with 11.9% same door growth in the quarter and 10% for the year. Western and Northern Canada also had positive same door growth in the quarter and the year, with these regions benefiting from stronger occupancy, higher market rents and focused expense management.

Multi-family portfolio occupancy was 93.9% for the quarter and 93.5% for the year, an improvement over the 93.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the 92.4% for the previous year. With the exception of Quebec, where occupancy declined 6 basis points, occupancy in 2018 was higher in all of our regions, when compared to 2017.

Overall improved economic conditions, the successful execution of the VCRs in Ontario and the acquisition of new properties with higher average rents resulted in an increasing AMR in all regions for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2018 and the same period in 2017.

Looking at Slide 4, Ontario had another strong quarter and continues to be a major contributor to the overall positive multi-family NOI performance. The performance continues to be driven by strong market fundamentals and the continued successful delivery on our value creation initiatives.

Occupancy in Ontario has been relatively stable over the past 12 months at 97% for the quarter and 96.9% for the year. The strong market conditions in Ontario helped AMR increase by 7.3% in the past 12 months. The NOI margin in Ontario was 56.2% for the quarter, an improvement over the 51.5% reported in the same quarter of 2017.

The margin has improved as a result of the increased operating synergies as well as the impact of the acquisitions that we completed in late 2017 and in 2018. There were quite a number of newly constructed properties with higher average rents. We expect the strong operating fundamentals to continue in Ontario.

Moving to Slide 5 in Western Canada, same door NOI growth was 2.1% for the year, mainly due to higher market rents and reduced incentives being offered. Western Canada occupancy in the fourth quarter was 88.2%, an improvement from 86.6% in the third quarter. Occupancy for the year was 86.7%, an improvement over the 85.3% in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, NOI margin in Western Canada was 59.5%, compared to 58.9% in the same quarter last year. In BC, all our regions improved occupancy in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. Dawson Creek had the largest improvement, going from 79.3% to 89% in the fourth quarter. And it's also an improvement over the 71% in the same period last year. This is due to the influx of contractors to work on pipeline projects.

Abbotsford, Nanaimo and Prince George continue to be our strongest performing markets in BC with no material changes expected in 2019. In Alberta, all regions except Bonnyville improved occupancy over the third quarter of 2018. Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Slave Lake had strong occupancy improvements in the quarter. Fort McMurray, which accounts for approximately 15% of Western Canada's NOI had a small improvement in occupancy in the quarter, but is relatively flat compared to the same period 2017.

There've been no improvements in the economic outlook for Fort McMurray, where the region has seen an 11% population drop since 2015. And we expect the performance to remain relatively flat in 2019. Our new development in Canmore saw good momentum in leasing in the fourth quarter, and is currently 85% leased compared to the 50% at the end of the third quarter, with average rents above our pro forma.

Slide 6 in Atlantic Canada, same door NOI grew by 1% for the year. Overall, occupancy declined in the quarter to 94.9%, compared to 95.8% in the third quarter. AMR in Atlantic Canada was up 4.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly due to the impact of higher average rents from recently built properties that were acquired in Nova Scotia in the second quarter.

Operating margins decreased in the quarter compared to the same period last year, as we experienced higher-than-normal repairs and maintenance expenses in addition to an increase in property taxes and utilities. St. John's occupancy rose relatively flat compared to third quarter at 95.5%, but an improvement over the 94% in the same period of 2017.

A weak economy in St. John's has seen a decline in rental rates, reduced activity in the offshore and an unemployment rate of 8.1%. Rental promotions and incentives have helped maintain our current occupancy levels.

Slide 7, our Northern Canada market saw same door NOI increase of 3.9% for the year. This increase is largely due to improved occupancy in Iqaluit and Inuvik, and lower expenses across the region. Overall occupancy in the north was 96.8% compared to 97.1% in the third quarter of 2017.

And the small decrease in occupancy is attributable to the Yellowknife market. Net operating margins were 65% for the quarter and 66.2% year to date, an improvement over the fourth quarter of 2017 and the full year 2017. Margins were down from the previous quarter, mainly due to higher natural gas expenses.

On Slide 8, Qubec reported negative same door NOI for the quarter, but at 4.3% same door NOI for the year. The decrease in the quarter is largely due to higher natural gas and electricity expenses.

While net operating margins dropped to 48.7%, Quebec operating margins did increase to 53.8% from 51.3% on an annual basis. Average rents in Quebec increased 4.2% compared to the previous year while occupancy declined to 91.7% compared to the 92.2% in the third quarter.

As shown on Slide 9 by the end of 2018, we have delivered $191 million in value creation, achieving 73% of the initial five year target. At our current pace, we expect to achieve approximately 113% of our value creation target by the end of 2020.

Going forward, our disclosure will be focused on initiatives impacting the whole portfolio and we will not be reporting on VCIs as they relate to the 2015 transaction. Following our acquisitions in Ontario over the past 15 months, we expect that we will be able to maintain our current pace of high-end renovations over the next 24 to 36 months.

On Slide 10, now turning to our commercial and execusuites operations. Commercial and execusuites same door NOI was up 1.3% for the year, which was attributable to the strong performance in the execusuites. Total NOI was slightly down compared to 2017 due to the disposition of our hotel in Iqaluit in the third quarter of 2017.

Execusuites, same door NOI increased 15.9% in 2018 while the commercial operations, same door NOI decreased 2.1% in the same period. Occupancy in our hotels was up 7.1% in 2018 compared to 2017 as we saw strong performance in Inuvik, Yellowknife and Iqaluit markets.

Inuvik and Yellowknife benefited from a number of infrastructure projects in their respective markets, which have now been completed. While Iqaluit has had a tight supply following the sale and conversion of our hotel to student accommodation. New supplies currently being built in Iqaluit and the market is expected to become more competitive later this year and into 2020.

Average commercial vacancy was 8.7% in 2018, up from 8% the previous year. Our commercial markets in Yellowknife, Inuvik and St. John's remain challenging and we expect these softer market dynamics to continue in 2019.

I will now turn the call over to Travis to discuss the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks, Leslie. As shown on Slide 11, we have a number of improvements in financial metrics since last year. This includes total diluted FFO up by 10%, diluted FFO per unit of $2.11 for 2018 up from last year of $2.08. FFO payout ratio improving by 160 basis points in 2018. Total revenue and NOI are up by 10% and 12% respectively. And NOI margins improving by 110 basis points to 58.3%.

These improvements are the result of same door NOI growth, NOI from acquisitions and our recently completed development in Canmore, Regina and Iqaluit.

In 2018 trust admin was 4.6% of total revenue, consistent with 2017 or 4.5%. Trust admin costs are expected to rise modestly in 2019 to facilitate Northview's ongoing growth.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by $48 million during the year compared to 2017. This is from higher NOI of $23 million, a change in non-cash working capital of $32 million, insurance proceeds of $2.7 million offset by higher financing costs. Our distribution remains at $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis, which is sustainable long-term.

Moving on to Slide 12, at December 31, 2018, our debt to gross book value was 53.8%, a decrease of 260 basis points from the same period last year. This marks the lowest since 2015 and within our target range of 50% to 55%. This is the result of the recent equity offering in June of last year and fair value increases.

During the year, we had a net fair value increase of $167 million and $122 million during the fourth quarter. The majority was $126 million increase in Ontario, driven by higher NOI and Cap Rate compression.

In addition, $17.4 million or 9% of fair value increase was recorded in Q3 for the assets acquired in December 2017. Our leverage may increase slightly in 2009 as we internally fund developments in Calgary, Kitchener and Nanaimo. These increases may be mitigated by future fair value increases in investment property.

Our interest and debt service coverage ratios continue to remain strong from the prior quarter.

Now on Slide 13, as of December 31, 2018, our weighted average interest rate was 3.17%, slightly lower than the previous year. During the year, we completed $431 million of mortgage refinancing excluding short-term financings for multi-family properties with a weighted average interest rate of 3.2% and an average term to maturity of 8.2 years.

The recent downward movement in interest rates should provide interest saving opportunities in 2019 as we look to refinance maturing debt to the currently lower CMHC market interest rates of around 2.8%.

Amortization of previously recognized fair value of debt will roll off in 2019 and future years, which will result in an increase in financing expense. We have a new fully committed $200 million syndicated operating facility. This new facility is expected to close during the second quarter of 2019.

The new facility has better pricing on borrowing rates, which will lead to interest savings. The new facility also has improved debt service coverage ratios and higher borrowing base capacity at a property level.

Looking ahead to 2019, we have sufficient liquidity, reduced leverage and an improved balance sheet. Northview is well positioned to support a strategic growth and we look forward to further progress.

I'll now turn the call back over to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Travis. Moving to Slide 14. With an acquisition and development activity, 2018 was a successful year on the execution of our growth strategy with a focus on strong markets and strengthening our portfolio diversification, primarily in Ontario and Southern BC.

The 644 unit portfolio acquired in December was partly funded by $35 million equity issuance of Class B units at $27 per unit. This acquisition completes the deployment of the proceeds from our June offering and the redeployment of the proceeds from the sale of our Chetwynd portfolio in the third quarter.

Northview continues to benefit from our relationship with Starlight, which is our largest unit holder. This relationship provides us access so hard to find off market transactions in the highly competitive regions of the country.

To add some clarity to our disclosure yesterday, the new agreement with Starlight replaces the arrangement that has been in place since the Northview transaction in 2015. The arrangement was previously set out in the transitional services agreement, which expired this past October. The new agreement was entered into as part of our strong governance over this important relationship and to enhance transparency with our unitholders.

Since December 2017, we have completed almost $550 million of acquisitions; 77%, which were in Ontario and 65% of those which provide above average NOI growth opportunities. Looking forward, we expect the pace of acquisitions will moderate somewhat from the pace we've been on over the last 18 months.

Moving to our development activity, we completed three developments in 2018. Harbour Landing development in Regina, the mixed use building in Iqaluit and the project in Canmore.

The total project costs were almost $60 million and we recognize fair value gains of $12.5 million, which is a 21% net asset value - 21% increase in the net asset value creation. For our 2019 program we're going to complete Phase 2 of our Calgary Vista project, which is being completed on schedule. The first building will be turned over to our operations group on April 1 and the second on May 1.

Our operations team is already seeing some strong interest in the three-bedroom units. We're in the final design and planning stage for our first Ontario development in Kitchener on the land acquired last January. We're excited as this will be our first concrete construction and expect to be in the ground in the next couple of months.

Finally, we are moving along nicely through the planning cycle for the Nanaimo development on land acquired last year. Construction on this project is expected to start mid-year. To wrap it up, we've continued to execute on our priorities and deliver on our ultimate goal of driving unitholder value.

Over the past 18 months, we've completed over $600 million in growth through a successful acquisition and development programs. We expect to continue to grow in our strong markets, accessing a relationship with Starlight as well as through our traditional relationships. Our acquisitions over the past 18 months or so have demonstrated our ability to execute on organic growth strategies and to deliver above average NOI and NAV growth.

On the development front, we'll continue to drive to expand our activities in Ontario and Southern BC. We expect to be able to continue to deliver net asset value creation by achieving the 100 to 200 basis point spreads over acquisition cap rates. Organic growth in our strong and growing markets continues to create net asset value gains.

The strength of the Ontario market and the stability of our West, East Coast and Northern markets provide us with a solid platform to continue to drive value for unitholders.

Thanks for your time. And I'll now turn the call back to Chris for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jonathan Kelcher with TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Todd Cook

Good morning, Jon.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question, just on the agreement that you announced yesterday with Starlight, is there any material changes in that to what was in place on the original one?

Todd Cook

No.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So same sort of fees on acquisitions and stuff, and that's basically it, right?

Todd Cook

Yeah.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then on Kitchener, could you maybe give a little bit more color on that, like how big a building, rough costs?

Todd Cook

It's going to be a - it's likely a two-phase project. I believe it's around 330, 340 units. The total costs are ballparking in and around $100 million.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And you think you'll get in the ground on that in maybe Q3?

Todd Cook

I think early in - well, early to mid Q2 will be shovels in the ground.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Okay. That's it for me for now. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Jon.

Matt Kornack

Hi. A few quick questions, First, with regards to Quebec, what is the sort of outlook with regards to occupancy gains there? I know it's at - in your disclosure that you're repositioning some of the suites. But just wondering how that moves forward over the next couple of years.

Todd Cook

Yeah, I mean the - we expect to see some improvement in the occupancy in Quebec. We're currently around about just under 92%. We'd like to see that tick up a few turns, so probably 94%, 95% is - yeah, it's probably a realistic target in the next 12 months as we…

Matt Kornack

And is there a significant amount of capital that you have to put in there or what are the changes that you're making to those properties?

Todd Cook

No, it's not significant capital. I mean, we're doing some - we have already invested in renovating some units. So it's just typical capital that you spend on turnover, so nothing abnormal.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And on Atlantic Canada is most of the issue related to the suites that were taken off as a result of the fire? So should we expect a pretty good bump in the second half of 2019 when those come back on?

Todd Cook

Yeah, there will be - those we expect those to come back on in probably, sometime in the second quarter we're targeting. We're targeting May at the moment. So you'll see some improvement in occupancy from that. Yeah, St. John's has been probably the toughest market in Atlantic Canada. But things seem to have stabilized there. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, aside from the building that's out of commission, I expect the occupancy to remain at similar levels to what you see now.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Perfect. With regards to Canmore, so it started at 50 ended at 85. Is it fair to say that if we wanted to take an average number, the middle of those two would be okay for the quarter itself, just thinking of the incremental NOI?

And also, I know projects can sometimes have higher costs at the beginning, because they're fixed. So would it have been contributing NOI in the quarter?

Travis Beatty

It would have - your occupancy assumption is about right. It trended from around 50 in late 2018 to where it is now at 85. I don't have that number in front of me, whether it's going to be positive NOI for the quarter. I expect that it is.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then also, Travis, with regards to the amortization of fair value, I mean, if I just took the remaining number and straight lined it across, I would last beyond 2019 before it wears off. Is there something that would cause it to come off earlier than that or is it - it's related to a number of different mortgages?

Travis Beatty

Yeah, it's related to a bunch of the amortization schedule of wherever it was generated from in the past. The number - so the credit that's being amortized through 2018 is about $4 million.

Matt Kornack

Yeah.

Travis Beatty

But that's going to reduce to about a $1.5 million or sorry $2.5 million dollars in 2019.

Matt Kornack

Okay. I mean we already take it out of AFFO, but it will have an FFO impact. And then lastly on Kitchener. Do you have a sense as to at this point what the yield on that $100 million investment and if you say two phases, is it two $50 million phases and then would the timing be, you fully finish Phase 1 before doing Phase 2 or will it be staggered?

Todd Cook

So I guess - and then just trying to do some math in my head. I would say Phase 1 is probably going to be 60% of the project. So there's - some of the infrastructure that you have to do in the first piece so I think you're probably 60%, 65% of the project is, call it the Phase 1 and then the rest will be the second phase.

I don't - you'll probably start construction on the second part, when you've got three, four months left in the first phase so it's a bit messy to be leasing and living when there's construction going on, but I think if we get the - if we get the exterior close to close to done and then we work it inside, I think that'll work.

So that's and that's why we're - that's why I've been somewhat vague because we're just in that final staging and drawing the chart on what's going to happen when and so on.

Matt Kornack

Sure. No that makes sense. I mean, I assume given that you're going ahead with it, it's a reasonable yield relative to where Cap Rates are for that type of product, if you could even buy that type of product in the market.

Todd Cook

Yeah like the - I think the market Cap Rates in that four to four and a quarter range, I think we're somewhere in the 5 to 5.5 ranges is what we're thinking we're going to coming at.

Matt Kornack

Okay. That's perfect. Thanks, Todd.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning.

Travis Beatty

Hi.

Mario Saric

Just want to focus on Ontario a little bit. Obviously the numbers are really strong. It seems like the trend is going to continue. When we look at your portfolio in totality, given the rent growth that we've seen and the turnover that you have, what would you say would be a good estimate for the mark-to-market upside in your portfolio without putting in the 20,000 25,000 a door in terms of the high end rental?

Leslie Veiner

Yeah, so I mean most of the - the biggest mark to market gap is obviously Ontario. And we're probably in the region of about 10% under market, but the caveat there is that that would be based on the - on doing the high-end renovation, roughly the same pace that you've seen over the last 24 months.

Mario Saric

Okay. And have you seen any notable shift in the last couple months. I guess it's hard to say, given, it's slower leasing period. But what are your expectations in terms of kind of turnover in Ontario?

Leslie Veiner

Yeah. So we - we've seen a small downtick in turnover. We were - if you go back a year ago Ontario turnover was around 30% and if you look at Q4 sort of trailing, it's down about 3% so we had a 27%. The GTA is - the turnover in the GTA is lower, it's probably around about 20%, but then our high-end renovation program is, it's right across Ontario, it's not sort of GTA focused and so we don't - obviously relying on turnover in Toronto area, but we've got a lot of high-end renovation projects going on right at right across the province. So there has been a small decrease and I think there will be continued pressure just with the tight supply. You will - it is a number that we are watching closely, but so it could tighten some more, but it's still fairly healthy at around 27%.

Mario Saric

Is it fair to say that on the high-end rental program, a majority of the, I guess new tenants would be affected with new tenants as opposed to existing tenants [paying joint rent] [ph].

Leslie Veiner

Yeah that would all be - that would all be new tenants.

Mario Saric

And how does affordability for those new tenants stack up in terms of rental income, given the strong rent growth that we've seen in Ontario or are there signs that affordability is becoming a bit of an issue?

Leslie Veiner

We haven't really seen that. The nice thing about the program is you get to test it before you, before you commit all the capital. So we have at times tailored the program to do sort of a less extensive renovation where particular market won't bear the rents going up by - to support the full-blown renovation. But we're not seeing much resistance to rents. I think of all the units that we did, close to 700 in excess of 95% are leased so they don't sit long before they rent. I mean a lot of times they are rented before the renovation is even completed. So we're not seeing much resistance to market rents in Ontario at the moment.

Mario Saric

Got it. And I guess, the lower turnover that you're seeing on the margin, I presume that contributed to the slight kind of decline in the target annualized NOI from the VCIs [end 2020] [ph]?

Leslie Veiner

Yeah, it's probably that. Because as you get deeper into the program, even though - even if you get an equivalent turnover you're not going to get access to all the units that that aren't renovated. So some of it - you'll see a natural decline as you get deeper into the program, but with the 1600 additional units that we've identified with the transactions that we completed in Ontario in the last 15 months, we think that'll give us enough sort of extra inventory to keep the pace up at least for the next 12 to 24 months.

Mario Saric

All right, okay. And my other question just relates to the commercial portfolio. You have 157,000 square feet maturing in 2019. Can you give us a sense in terms of what the expected renewal rate is on that space and any potential change in that realm?

Leslie Veiner

Yeah, I think that the rates will be relatively flat. The commercial markets as I said sort of formula, what is fairly soft, Yellowknife, St. John's in particular. So we're seeing renewals at the moment. The renewals we are doing are sort of flat to the expiring leases.

Mario Saric

Okay. Your expectation that I can see will be relatively stable year-over-year or...

Leslie Veiner

Yes. I mean we are leasing –we've been fairly successful in with renewals. We just haven't seen the rental growth.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Mario.

Todd Cook

I'd like to thank everybody for joining and for the rest of February and we'll talk to you again in May.

