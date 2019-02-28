Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: January Review

This article was originally published January 11, 2019.

Yield Hunting screens the individual preferred stock space monthly and analyzes three different buckets of preferreds:

Investment grade High yield Qualified dividends

Investment grade: We look for preferreds that are trading below (to slightly above) par with investment grade credit ratings and current yields above (or near) 6%.

High yield: We look for BB-rated securities or non-rated securities that yield in excess of 7%. We avoided many of the mortgage REIT preferreds, energy preferreds, and shipping preferreds. We just don't see the return for the amount of risk.

Qualified Dividends: We look for issues who's dividends qualify for capital gains treatment and again avoid the shipping and energy stocks, many of the names that are trading well above par, and those with yields below 5.50%.

The preferred stock index ETF (PFF) is rebounding sharply as tax loss harvesting is now over.

We compared current prices to two months ago when we first issued our monthly report.

Let's first look at the preferreds that made the largest absolute price change down since November 7th.

Note: Since the publication of this report, Pacific Gas & Electric (PGE) has filed for bankruptcy and suspended its dividend for their preferred stock issues.

Here are the largest prices changes higher since November 7th:

The Full List:

Some Current Opportunities

Investment Grade

Apollo Global Management (APO_B): Current yield 6.74%, price $23.63, down 3.2% since early November. BBB+ rated.

Current yield 6.74%, price $23.63, down 3.2% since early November. BBB+ rated. RenaissanceRE (RNR-E): Current yield of 6.07%, price $23.56, down 6.0% from November. BBB rated.

Current yield of 6.07%, price $23.56, down 6.0% from November. BBB rated. Oaktree Capital (OAK-A): Current yield of 6.79%, price of $24.40, down 2.2% since November. BBB rated.

Current yield of 6.79%, price of $24.40, down 2.2% since November. BBB rated. National Storage Affiliates (NSA-A): Current yield is 6.41%, price is $23.40 down 4.1% since November.

High Yield

Pennsylvania RE (PEI-B): This is a highly speculative position that is a total return play (keep position size capped at 1%). Colorado Wealth Management speaks highly of this position and is pounding the table to buy. The current yield is now 9.63% with a yield to call of 23.4%. The common has been rallying lately and yields almost 14% (clearly positioned for a dividend cut). That would be beneficial for preferred stock holders.

National General Holdings (NGHCP): The shares are down over 7% on price over the last two months and now have a current yield of 8.13% with a yield to call of 22.64%. This is another speculative name but not nearly as speculative as PEI-B. The common shares trade at $24, with the company earning $1.34 over the last twelve months- not even close to a level that would indicate that level of distress in the preferreds.

Prologis (OTCQB:PLDGP): This is a $50 par issue that is current trading north of par at $59. That is down 4.2% in the last 60 days. Current yield is 7.19%. The common trades at $61- clearly an indication of health with $2.45 EPS ttm. The preferreds are not callable until 2026 so paying a premium today is not of a concern.

Term Preferreds

Gladstone Investment 6.375% (GAINL): One of the only term preferreds that moved to any degree during the last two months falling 1.94%. The yield is 6.45% and the price is now below par. The earliest call date isn't until August 2021.

Concluding Thoughts

Individual preferreds look extremely compelling to add some high quality 6%-7% yielding positions to the portfolio. Our target right now is about 15% in these securities, spread across at least 5-10 positions depending on quality. These securities appear nicely oversold, especially on the investment grade sign but there are pockets of deep value in the high yield side as well.

Investors can use the above tables to look at which preferreds are down in the last couple of months possibly providing a good entry opportunity.

Since the publication of this report, preferreds have rallied but there still remains a good deal of dislocation. In addition to the tax loss sell off of the fourth quarter, iShares Preferred Stock ETF changed the index it derives its holdings and weights on Jan 31st. This is causing some positions to be sold while others to be added. PFF is a behemoth relative to the overall size of the preferred market at approximately 30% of all dollars. It can move these relatively small and illiquid names. Prices continue to recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APO.PA, OAK.PB, NSA.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.