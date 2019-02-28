U.S. Economy Standing Over A Cliff

America has been hiking up a steep mountain and finally summitted. Now, they're looking out upon a vast mountainscape and see only the bottom. GDP is made up of four parts: consumer spending, private investment, government expenditures, and net exports. The U.S. achieves most of its growth through consumer spending, accounting for roughly 70% of GDP. Since GDP is so heavily weighted to consumers, when the economy is growing and consumers are happy, growth is explosive. However, when fear rises and uncertainty creates a hollow feeling in their hearts, the economy dries up.

Source: Fred

Jazz Age

2018 was a great year for consumers. Disposable income increased by a staggering $507 billion. The issue is, spending increased by $581 billion. This discrepancy fueled the economy, however, it was fueled by credit. 7 of the 11 reported months for 2018, consumers spent more than they earned; resulting in the lowest saving's rate since 2008. And when consumers purchase with credit, they are taking from their future self. Even as wages improve, consumers will be forced to allocate their additional wealth to paying off debt, rather than spending it on goods and services.

Source: BEA

Source: IMF

Animal Spirits

CEOs have become pessimistic about the global economy. Growth prospects for China, Europe, and the U.S. have diminished. Protectionist policies mount, the cost of debt continues to rise, and volatility in the market still echoes in their ears. Only 12% expect economic conditions to improve over the next six months while 54% expected conditions to worsen. A simple question arises. If you are a CEO, will you hire more employees and expand operations?

John Maynard Keynes came up with the term "animal spirits," referring to emotional mindsets. Certain mindsets can either drive or hamper economic growth. If the market is optimistic and has a high level of confidence, then the market will become inflated. However, if there are low morale and a high degree of uncertainty, confidence will drop, dragging the market down with it. Even, if fundamentally the economy is strong. Business decisions are based on intuition and the behavior of competitors, rather than on fundamentals.

The negative mindset of CEOs will create a self-fulfilling prophecy. Cutting costs and removing excess waste will cause employees to become fearful. In return, consumers will be more defensive in their spending, weakening consumer spending and confidence. And when one person's spending drops, another person's income will drop creating a vicious cycle.

Diving deeper, specifically looking at the U.S. economy, the NFIB posts a general overview of what small business owners are thinking of every month. Small businesses in the U.S. account for roughly half of all private-sector jobs and this survey is a great indicator for domestic demand. In January, the Small Business Optimism Index dropped 3.2 to 101.2. Business owners continue to hire and invest but have become concerned about future economic growth. The NFIB Uncertainty Index rose 7 points to its fifth-highest reading in 45 years to 86.

Source: NFIB

Looking at the chart below, there are several worrying signs coming from the survey. 82% of business owners said they do not plan to increase employment. Only 1% of businesses plan to increase inventories. And only 6% expect the economy to improve. Fear, pessimism, and uncertainty have poisoned the market and will lower the confidence of businesses and consumers.

Source: NFIB

Rainy Day Money

U.S. workers are finally seeing more money in their paycheck. Total compensation for civilian workers increased 2.9% in 2018. 30 basis points higher, compared to 2017. Real average hourly earnings increased 1.7% from January 2018 to January 2019.

Source: BLS

Rising wages have been beneficial to consumer spending. Unfortunately, it coincides with a rise in inflation. Core CPI increased from 1.8% at the start of 2018, finishing at 2.2%. Leaving the spread between total compensation and inflation at a mere 0.7%. Still beneficial to workers, just not as impactful as one would hope.

Source: BLS

Boom or Bust

2019 will either be a boom or bust year. The CCI dropped in January for the third straight month but rebounded in February. American consumers were relieved that the partial government shutdown ended and Jerome Powell halted rate hikes. Increased compensation will also provide a comforting feeling in the hearts of many. Although, a savings rate which hasn't been lower since before the crash will likely lead many consumers to pocketing their change rather than putting it in the tip jar. Consumer credit has surpassed $4 trillion, 50% higher than the peak of 2008. Interest payments will force consumers to readjust their spending patterns to a more conservative approach. Fundamentally, there have been several worrying signs that could hamper economic growth. Looking at the mindsets of small business owners and CEOs, it appears they have transformed from a roaring lion to a skittish cat. Future outlook looks dim and many are trying to prepare. The Business Confidence Index peaked in August of 2018 and has been on a sharp decline since. Confidence is an exaggerator and a multiplier. When high, it can make economies flourish. However, the reaction when confidence is low is just as impactful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.