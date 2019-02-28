24 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including 2 Kings

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 2 Champion 2 Contender 5 Challenger 15

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Old Republic International Corp... (ORI) 37 3.83 4-Mar-19 2.60% Champion Eversource Energy (D/B/A) (ES) 20 3.07 4-Mar-19 5.90% Contender BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9 2.99 5-Mar-19 5.40% Challenger RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Class A (RMAX) 5 2.14 5-Mar-19 5.00% Challenger Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A... (GIL) 8 1.51 6-Mar-19 19.60% Challenger Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) 6 2.07 6-Mar-19 18.20% Challenger Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 62 2.8 7-Mar-19 5.90% King Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 51 1.65 7-Mar-19 16.10% King Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 47 3.53 7-Mar-19 3.09% Champion Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 24 1.89 7-Mar-19 18.00% Contender PPL Corporation (PPL) 17 5.16 7-Mar-19 0.60% Contender Auburn National Bancorporation,... (AUBN) 17 2.91 7-Mar-19 4.20% Contender Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 15 2.05 7-Mar-19 10.20% Contender Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 8 2.57 7-Mar-19 9.10% Challenger Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 8 2.75 7-Mar-19 10.60% Challenger Public Service Enterprise Group... (PEG) 7 3.21 7-Mar-19 4.40% Challenger Cogent Communications Holdings,... (CCOI) 7 4.7 7-Mar-19 3.60% Challenger Terex Corporation (TEX) 6 1.27 7-Mar-19 10.00% Challenger Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 6 1.14 7-Mar-19 23.10% Challenger First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 5 1.22 7-Mar-19 6.70% Challenger Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 7 2.13 8-Mar-19 7.90% Challenger ITT Inc. Common Stock (ITT) 6 1.01 8-Mar-19 9.70% Challenger Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 6 0.71 8-Mar-19 5.60% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent ORI 0.195 0.2 2.56% ES 0.505 0.535 5.94% BLK 3.13 3.3 5.43% RMAX 0.2 0.21 5.00% GIL 0.112 0.134 19.64% RUTH 0.11 0.13 18.18% GPC 0.72 0.762 5.83% CBSH 0.235 0.26 10.64% KMB 1 1.03 3.00% CNI 0.3401 0.41 19.88% PPL 0.41 0.412 0.49% AUBN 0.24 0.25 4.17% WM 0.465 0.512 10.11% NTRS 0.55 0.6 9.09% MGA 0.33 0.365 10.61% PEG 0.45 0.47 4.44% CCOI 0.56 0.58 3.57% TEX 0.1 0.11 10.00% EXPO 0.13 0.16 23.08% FSFG 0.15 0.16 6.67% DNKN 0.3475 0.375 7.91% ITT 0.134 0.147 9.70% FIX 0.09 0.095 5.56%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ORI 20.89 19.48 23.05 16.97 7% Off Low 9% Off High ES 69.64 52.76 70.62 21.44 32% Off Low 1% Off High BLK 441.99 360.79 578.8 16.6 23% Off Low 24% Off High RMAX 39.22 27.84 61.27 25.81 41% Off Low 36% Off High GIL 35.81 25.33 36.11 21.59 41% Off Low 1% Off High RUTH 25.1 21.7 33.95 18.2 16% Off Low 26% Off High GPC 109.11 85.8 112.18 19.84 27% Off Low 3% Off High CBSH 62.84 53.4 69.1 16.64 18% Off Low 9% Off High KMB 116.63 97.1 120.48 28.95 20% Off Low 3% Off High CNI 86.7 70.36 91.9 19.08 23% Off Low 6% Off High PPL 31.97 25.3 32.46 12.44 26% Off Low 2% Off High AUBN 34.42 27.94 53.96 13.74 23% Off Low 36% Off High WM 100.23 79.96 100.34 22.47 25% Off Low 0% Off High NTRS 93.24 75.96 115.61 14.05 23% Off Low 19% Off High MGA 53.03 42.88 67.47 7.99 24% Off Low 21% Off High PEG 58.59 46.19 58.86 13.55 27% Off Low 0% Off High CCOI 49.37 41.11 57.65 78.95 20% Off Low 14% Off High EXPO 56.17 37.6 58.29 42.13 49% Off Low 4% Off High TEX 34.53 25.47 45.47 24.59 36% Off Low 24% Off High FSFG 52.65 45.36 80.01 11.94 16% Off Low 34% Off High OMC 75.34 65.85 78.75 12.92 14% Off Low 4% Off High DNKN 70.37 57.33 77.13 25.91 23% Off Low 9% Off High FIX 53.58 39.85 59.83 17.86 34% Off Low 10% Off High ITT 58.27 44.89 63.04 15.48 30% Off Low 8% Off High

Tickers by Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. New for this week is my own calculated dividend growth rates. Let me know if you see anything wrong.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PPL 5.16 3.8 4.11 5.03 3.45 10.19 CCOI 4.7 17.8 13.2 22.8 27.5 ORI 3.83 7.79 3.5 2.66 2.05 6.49 KMB 3.53 3.1 4.4 4.3 5.6 7.83 PEG 3.21 4.7 4.9 4.6 3.4 7.81 ES 3.07 6.3 6.6 6.6 14.7 9.67 BLK 2.99 20.9 11.5 12.45 14.9 15.44 AUBN 2.91 4.4 2.9 2.7 2.6 5.61 GPC 2.8 6.7 5.4 6 6.3 8.8 MGA 2.75 15.43 18.79 21.85 55.47 24.6 NTRS 2.57 21.3 11.2 9.5 5.7 12.07 RMAX 2.14 11.1 -26.3 2.14 DNKN 2.13 7.8 9.5 12.8 14.93 RUTH 2.07 22.2 22.4 29.7 31.77 WM 2.05 9.4 6.5 5 4.1 7.05 CNI 1.89 9.2 12.94 11.1 12.62 12.99 CBSH 1.65 9.7 6.5 5.9 3.8 7.55 GIL 1.51 19.8 19.9 18.8 20.31 TEX 1.27 25 18.6 51.6 52.87 FSFG 1.22 7.1 7.7 8.5 9.72 EXPO 1.14 23.8 20.1 28.2 29.34 ITT 1.01 4.7 4.2 6 -1.83 7.01 FIX 0.71 11.9 9.7 9.5 6.3 10.21

Bonus Charts

Using the new and improved Fast Graphs, we'll take a quick look at the two Dividend Kings increasing next week, Genuine Parts Company and Commerce Bancshares. GPC sells auto parts and has done so very successfully for a long time. Shares sport a 2.8% yield and appear to be fully valued at this time. Growth is expected to be in the mid single digits for the next two years.

CBSH sports a A- credit rating and a modest multiple of 16.6. Shares also seem fully valued but this appears to be a case of a stock growing into its valuation. During much of 2016/2017 shares appeared quite expensive though the 41% EPS growth in 2018 has lowered the valuation substantially.

Running a stock return calculation between GPC, CBSH and SPY since March of 2010, GPC has been the best performer of the three. With an annual return of 14.97%, that beat the S&P at 12.95% and CBSH at 8.15%. GPC also gave investors the most dividends during that period. The chart below covers the values of the investments as time progressed. GPC, represented by the blue line jumped to a rather sizable lead through 2015. Since that point both SPY and CBSH caught up. At the tail end of 2018, things separated once more giving GPC the advantage.

(Courtesy: Stock Return Calculator)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.