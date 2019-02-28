Microsoft's Azure Kinect And HoloLens Can Disrupt The $366 Billion Training Industry

Microsoft is the king of enterprise SaaS, and Mixed Reality corporate training services will further fortify this.

The HoloLens 2 and Azure Kinect can flourish when used within the $366.2 billion/year training industry.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) made blockbuster product reveals during MWC 2019. My fearless forecast is that the $3,500 HoloLens 2 and $399 Azure Kinect AI camera can make Microsoft’s Mixed strategy prosper in the $362 billion/year global training industry. Going forward, Microsoft’s LinkedIn Learning and Lynda.com online training portals can be better monetized through Mixed Reality products.

(Source: TrainingIndustry.com)

This article's thesis is fortified by the marketing image used by Microsoft on its pre-order page for HoloLens 2. The marketing image below convinced me that HoloLens 2 is a potent skills training gadget.

(Source: Microsoft)

Mixed Reality is another push toward growing Microsoft’s $8.56 billion/quarter Intelligent Cloud business segment. The paid subscription plans of Lynda.com and LinkedIn Learning qualified them under the Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] industry. They are essentially online enterprise training software platforms.

Microsoft is already number one in Enterprise SaaS. However, Microsoft has good reasons to also monetize on corporate training to increase its share of the $20 billion quarterly spending on SaaS. Lynda.com and LinkedIn Learning are evidences that Microsoft likes making money training people.

Mixed Reality Can Make Microsoft A Leader In Cost-Efficient Training

My takeaway is that Microsoft can use LinkedIn to promote its future Mixed Reality hardware (HoloLens 2 and Azure Kinect) and Azure platform as a cost-efficient way for companies to train their employees and new hires. Mixed Reality is just Microsoft’s fancy Virtual Reality term. SuperData’s recent survey revealed that training is the most used enterprise application for Virtual Reality. SuperData claimed that Virtual Reality could help companies save $13.5 billion in training costs.

The chart below convinced me that Mixed Reality or Virtual Reality’s biggest monetization potential right now is in training.

(Source: SuperData)

Why Mixed Reality Is A Potent Teaching Aid

I spent money on Lynda.com and LinkedIn Learning subscriptions. I am not satisfied because watching subscription-only videos teaching me how to program in Python 3 and C# is not the best way to learn. Watching videos like reading programming books often bore me. My takeaway is that Mixed Reality-based training using HoloLens 2 and Azure Kinect 2 is a far more effective way to train employees and students. Virtual reality tools make it more like a real classroom setting with real-time active interaction between teachers and students.

I will gladly buy a $3,500 HoloLens (and pay $19.99/month at LinkedIn Learning) if it will help me quickly master how to troubleshoot/fix and restore old cars. Millions like me love old/vintage cars. Colleges and vocational training schools here in the Philippines do not offer auto mechanic courses that involve fixing/restoring old cars. All online video-based learning platforms also have this deficiency. Microsoft’s Mixed Reality training platform can cater to niche training courses like fixing old cars or building/repairing robots.

The Watch & Learn principle of skills training is not efficient when done through watching videos at Lynda.com or Udemy.com. It is better done through Virtual Reality settings using a HoloLens headset and an AI camera. An expert can create a car/robot assembly training course using the HoloLens development platform. Companies can then buy $3,500 HoloLens 2 by the dozens (or thousands) to quickly train their employees.

The Azure Kinect AI camera can watch/observe/evaluate/guide a student/trainee doing hands-on troubleshooting of an old or self-driving electric car. Thousands of employees/students can repeatedly use one $3,500 Holo Lens 2. This is more cost-efficient than paying the monthly salary of a trainer/instructor to train 10 or 20 employees.

Conclusion

My fearless forecast is that Microsoft can make billions of dollars in additional annual revenue from Mixed Reality products/services. There is no single dominant company in the $366.2 billion/year training industry which is composed of colleges/vocational institutes/and third-party service providers for corporate training. Microsoft can muscle in on this massive business and rule it for the next decades.

Microsoft has a massive cash hoard of $127.66 billion and a free cash flow of $5.19 billion. It can afford to build a global-wide online university called Mixed Reality College. Azure’s robust AI/cloud computing infrastructure and CDN can host this Mixed Reality training platform.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Microsoft should not be satisfied in using LinkedIn Learning and Lynda.com merely to train future users of Windows, Outlook, Dynamics, Windows, Azure, Microsoft Office, C# and .NET programming. Colleges/vocational institutes can use HoloLens 2 to hasten the training of future car mechanics, rocket scientists, engineers, doctors, nurses, dentists, scientists, law enforcers, graphic artists, actors, and athletes.

Mixed Reality can be a universal accelerator of learning anything on this planet. Accelerating training of students and employees help companies save money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.