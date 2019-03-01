Buying USOD Is A Bad Idea

The nature of the crude markets means that roll yield is negatively impacting USOD at the most volatile times when you're counting on it to perform.

If you were lucky enough to have timed it perfectly, you possibly could have made a whopping 280% holding the United States 3x Short Oil Fund ETF (USOD) during the recent collapse in the price of WTI. As a product that seeks to give a triple leveraged inverse return of the daily price of WTI futures, USOD can deliver some impressive returns when the market is collapsing.

In the next few minutes, I will do two things. First, I am going to present the fundamental situation of the petroleum markets to you and tell you that the case is bearish for crude oil. Next, I am ironically going to tell you to avoid USOD as an expression of that trade. In fact, I am going to recommend shorting the very thing which seeks to increase in value when crude falls - for a variety of technical reasons specific to the instrument itself.

Let’s start from a very high level. Over the last several years, crude production within the United States has been soaring, with only a single substantial slowdown seen in the last decade.

The surge in crude production has largely been driven by a number of shale plays. Recently, the most drilling activity and production has been seen in the Permian Basin.

This incredible surge in production has resulted in a severely misbalanced supply and demand equation for many years. Crude stocks are currently strong versus their 5-year average:

And crude stocks have remained above their 5-year average for almost every single month since the shale revolution began.

This incredible surge in inventories has resulted in a saturated domestic market and a widening Brent-WTI spread as WTI trades at a discount to global benchmarks.

Crude exports were legalized in January 2016, and since then, we have seen exports largely increase in a general correlation to the widened Brent-WTI spread.

On the demand side, historically refineries have filled the gap by processing more crude and flooding the market with products. The idea is that hopefully when the crude markets are oversupplied, then the price of crude will fall versus products, widening the crack spreads and incentivizing refiners to increase runs. But unfortunately, in the current market we are in now, refiners have already saturated the market with products - in particular, gasoline.

Gasoline inventories remain incredibly high and near the top of the 5-year range. Imports have slightly come off to help alleviate the situation.

And exports have seen an uptick.

But despite these forces, the gas crack continues to plummet, with a slight bump seen in recent weeks.

The distillate equation remains healthy...

... though refiners only make about 30% distillate but 47% gasoline. In response to an oversupplied market of the primary product refineries make, utilization has plummeted.

This fundamental thesis is defining the market movements in petroleum right now. Crude is oversupplied. Gasoline is oversupplied. The market is working on correcting the situation, but we are caught between a rock (high crude stocks) and a hard place (collapsing run rates). When this thesis is in place, it directly impacts the price of crude, as you can see in the following chart.

When stocks drop, WTI rises. When stocks rise, WTI falls. This relationship is straightforward and actually is present in the data. In situations like we are in now, WTI price should be falling - and it largely has been since the relationship began.

For investors in USOD, this is where the thesis becomes relevant. On paper, USOD claims to track the daily movements of WTI futures but multiply them times negative three. So, when the market drops, it should be surging, giving holders a profitable trade. But here’s where we run into a problem.

First, let’s ask the question - does the fund actually do what it says it’s supposed to do? Here are the daily returns of USOD graphed against the daily returns of WTI futures.

The relationship is relatively clear in that at least it has had the direction right 90% of the time since the inception of the product. But when it actually comes to the magnitude of movements, we start to see a breakdown.

As you can see in the chart above, the advertised ratio of 3X is frequently not achieved. Excluding general tracking error, one of the largest variables impacting the price of ETFs which seek to provide exposure to futures is roll yield.

I’ve covered this in depth in several recent pieces, so I won’t touch on it too much here. But in a general market, if you have to roll futures across two different months and you do so over a period of time, during that period of time you are impacted by roll-yield as the futures in later months converge towards the futures in prompt months. In the case of USOD, it should hypothetically profit during periods of contango (front under back) as the short positions in the back contract trade down towards the prompt contract.

But here’s where the relationship gets weird. Contango is normally present in an oversupplied (bearish) crude market. In the following chart, I have graphed an indicator of backwardation / contango versus the flat price of WTI.

As you can see in the chart above, there is a clear structural relationship between market environments. In general, while the market is falling / oversupplied, the structure is in contango. While it is undersupplied / rising, the market is in backwardation. USOD benefits when the market is in contango (because short positions at higher prices will converge towards the spot) but loses in backwardation (short positions at lower prices converge towards spot). This means that ideally, the fund should be crushing it when the market is oversupplied... but this actually hasn’t been the case for the product. Indeed, as you can see in the following chart, since inception USOD has fallen in almost every single quarter, with the recent run-up being the only period of sustained relief.

The picture is inverse, but not quite. You see, there’s a lag between price movements and structural switches. For example, almost half of the downwards price movement achieved during 2014 actually occurred while the market was still in backwardation. This meant that if USOD was an instrument at the time and you were long, you would be earning money on the flat price component but consistently losing money on the yield. In other words, the instrument can be self-defeating at market inflection points - the times when you likely would be utilizing it most due to the heightened volatility of the market.

For the remainder of the answer, look at the math behind leveraged ETFs. These instruments are wealth-destruction machines if held for any period of time longer than a day. If you are anything but a day trader, leveraged ETFs are instruments of wealth destruction simply through mathematics.

USOD is designed to capture price movements of WTI futures. But the nature of roll yield and the intricacies of the crude markets mean that when you need it to perform most, the fund is liable to underperform its advertised objective. This, combined with the progressive wealth destruction of leveraged ETFs, means that USOD is a very poor investment choice for anything but the day trader. Yes, the fundamental picture might be bearish for crude, but USOD is not the instrument to capture it. Avoid USOD.

