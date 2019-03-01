Tesla: Where's The Beef?

After the bell on Thursday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) finally announced that consumers can order the black $35,000 Model 3. The news comes a mere 15 months after the vehicle's original promised timeline, which means that US buyers have lost $3,750 of the federal EV tax credit. The news wasn't anything that can be considered a blockbuster, and it was essentially paired with another major round of layoffs, leading to news that the company does not expect a profit in Q1.

(Source: Tesla Model 3 site, seen here)

As expected, the standard battery version comes with a 220-mile range and a standard interior. As the image above shows, there are now six varieties of the Model 3, carrying different ranges and interior options. The company also reduced prices of the previously offered versions of the vehicle as well as cutting prices on its other vehicles as well. However, it should be noted that the only true $35,000 vehicle comes in black. Any other paint colors cost an additional $1,500 to $2,500.

Before investors get too excited, perhaps they should realized that this was a two-part announcement. The other half of it is that Tesla is moving to an online sales only model, meaning it will be eliminating almost all of the stores/galleries it currently has, and that obviously means a new round of layoffs. The company said this allowed it to cut prices across the board by about 6%, but that all seems to mean it hasn't achieved major production and manufacturing efficiencies just yet. This means that any vehicles in inventory, as well as pre-owned units, just lost a chunk of value as well. Also, how do you feel if you are in Europe or another area, and perhaps haven't even received your Model 3 yet (it's on a ship somewhere), but the pricing for people that order as of now is a chunk less?

Interestingly enough, it was only a month and a half ago that Tesla announced a huge round of layoffs, it's second in less than a year. By closing company stores, more workers will be going away, meaning further cuts on the operating expense lines. However, this also seems to have a major impact on the company's solar business. Remember, this is what was said in the Q4 investor letter:

We are still in the process of transitioning our sales channel from former partners to our Tesla stores and training our sales team to sell solar systems in addition to vehicles.

If Tesla is moving to an online only model, what does that mean for the already mostly gutted solar business? So much for all that training and transitioning that has been in the works for a number of quarters. It would seem to me that solar systems also will be sold online only, so I would expect even more sales declines. Remember, Tesla's cash flow statement only showed $219 million for purchases of solar energy systems last year, less than a third of the $666 million plus it spent in 2017.

On Friday, we'll start to get February estimates on Tesla sales around the globe. Is it possible that the $35,000 announcement was designed to hide potentially soft Q1 sales? On the other hand, other growth items have started out the year very slowly, mainly supercharger stall growth and a lack of the major service center expansion that CEO Elon Musk promised. If Tesla is looking to save cash, not building out your network as fast would be one way to cut capital expenditures.

In the end, Tesla's major news on Thursday wasn't exactly earth shattering. It's nice to see the $35,000 Model 3 actually arrive, but it's more than a year late and that has halved the US tax credit for consumers. It also only comes in black. Tesla also hiked supercharging prices since the original launch timeline, and auto loan rates have jumped as well thanks to the Fed hiking rates. With the company moving to an online-only sales model, this is another effective round of layoffs, and it means the solar business will just shrink even more. The event became even more negative after CEO Elon Musk said Tesla does not expect to turn a profit this quarter, sending shares lower in the after-hours session. In the end, it was a buy the rumor, sell the news event.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.