Covestro AG: A Specialized Blue-Chip In A Competitive And Cyclical Industry

1. Introduction

Covestro AG was spun off from Bayer AG in September 2015 and went public in October 2015. The name is a compound of "collaboration", "invest" and "strong". Shares of the company were offered for 21.5 to 24.5 €. The company's capitalization is divided into 183 million shares. The biggest owners are Bayer with nearly 7% , Blackrock (5,5%) and Norges Bank (3%). As of 2/28/2019, shares trade for 50€ and the total market capitalization adds up to 9.15 bn €.

2.1 Business overview

Covestro has four main segments with different proportions of the company's total revenue.

1. Polyurethanes: 50% of total revenue; polyurethane foams (hard and soft)

These materials are used for mattresses, upholstered furniture and car seats. The car and furniture industry are consequently very important for Covestro's revenue stream and a current downturn in the car sector will negatively impact margins and Covestro's profit. Global car sales fell in Q3 2018 by 0,18 % and in Europe, total sales in FY2018 fell 0,04 % from 15.63 million to 15.62 million cars. So this sector is not growing right now and will possibly not help Covestro to return to growth in 2019. Margins in this segment will shrink which could be one important reason for the share price decrease in 2018.

2. Polycarbonates: nearly 30% of total revenue; granules, composite material and wrought materials

These materials are used for buildings (roof constructions), cars (internal space) and medical and electric devices. Polycarbonates are needed in cyclical businesses. The construction sector in Germany grew in 2018 (by 6% in September 2018) while sales for electronic devices were flat over the last years. Medical devices were successful for many years but better margins and higher revenues are more difficult to achieve in the years to come. Hence, Covestro can espect growth from the construction sector only.3. Coatings and Adhesives: 15% of total revenue

These materials are used in the transport, infrastructure and furniture industries and these are also very cyclical businesses.

4. Others: 5 % of total revenue

This segment includes diverse chemical products like hydrochloric acid.

2.2 Covestro's expectations for 2019

Covestro expects 1% growth for the global car industry and 2% growth for the construction industry. A recovery in Eastern Europe and a strong economy in Asia will help to offset a downturn in Europe.

The electronical industry will grow 2% as well while the furniture business will grow globally by 3%. All in all, Covestro's business segments are well positioned for 2019.

Nevertheless, Covestro's guidance is disappointing. The Free Cashflow will decrease to 0.3-0.7 bn € (2018: 1.66 bn €) and the ROCE will shrink from 29,5% to 8-13%. Lower margins in the car industry and competitive constraints will lead to lower profits and explain why Covestro's share price collapsed by nearly 50% in 2018. In the following section, we'll have a closer look on the company's current valuation and if it is justified.

3. Share price and valuation

In 2018, Covestro bought back shares for 1.5 bn € or nearly 20 million shares for an average price of 76.9 € which means that the company paid 54 % more per share than it must pay now. Share buybacks make sense if the current stock price is below its fair value. Looking back at the chart history, the management has to admit that its timing for share buybacks was not the best one:

Data by YCharts

The management repurchased shares (for 87 $ on average) in 2018, the year when Covestro's shares traded higher than in 2017 or 2019. Timing was bad but if the shares were repurchased below fair value, shareholders could ignore this. Covestro's earnings history is very short because it was founded in 2015 but it indicates trends which are helpful to determine the stock's fair value.

Earnings and dividends of Covestro 2015-2018:

2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS in € 2.21 3.93 9.93 9.46 DivPS in € 0.70 1.35 2.20 2.40 operating Cashflow (in bn €) 1.47 1.79 2.36 2.38 Cashflow from investing activities (in bn €) -0.38 -1.04 -0.75 -0.35 debt repayments (in bn €) -6.31 -2.73 -0.33 -0.65 Dividend payments and share buybacks (in bn €) 0.0 -0.14 -0.42 -1.75 balance (in bn €) -5.22 -2.12 +0.86 -0.37

In 2015 and 2016, Covestro could repay a lot of debt because of payments from Bayer and the public offering. In recent years the company spent its surplus primarily for dividends and share buybacks while cutting investments. As a result of good cashflows and debt repayments, Covestro has a healthy balance sheet. Total capital was 11.1 bn € by the end of 2018 with an equity ratio of 48,5% and a cash position of 900 million €.

The PE ratio is below 6 as of 2/28/2019 and the PB ratio (book value= 29.2 €) is 1,7. Although these ratios are low, Covestro's outlook and the economy cycle will result in lower profits and cashflows. For example, the 4-year PE ratio is 7,8 which is still good but the Free-Cashflow ratio for 2019 with expected cashflows of around 500 million (Free Cashflow per share 2019= 2.73) is over 18. Covestro will have less money for dividends and share buybacks but its dividend is likely to increase in 2020 and the company will authorise the board to buy back another 10% of total shares. The EPS for 2019 will be below the 9.46 € of 2018 and if we assume a pessimistic but realistic reduction of 50%, the PE ratio would be somewhere around 11 which is high for a cyclical chemistry company. These numbers don't look as good as the numbers for 2018. The current dividend (2.4 € per share) yields at 4,8% and can be increased easiliy in 2020 because the payout ratio is just 25%.

4. Conclusion

The positive aspects of Covestro are its good balance sheet and low debt levels. The management wants to increase shareholder value by increasing dividends (yield= 4,8%) and buying back shares (up to 10% of total shares).

Intensifying competition, lower margins in some of Covestro's sectors and cyclical downturns are a threat to the company's profits and cashflows. If earnings per share can stabilize at 6€ in the future and dividends will remain stable at least or grow 7-8% p.a. for the next 3 years, investors can expect an earnings yield of 12% (PE=8,3) plus a dividend yield of 5%.

The stock's fair value is in a range of 58-65€ (including the reduction of the number of total shares by another 10% to 165 million) which is higher than the current price but significantly lower than the average price the management paid for the share buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.