Brookfield Property: Despite 31% Rally, This 6.8% Yielding SWAN Has Room To Run

There are many proven ways to grow your wealth over time, and two of my favorites are low-risk dividend growth investing and deep value dividend investing. While there are plenty of quality REITs that can deliver safe and steadily rising dividends over time, it’s not often that you can find a high-yield sleep-well-at-night or SWAN REIT that’s also trading at a steep discount to fair value.

But such opportunities do exist, which is why I want to point out Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and its LP counterpart (uses a K-1 tax form) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

While Brookfield Property has rallied 22% YTD (and 31% since December’s lows), this 6.8% yielding SWAN remains one of my favorite coiled springs for 2019 and far beyond. In fact, from current valuations, BPR and BPY are likely to deliver about 15% to 19% CAGR total returns over the coming decade. That makes Brookfield Property not just one of the best REITs you can buy today, but one of the best high-yield stocks.

Brookfield Property: World Class Assets Run By World Class Industry Experts

Brookfield Property is part of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) empire, which is one of the world’s most trusted names in hard asset (real estate, utilities, infrastructure) management.

(Source: Brookfield investor presentation)

Both Brookfield Property Partners and Brookfield Property REIT are managed by BAM.

(Source: BPY Corporate Profile)

BPY is the stock to choose if you want to own it in a taxable account and enjoy most of your distributions in a tax-deferred status (that reduces your cost basis) so you pay taxes only after selling. The downside of BPY is that, like MLPs, it uses a K-1 tax form that makes for added tax prep complexity. However, due to how it is structured (an LP whose assets are themselves LPs) BPY is safe to own in retirement accounts because it generally generates no UBTI.

(Source: BPY Corporate Profile)

Most investors who are looking for a traditional REIT are better off owning BPR. It uses a 1099 tax form and thus the majority of dividends are non-qualified just like all REITs.

While technically BPR only owns General Growth Properties assets (and is a subsidiary of BPY) the dividend is locked to BPY’s distribution, including in the future, meaning that they effectively have the same economic rights. Since most of you are REIT investors and will probably own BPR, going forward I’ll be referring to it, though all discussions also pertain to BPY, which technically owns most of the assets.

But what exactly does Brookfield Property own and why am I so bullish on this REIT?

(Source: Brookfield Property Investor presentation)

That would be about $90 billion in world-class real estate, located all over the world. The core portfolio is evenly split between office properties located in the world’s premier cities and Class A+ malls. The core properties, which represent 83% of invested capital, are designed to deliver 10% to 12% returns on investment. The LP investments, in seven other REIT industries, are investments made opportunistically with an aim at 20+% long-term CAGR rates of return.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The core office portfolio consists of 142 properties in key gateway cities (financial and economic hubs) that have strong occupancy of over 93% and that’s been trending steadily higher. Those offices are leased to strong counterparties, including government agencies and mostly Fortune 500 corporations.

(Source: earnings supplement)

In 2018, Brookfield’s premier core office properties enjoyed a stellar 5.3% SS NOI growth. Its average remaining lease is 8.4 years with average rent 8.1% below market, meaning BPR has a strong built-in rental growth catalyst as well as highly stable cash flow from this part of the business.

Brookfield Property also owns 124 core retail properties. And lest you think that Brookfield is crazy to be so heavily invested in malls, realize the “retail apocalypse” only applies to low-quality malls, not what trophy assets this REIT owns. BPR owns 8% of the Class A ($500+ sales per square foot) malls in America and the quality of its properties is almost without peer.

For example, its sales per square foot were $746 in 2018 up 5.8% from 2017. For context, Simon Property Group's (SPG) top 75 malls average about $750 in sales per square foot. Brookfield's entire mall portfolio is at this level. That explains why its occupancy at the end of 2018 was a strong 96.5% and its 12-month rental lease spreads (how much new rents are for compared to old ones) was 10.6%. Double-digit lease spreads are the best proxy for Grade A quality properties, which is what BPR specializes in.

(Source: earnings supplement)

In core retail, Brookfield has a diversified tenant base with the top 10 retailers representing just over 20% of rent. You’ll recognize some of those tenants as troubled retailers, and for many mall operators, that’s true. But thanks to BPR’s premier locations, in highly affluent and dense cities with thriving consumers that spend freely, BPR’s core fundamentals (like occupancy, and lease spreads) are among the best in the industry.

Around 17% of Brookfield Property’s capital is in the LP portfolio, which totals $5.2 billion and generates 6.3% cash yields on invested capital.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Brookfield has $6 billion in new development projects (mostly in its core office and retail businesses) in the works including condos with cash yields on invested capital of 17% to 31%. To help fund that growth it has three sources of low-cost capital. Debt (95% non-recourse self-amortizing mortgages), retained cash flow and profits from asset sales.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Current liquidity is $6.1 billion, enough to fully fund the entire growth backlog.

But the real reason I’m such a fan of Brookfield Property isn’t just the great assets. It’s the world-class management team led by BAM CEO Bruce Flatt, who's been CEO for 15 years (but with Brookfield for 30). He’s crafted a truly Buffett-like corporate culture dedicated to opportunistic value investing that consistently delivers 12-15+% long-term returns for investors, both in Brookfield’s stocks and its private equity funds.

Running the show at Brookfield Property, in particular, is CEO Brian Kingston, who is one of 28 senior managing directors at Brookfield. His specialty is buying quality assets during bankruptcies when he can pick them up at fire-sale prices. How good is Brookfield’s management when it comes to real estate investing?

(Source: Brookfield Property Investor presentation)

The five real estate funds they’ve launched over the past 13 years are expected to deliver about 26% CAGR returns on investment. Those are literally Buffett-level returns, even for the fund launched in 2007 at the height of the real estate bubble.

Those aggregate great returns are courtesy of investments like these.

IDI Gazeley (industrial properties in Europe): 30% annualized returns after a five-year investment

Simply Self Storage: 46% annualized returns after a 2.5-year investment

But don’t think that Brookfield Property’s success only benefits institutional investors.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The LP investments are actually equity stakes in BAM’s regular property funds. The two older funds are now starting to realize gains that are directly benefiting retail investors.

(Source: Investor presentation) - 2018 LP gains of $0.61 per unit/share

Between 2018 and 2033, Brookfield expects the LP investments to generate $11 billion in cash flow and realized gains. But even if you only look at cash flow from core operations (rental income) here too Brookfield Property shows impressive and steady growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

Since 2014, Brookfield Property has delivered 9% annual cash flow/unit growth that’s supported 6% payout growth.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Over the next four years, management expects the current development backlog to drive about 8% cash flow growth supporting 5% to 8% dividend growth, (BPR just hiked the dividend 5% at the start of 2019).

(Source: Investor presentation)

That dividend growth plan not just calls for about 6.5% payout growth, among the best in REITdom (and above the S&P 500’s 20-year median dividend growth rate of 6.4%) but also a safe 78% CFFO payout ratio and a 62% payout ratio including expected LP realized gains.

Basically, Brookfield Property, whether you own BPY or BPR, is a chance to own world-class properties, run by some of the world’s best real estate managers, developers, and investors, and enjoy a safe 6.8% yield with strong long-term dividend growth. That translates into one of the best total return potentials you can find on Wall Street today.

Dividend Profile: Safe, Generous And Fast Growing Yield Plus Market-Beating Return Potential

Good REIT investing is about achieving not just generous, safe and growing income, but also great total returns. That means investors need to look at four things - yield, safety, long-term growth potential, and valuation.

Yield: 6.8%

2018 AFFO Payout Ratio: 60%

(Source: earnings supplement)

BPR’s yield is safe thanks to a 60% payout ratio. Even if you exclude realized gains that management has proven it can deliver sustainably and consistently, the payout ratio from operating cash flow alone (from rental properties) has never gone above 85% in the last three years.

The other half of the safe dividend equation is a strong balance sheet, which is also crucial to accessing low cost of capital to fund the REIT’s ambitious growth plans.

Debt/EBITDA: 10.6 (sector average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 1.13 (sector average 3.4)

Corporate Debt/EBITDA: 1.0

Corporate Interest Coverage Ratio: 23.8

S&P Credit Rating: BBB

Average Interest Rate: 4.5%

Here many REIT investors get nervous because of the sky-high leverage ratio and very low-interest coverage ratio. However, the balance sheet is actually much stronger than it looks because Brookfield uses a lot of non-recourse self-amortizing mortgages to fund its investments.

(Source: earnings supplement)

In fact, 95% of debt is non-recourse property level, which means the debt investors are directly responsible for is just $2.2 billion, resulting in a corporate leverage ratio of 1.0 and a corporate interest coverage ratio of about 24.

(Source: investor presentation)

Brookfield Property is aiming for a long-term debt/capital ratio of about 50% and a leverage ratio of 10.5 (which it has almost reached thanks to aggressive and profitable asset sales). The moat created by the non-recourse debt is why credit rating agencies and bond investors are not worried about the debt (BBB credit rating and 4.5% average interest cost).

And as for long-term growth, we’ve already seen how BPR’s guidance, which it has never failed to hit since IPO (of BPY in 2014) is among the best in REITdom.

Long-Term Dividend Growth Expected: 5% to 8%

Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change): 11.8% to 14.8%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 14.9% to 18.7% (20% margin of error)

Even assuming the valuation never improves, that means that BPR is likely to deliver 12% to 15% long-term total returns, which is what BAM officially targets for all of its LPs and REITs.

However, in reality, Brookfield Property investors are likely to do even better than that, thanks to the REIT’s dirt cheap valuation.

P/NAV: 0.68 (historical median 0.92)

Yield: 6.8% (5-year average yield 5.0%)

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 27% to 35%

Long-Term Valuation Boost: 3.1% to 3.9%

Even after a 31% rally since the December lows, Brookfield Property is trading at a 32% discount to book value. Normally a REIT that trades at such a P/NAV owns low-quality assets that aren’t actually worth what management values them at, and or is run by incompetent executives who have a track record of destroying shareholder value.

With BPR you have world-class assets, run by the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) of global real estate. What’s more Brookfield’s valuation estimates for its properties are usually conservative. Here’s what CEO Brian Kingston pointed out at the Q4 conference call.

Over the past 12 months, we have disposed of more than $8 billion of real estate assets, generating $3.6 billion of net proceeds at our share and at prices that were 5% about our IFRS carrying value.” - Brian Kingston

In other words, actual real estate buyers paid Brookfield Property more than the value it held them on the balance sheet. BPY has consistently been able to achieve above book value asset sales which implies that the actual intrinsic value of its shares (book value about $29) is closer to $30.5 (based on selling everything it owns and paying off all liabilities).

Shares today are under $20 which is like being able to buy a dollar for $0.65. And it’s not just me who thinks that. Brookfield Property has begun its modified Dutch auction buyback that includes $405 million in BPY units (between $19 and $21 per unit) and $95 million BPR shares (also for $19 to $21).

That $500 million is coming out of the $3.6 billion in net proceeds from 2018’s asset sales and was money set aside for participating in Brookfield’s latest $15 billion LP fund. However, as management pointed out at the CC, at an average price of $20, Brookfield Property is getting a guaranteed and instant $250-million increase in book value from repurchasing assets at such a discount to NAV. In other words, Brookfield Property is cashing in on the market’s irrational hatred of its shares/units to the direct benefit of investors.

(Source: Investor presentation)

But if the market ever values its shares based on their actual intrinsic value? Well, then investors could see up to 25% CAGR total returns over the next four years.

My personal time horizon, and thus total return model is for 10 years, but 15% to 19% total returns is a reasonable return estimate over the time period, given the REIT’s fundamentals strengths, including current yield, growth rate and discount to fair value (about 30%).

In fact, when a blue-chip like BPR is trading at such a steep discount, I consider it nothing less than a table-pounding buy, based on my personal valuation scale.

But while I’m a huge fan of BPR and very bullish on the stock right now, there are still some risks to keep in mind before investing.

Risks To Consider

While Brookfield Property’s debt isn’t actually as dangerous as its consolidated leverage ratio might lead you to believe, 37% of that debt is floating rate (largely due to the GGP acquisition which was funded with floating rate debt at LIBOR + 2.36%). The good news is that LIBOR has been drifting lower since late December, due to generally falling interest rates.

The bad news is that should economic fundamentals turn around (stronger-than-expected growth), then a sharp increase in short-term borrowing costs could result in a significant hit to CFFO/share (7% in Q3 2018 for example).

(Source: Ycharts)

As for the REIT’s $30 billion in fixed-rate debt, that won’t be an issue unless credit markets freeze up for a protracted length of time. Corporate bond yields are set by the market, usually as a modest premium to 10-year yields. 10-year yields are unlikely to rise much higher, but as you can see, the risk premium bond investors demand can be highly volatile. In normal economic environments, BBB rated bonds yield 1% to 2% more than 10-year Treasuries.

But during recessions that risk premium can spike to 3% or higher (it hit 7% during the Financial Crisis when credit markets slammed shut for nearly everyone).

I’m confident that Brookfield Property won’t be cutting its dividend during a typical recession, thanks to its conservative payout ratio. However, should we get an especially bad downturn that lasts longer than normal, then it might be forced to freeze the payout due to an inability to fund its growth efforts.

As its CEO told analysts during the Q3 2018 conference all,

Our business is self-funding. And as you know, we – a lot of the new capital we’re deploying into these investment opportunities is being surfaced through recycling of – the sale of more mature properties. So having a – having the shares at a level where we can issue equity is not necessary for us to execute the business plan that we’ve laid out."

Brian Kingston, CEO (emphasis added)

Brookfield Property’s business model is self-funding meaning it doesn’t need a high share price to fund its growth. However, the low share/unit price does mean that the rate at which it can execute on its growth plan will be dependent on global property prices which is tied to the health of the economy in any particular country."

A US recession (most of its assets are in the US) could force Brookfield to hold off on assets sales and thus slow its ability to grow. The dividend wouldn’t likely be at risk, but CFFO/share might end up coming in at the low end of management’s long-term guidance if the recession were to last longer than the usual 1-year average (since WWII). Currently, economic indicators are pointing to a recession potentially beginning in 2020 or 2021.

Finally, be aware that BPR’s global assets mean that it has far more currency risk than most REITs. Accounting for hedges, 78% of cash flow is in USD, and 9.5% in British pounds. In the event of a hard Brexit on March 29, the pound might nose-dive which could mean a 1% to 2% hit to cash flow going forward (if the dire economic warnings from the Bank of England come true). Again that’s not enough to put the dividend at risk, but a 1% to 2% hit to cash flow growth would likely mean the lower end of management’s long-term growth guidance.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Property Is One Of The Best High-Yield SWANs You Can Buy Right Now Even After Its Strong 2019 Start

It’s not often that you can find a safe mouthwatering yield from a dirt cheap blue-chip, especially one that’s safely growing the dividend at one of the fastest rates in REITdom. But with Brookfield Property that’s exactly what you get.

World class global real estate assets

Managed by a premier name in global real estate (literally the Berkshire of its industry)

A 27% to 35% discount to intrinsic value (32% below book value)

Due to its complex structure, and heavy use of non-recourse debt, Brookfield Property is currently trading at a fire-sale price, valued as if it were a flailing collection of low-quality properties in dying industries managed by morons who only know how to destroy shareholder value.

But as we’ve just seen, the assets are not just world class, but in the case of its core retail portfolio, literally trophy assets. And with a great track record of steadily rising cash flow, and consistently rising payouts, I’m confident that eventually BPR’s valuation gap will close.

It may take a few years longer than management’s 2022 example (25% total return potential). But as long as the real estate masters at Brookfield keep executing well and delivering on long-term growth guidance, then I’m confident that BPR and BPY are going to make high-yield income growth investors very happy. Buy BPR today and in 10 years you’ll likely be awash in both income and very impressive capital gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.