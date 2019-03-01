B. Riley's 6.88% Bonds: An Investment For Whatever The Fed Throws At Us

For fixed income investors the decisions of the Federal Reserve are an important signal regarding how to allocate their funds. Generally speaking, if the Federal Reserve (the Fed) raises the Federal Funds Rate then prices of bonds in your portfolio will decrease. This also means that there is a buying opportunity as yields will increase as bonds prices decrease. This decrease in prices is magnified the longer the duration of a bond (a bond that matures in 2 years will not decrease in price as much as a bond that matures in 10 years). This means that if you anticipate that the Fed will raise rates it is better to allocate your portfolio with short duration bonds. Conversely, if you anticipate that the Fed will decrease rates you would want to allocate your fixed income portfolio with longer duration bonds (as prices will increase as rates decrease).

Currently, there is immense uncertainty regarding what will be the Fed’s next move. Just this week, Trump “in a tweet on Sunday, said he would delay a Friday deadline to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, citing “substantial progress” during a week of trade talks in Washington between American and Chinese officials”. Compound this with the increasing budget deficit reported by the US Treasury Department and it would seem likely that there will be at least one rate hike by the Fed this year. Still as the recent government shutdown illustrated, nothing is set in stone and the lingering effects could cause the Fed to pause. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported that the government shutdown caused a “0.4 percentage points lower [GDP] during the first quarter of 2019…”

With this cloud of uncertainty as our backdrop, the best advice is to invest in short duration bonds. The likely scenario is that there will eventually be a deal with China as another trade war would be politically untenable for Trump as he approaches the 2020 elections and it would also be damaging to China who relies on the US as the primary market for its exports. Additionally, the mortgage rates have fallen to a one year low signaling we may experience a pick-up in housing this spring/summer. Therefore, the likely case is that there will be one if not two rates hikes in the second half of this year.

A great opportunity for going long short duration bonds is B. Riley Financial, Inc.. B. Riley, similar to other large financial institutions like JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, is a diversified financial services company which offers investment banking, investment advisory, wealth management, private equity and corporate lending services (minus the consumer banking operations). A large portion of their balance is dedicated to securities lending. B. Riley’s strong balance sheet, with 12% of its assets in cash, and healthy positive cash flow makes its short-term senior debt a great investment:

Issue Date: 09/6/2018

Maturity: 09/30/2023 (may be called on 9/30/2020)

Par value: $25

Coupon Payment: 6.88% Quarterly

Current Price: $25.30 (as of 2/26/19)

Current Yield = 6.79%

Yield to Maturity = 6.05% (assumes purchase on 3/15/19 and sale on 8/1/2023)

Ticker Symbol = RILYI

CUSIP = 05580M603 (this should be traded using the ticker symbol not the CUSIP as fees will be lower)

Financial Analysis:

As of 09/30/18, B. Riley had current total assets of $1.92B, which included cash on hand of $234 million (abbreviated as "MM") and $223MM in “securities and other investments owned, at fair value”. The indication on the balance sheet of “at fair value” means that these are short term investments (meaning that B. Riley can sell these as needed). B. Riley also had current liabilities of $1.65B, which included debts of $455MM. This means that B. Riley had, as of 9/30/18, more cash and tradeable investments than debts on its balance sheet in the form of senior notes ($457MM in cash/securities versus $455MM in senior notes). Therefore, B. Riley should not have any problem paying off senior note holders when their securities mature. The other “Securities borrowed” and “Securities loaned” are part of B. Riley’s securities lending business and shouldn’t be viewed as available for debt service.

Moving to the income statement, B. Riley had a healthy net margin for the nine months ended 9/30/18 of 7.57%. As its securities lending operations have expanded, so has B. Riley’s bottom line with net income growing from $17.7MM for the nine months ended 9/30/17 to $24.3MM for the nine months ended 9/30/18. With this expansion, B. Riley’s service and fees revenues has grown by ~47% over this period.

Bond Maturities in 10Q as of 09/30/18:

When purchasing bonds, it is always preferable to be “first in line” in order of maturity. These bonds are currently last in line but there is no current concern of B. Riley’s ability to repay noteholders or issue new debt as current bonds mature due to its strong balance sheet and healthy net income.

Risks Related to Subsequent Events and Mitigation:

While unlikely, if the Fed were to raise interest rates substantially within the current year (think 3 or more rates hikes) the price of these bonds could be adversely affected. Under such a scenario, investors should simply hold these bonds to their maturity of 2023. Meaning that the expected yield will decrease from 6.79% to 6.05% based on the yield to maturity.

Conclusion:

While we may not know what the Fed will do, a good strategy in uncertain times is to seek out fixed income securities with shorter maturities. The current pricing of B. Riley’s 6.88% bonds, maturing September 30, 2023, present a great opportunity to anchor your portfolio with a 6.79% YTM. With a strong balance sheet of $457MM in cash and tradeable securities on its balance sheet compared to $455MM in senior notes, we feel that there is sufficient liquidity for B. Riley to service its current and long term debt and liabilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RILYI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.