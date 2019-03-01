What Did Best Buy Say?

But what the company said on the earnings call changes things.

Strongest results in 14 years, according to the CEO and our favorite stat.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reported earnings Wednesday morning with a stock jump of 14% the same day. We were at Strong Buy for subscribers ahead of earnings. But what the company said later in the earnings call made us pull back to Neutral.

Brief Background On Why We Loved Best Buy

Here's what we said (subscription required) when we went to Strong Buy on January 9, 2019:

"Best Buy is going against a tough Q4 comparison of 9% from last year and they are expecting 2%. In my experience when companies are doing well in retail they tend to continue to do well despite tougher year ago numbers.



With the stock down and all the negative news around Apple's results I think investors are going to be more bearish here giving us a good risk/reward for good results.



If Best Buy does have good Q4 results it will imply big numbers for 2019 when the year-ago comparisons start to get easier than Q4's year-ago comparisons. The comp store sales (which are the main metric) should accelerate in coming quarters."

The key for retail is "comps," meaning comp store sales. Also important in retail is the multi-year trends of those comps called multi-year comps. I took the concept of multi-year comps that I used as a retail analyst for many years and incorporated it successfully in tech to identify the underlying fundamental trends.

If you've read my work, you know I care very much about the 2-year trend, which adds up this year's quarter's growth rate plus last year's same quarter's growth rate.

Adding up the two years' same quarter gives you an underlying trend. Then, we compare that quarter to previous quarters to see what's going on. Seeing if that trend is accelerating or decelerating tells you the underlying story.

Let's look at Best Buy's comps and its 2-yr.

Quarter Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Fiscal 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Month Oct Jan Apr July Oct Jan Apr A E Comps 4.40% 9.00% 7.10% 6.20% 4.30% 3.00% -0.10% 2-yr. 6.20% 9.70% 8.70% 11.60% 8.70% 12.00% 7.00%

Data from Elazar Advisors. Models sourced from Best Buy earnings reports

Remember, when we went to Strong Buy, we said we thought Best Buy could perform well despite that stronger year-ago 9% comp (shown in bold in the table above) in last January's quarter.

Best Buy's guide was 0-3% for Q4 and we were at 3%. If the company did 3%, it would imply a 2-year acceleration from its trends - and we got it.

We said in our upgrade that we thought the comp trends could continue for the January quarter despite going up against last year's tougher 9% comp. That would imply a 2-year acceleration.

This Is What Got Us Excited On The Earnings Call

(Source: TradingView)

With that as a background, you'll understand why I got excited early on in this earnings call on Wednesday even with the stock up huge in the premarket.

The CEO said the following a couple of times:

"This is the best two year stacked comparable sales in 14 years."

Oh my, so music to my ears.

If you've been following my work, you know I love, love, love the 2-year, and when you have a CEO calling out your favorite stat (an underfollowed stat) to describe how pumped he is, you know I was pumped.

I started raising my target price, and the stock kept moving up.

That the CEO pointed out the best 2-year in 14 years meant to me he was eyeing the easier comps in the coming quarters. This stock was setting up to be a super home run even after a huge open.

But Then The Company Said This

The results reported were for the holiday period taking Best Buy through its quarter ending January 31.

For its first quarter, the company guided to 0-1% comps. In the comp spreadsheet above, 0% or 1% would mean a slowdown of the 2-year trend.

OK maybe it is being conservative, right? Companies can be conservative.

But then Best Buy said this later on in the earnings call, which changed everything for me:

"We're feeling a little bit of softness right now due to what has very clearly publicly been both a quantity of tax returns being down but also the amount for return right now is down. And what we're keeping an eye on is not as much even just the quantity question but also the amount for return and how that ultimately will impact our business over the quarter. The good news is at the end of the day, people will see reductions in their tax rates meaning their take home pay throughout the year no matter what the amount of the return is in and of itself. So it kind of becomes a timing question throughout the year. But we're definitely watching and have incorporated some of those thoughts into the Q1 guide."

We get information from companies quarterly. On the one hand the company reported a nice Q4. But on the other hand it's telling you the trends slowed real-time. The company say it's because of lower tax refunds. It may be so, but until we have clarity, we can't be sure.

So, its guide of 0-1% may not be that conservative.

When Best Buy said it hopes it to comes back and "incorporated some of those thoughts into the Q1 guide," it can mean several things. It could mean the company is tracking below its guide and it hopes by the end of the quarter to be above. It can also mean Best Buy is tracking to its guide in the weak period now and it hopes to pick up later in the quarter.

But saying "some of those thoughts into the Q1 guide" makes me think Best Buy did not include "all" of those thoughts into the Q1 guide. That tells me the company could be below its guide and hoping it picks up.

Either way, the guidance is not conservative. A company that is seeing softness real-time is not going to give a strong guide. But the reasoning for a slower guide is not due to conservatism, but rather just being realistic.

Our Rules For A Strong Buy

Our subscribers know that I don't just pick anything for a Strong Buy. We only allow 10 Strong Buys at a time after speaking to many companies each quarter, but sometimes don't even have 10. I'm very OK with that.

I need things to line up. If they don't line up, then I'd be accepting on myself a lower chance of success, a lower hit ratio, and a worse risk/reward. And I don't want that.

For Best Buy, it no longer lines up for me.

For a Strong Buy, I need 3 things.

I need 45% 12-month upside potential. That means if I take my earnings number for the next year multiplied by the company's average P/E ratio of the last few years, I get a target price.



If my target price is more than 45% higher than the current stock price, this company has passed my first rule.



Best Buy does have this upside potential, but it now doesn't have my other prerequisites. I need my quarters above the Street. If my quarters are below the Street after all my work, I'm worried there's risk which messes up my hit ratio. So, I'll avoid it. I don't need extra risk.



There's no avoiding all risk, but I want to avoid risk that shows up in my models. That's my process.



Assuming that Best Buy is now potentially tracking below its estimates (at the time of the earnings call) makes my EPS estimates a little below the Street for Q1. Does the company pick back up? Is it only short term? Could be, but we can't know. So, Best Buy doesn't hurdle my second prerequisite. I need to say "wow." Something simple, but it works. It's a great final check before getting into an investment. If I get off an earnings call or company call and say "wow, amazing story," then it qualifies for a Strong Buy.



Best Buy saying it is currently seeing "softness" takes away that "wow" factor for me.

So, not having two of our three qualifications for a Strong Buy we went to Neutral not long after we heard the company's "softness" commentary.

Implications For Other Companies

Best Buy was one of the good ones that had a good holiday season. If the company's trends have slowed in Q1, you have to believe many others also slowed too. That's a risk for retailers and for the economy generally.

I'm focused on tech, but Best Buy falls into my wheelhouse because it sells consumer tech. But I very much care if the consumer slows, because that's the largest driver of the economy.

Why Did The Stock Jump?

First, BBY stock did not participate in the January rally. Investors were skeptical about the holiday period, and the holiday period is oh-so-important to the year.

Second, the short interest of nearly 6% of the float probably also helped.

We noticed that despite the company's "softness" comments on the earnings call, we didn't see the stock react negatively. That told me that there were probably trapped shorts trying to get out. They probably second-guessed Best Buy's ability to make the quarter.

Conclusion

Q4 was great. And the CEO comments about Best Buy's strongest 2-yr. got all my juices flowing. But that the company is seeing a soft patch real-time makes me question the trajectory potential. Not having two of my three requirements for a Strong Buy, I had to go to Neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.