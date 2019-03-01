Aimmune Therapeutics' (AIMT) CEO Jayson Dallas on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aimmune Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

Laura Hansen

Thanks, Ashley. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Aimmune’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. Today’s call will be archived and a replay will be available on our corporate website www.aimmune.com. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Jayson Dallas, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Daniel Adelman, Chief Medical Officer; Andrew Oxtoby, Chief Commercial Officer; and Eric Bjerkholt, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today – during today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Aimmune’s expectations regarding the potential benefits of AR101, including the potential long-term immunomodulatory effects of AR101, Aimmune’s expectations on when the FDA may determine whether to accept the AR101 BLA, Aimmune’s expectations on a timing to begin the Phase 2 study for AR201, Aimmune’s ability to access an additional $130 million from its credit facility, Aimmune’s expectations on the timing of top line data for the ARTEMIS Phase 3 trial of AR101, Aimmune’s expectations regarding the potential approval and commercial launch of AR101 in United States, Aimmune’s ability to build a commercial field force, Aimmune’s expectations on the needs of payers, physicians and patients, if the U.S., – in the U.S., if AR101 is approved, Aimmune’s expectations on submission timing of a marketing authorization application for AR101 in Europe, Aimmune’s expectations regarding future clinical trials, Aimmune’s expectations on the safety and efficacy profile of AR101, and Aimmune’s expectations of cash position as well as on the potential launch of AR101 in the United States and Europe and advanced the pipeline of treatments for other food allergies.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected during the call. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today for some of the important risks factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. Except as required by law, Aimmune disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call. Finally, I would like to point out that Aimmune’s food allergy treatments or investigational and are not FDA approved.

And now, I will turn the call over to Jayson Dallas.

Jayson Dallas

Thank you, Laura, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today’s call. Today, we will provide a recap of our achievements in 2018 and review our expected milestones for this year. Dan will provide a clinical update including a recap of data presented at last week’s annual American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology conference. Andrew will give an overview of our commercial preparations. And Eric will provide review of financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. We’ll then open up the call for questions.

As we have said before, this is an incredibly exciting time for Aimmune. 2018 marks a year of exceptional progress and 2019 holds the promise of fundamentally transforming our company by bringing us closer to our goal of delivering important new medicines to patients with food allergies. We have a significant opportunity to help these patients who live with the threat of potential severe allergic reactions every day.

In 2018, we significantly advanced AR101 to potentially become the first approved treatment for peanut allergy. In November, results of our landmark Phase 3 PALISADE trial, the largest and most rigorously conducted immunotherapy trial and the only successful Phase 3 trial in peanut allergy were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which is considered by many to be the world’s most prestigious medical journal.

And in December, we submitted the Biologics License Application or BLA to the FDA for AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents ages 4 to 17. The FDA as you may recall has granted AR101 Fast-Track designation for peanut allergy in September of 2014 and Breakthrough Therapy designation for peanut allergy in ages 4 to 17 in June of 2015. In early January, the FDA informed us that they would not review our BLA until the government shutdown had ended, which eventually did in late January. To that end, we expect the FDA to determine whether the AR101 BLA has been accepted for filing by the end of March and we will update you at such time.

In parallel, we have been diligently preparing for our Company’s first potential product launch with a team of seasoned marketing, analytics and market access professionals. I’ll search for our Company’s first Chief Commercial Officer commenced last year and I’m thrilled to welcome Andrew Oxtoby who joined our team in January into this important leadership role. Andrew has a strong track record leading U.S. and global commercial organizations to successfully launched novel medicines and build innovative patient solutions in large disease areas. His expertise will be tremendously valuable to us as we prepare to address the emerging food allergy therapeutic space.

In addition, we continue to generate data that strengthen the case for the safety, efficacy and longer-term use of oral immunotherapy, including data that highlight the potential longer-term immunomodulatory effects of AR101. We’re also very excited about emerging data in the clinic that indicate that AR101 therapeutic profile improves over time. Beyond AR101, we continue to advance our pipeline and late last year, we filed an investigational new drug application or IND for our second product candidate AR201 for the treatment of egg allergy. And we signed an exclusive worldwide supply agreements with Michael Foods, the largest U.S. producer of value-added eggs.

Nearly 6 million people worldwide are allergic to eggs including 800,000 in the United States and as many as 4 million across Asia where allergy to egg is the most common food allergy. Now the government is reopened, we’re on track as planned to start our Phase 2 program in egg allergy in the middle of this year.

Finally, we begin 2019 with a strong financial position with approximately $340 million in cash and investments and potential access to an additional $130 million. We expect this funding to be sufficient to fund our launch of AR101 and to advance our pipeline programs. There was a lot for us to be excited about in 2019 and above all, it’s most exciting to consider the potential of finding able to provide an effective, clinically proven, regulated treatment option to the millions of patients and families who live each day with a threat of allergic reactions to peanut.

With that, I’ll turn over to Dan for a clinical update.

Daniel Adelman

Thanks, Jayson. I’ll begin with our AR101 program. As you know, AR101 is being developed as an FDA regulated biologic product with a characterized allergen profile intended for oral immunotherapy for patients with peanut allergy. This means that subject to FDA approval, peanut allergic patients would receive a biologic drug tightly controlled for major allergen content.

Based on the clinical results of our Phase 3 studies today, we believe that AR101 will become the cornerstone of care for patients with peanut allergy. Ultimately, our goal for AR101 therapy is to bridge patients from a constant state of worry about accidental exposures to peace of mind and protection from severe potentially life threatening reactions.

As Jayson noted, our pivotal PALISADE trial is the only Phase 3 trial in peanut allergy to meet its primary end point. Specifically, the primary analysis for the 4 to 17-year old age group showed that two-thirds of the patients tolerated the equivalent of approximately two peanuts at the 600 milligram dose level during the exit food challenge after one year on therapy.

To fully appreciate the true long-term clinical benefit from any form of immunotherapy, we have to consider the biologic effect of treatment during the desensitization period, when starting oral immunotherapy or any form of immunotherapy for that matter. The antigen-specific IgE levels initially rise throughout the dose escalation period. In PALISADE, for example, the peanut-specific IgE levels rose on average over two-fold from baseline to the end of the dose escalation period.

During this high IgE period, the peanut-specific IgE levels did not return to baseline levels until approximately the end of year one. This timeframe is typically the desensitization period. After that period, when peanut-specific IgE returns to baseline and for most patients’ continues to drop. Patients should expect fewer symptoms.

In ARC004, we continued to see a favorable safety profile and improved tolerability in food challenges. Earlier this week, at the AAAAI meeting, we presented the first data ever to show that AR101 dramatically decreased the frequency of adverse reactions required – requiring treatment due to accidental exposure to peanuts. This is consistent with what would be expected with a highly effective immunotherapy, as has seen with venom immunotherapy or even with aeroallergen immunotherapy in most patients.

Now, regarding our BLA submission for AR101, as previously mentioned, we expect to hear from the FDA around the end of March as to whether they will accept our file for review. We are now focused on preparing for a potential FDA advisory committee later in the year should the agency accept the BLA in March and wish to convene an advisory committee.

I would also like to touch briefly on other AR101 trials in progress. This quarter, we completed the ARTEMIS European Phase 3 trial and anticipate sharing topline data in the first half of 2019. We’re currently on track to submit a marketing authorization application for AR101 to the European medicines agency mid-year.

The Phase 3 POSEIDON trial for the treatment of peanut allergy in children ages one to less than four years old, is currently enrolling patients. And finally the Phase 2 trial of AR101 with adjunctive dupilumab, which is sponsored by Regeneron, is now enrolling peanut allergic patients.

I’ll now turn it over to Andrew for a commercial update.

Andrew Oxtoby

Thanks, Dan. First, I’d like to say it’s great to have joined the team at Aimmune and I’m excited about the important work we’re doing. We’ll close to offering patients are truly major advancements in care as we prepare for the potential approval and launch of a first of its kind treatments. Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies in the United States. More than 1.6 million children and teens in the U.S. are affected by peanut allergy and 80% never approached.

Allergy to peanut is serious and potentially fatal and unfortunately allergic event is a commonplace. One in four children with peanut allergy are rushed to the emergency room every year. Peanuts are everywhere, which is why avoidance is a challenging strategy to help protect these children. Patients and families want real world protection in the form of a treatment that was clinically proven to protect against reactions to accidental exposure.

The problem with peanut allergy in the United States is substantial. Of the estimated 1.6 million patients between the ages of 4 and 17 with this allergy, 1.25 million are already diagnosed and seeing an allergist up to five times per year for that peanut allergy and other comorbid conditions. These patients are easily identified the need of an approved treatments yet non-exist today.

Considering the potential for an FDA approval, our preparation for launching AR101 is well underway. We are ramping up our field force and expect to complete the hiring of our area business director roles in the second quarter. These area business directors will then in turn hire their teams of practice account managers. Our medical science liaisons are currently deployed in the field and Dan turns to answer the medical affairs team in the coming months.

When we look to the elements of a successful launch, we carefully considered payers, physicians, and patients in our planning. Based on our research and ongoing conversations, we believe that payers recognize the importance of a breakthrough medicine, as well as the high unmet need among children and teens. Payers understand that there are no available treatments for these patients and importantly payers’ perceived AR101 to be a major therapeutic advance.

The value proposition of AR101 is compelling, but once daily oral medication that reduces the frequency and severity of allergic reactions to peanut due to accidental exposures. As we get closer to the potential approval and launch, we will be able to share more specific details with you.

From the physician perspective, we believe that AR101 subject to FDA approval, but integrate into many allergy practices for three important reasons. First, diagnoses of peanut allergy is a core competency of allergists and the great majority of patients do not require a food challenge for a diagnosis to be made. Second, physician research shows approximately 75% of U.S. allergists would prescribe an FDA approved oral immunotherapy. Third, many allergy practices are high prescribers as subcutaneous immunotherapy or shots for environmental allergies today.

The practice logistics associated with these shots are helpful analog for allergists as they prepare for an improved approach to oral immunotherapy for food allergy. Moreover, having an FDA approved oral immunotherapy would reduce physician’s liability for those practicing unapproved OIT today, provide a uniform protocol, minimize timing it and effort to obtain portion and package materials and come with billing and reimbursement support.

We also expect AR101 implementation would have comparable staff requirements and follow a similar process to allergy shots. And we’ve seen the anticipation and enthusiasm from allergies firsthand, including most recently at the AAAAI meeting we attended earlier this week.

From the patient perspective, we plan to provide patients and their caregivers with practical and customize solutions to support them, including flexible distribution, reimbursement support services, and comprehensive patient and caregiver adherence support. Based upon the size of the market on the unmet need, we believe that AR101, if approved, has meaningful global sales potential. We’re excited, motivated and driven to deliver a successful launch of AR101 subject to its FDA approval and to transform the lives of the patients and families who are counting on us.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Eric to review the financials.

Eric Bjerkholt

Thank you, Andrew. We began 2019 in a strong financial position with $340 million in cash and investments. In January of this year, we announced that we had entered into $170 million loan agreement with KKR, of which $40 million was funded at closing. We expect that this loan agreement plus cash on hand will provide us with sufficient funds to commercialize AR101 in both the United States and Europe and to develop our pipeline. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 net loss was $210.8 million compared to net loss of $131.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. On a per share basis net loss for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.67 compared to a net loss per share of $2.61 for the comparable period in 2017.

R&D expenses for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 was $133.4 million compared to $89.3 million for the comparable period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher costs from the progression of certain AR101 clinical trials and hire contract manufacturing costs to support clinical development, manufacturer, the required stability loss and other regulatory activities.

General and administrative expenses for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 was $81.9 million compared to $43.9 million for the comparable period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to additional employee related costs and external professional services, as Aimmune continue to build it infrastructure to support the development and potential commercialization of AR101.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $303.9 million on December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately $121 million over December 31st, 2017. The increase primarily reflects net cash proceeds of approximately $300 million resulting from the issuance of company common stock, partially offset by cash used in operating activities of $168 million and cash used for the purchase of plant and equipment of $10 million.

With that, I will turn the call back to Jayson.

Jayson Dallas

Thank you, Eric. So to recap, 2018 was an exceptional year for execution of Aimmune We achieved multiple significant milestones. The data from our AR101 trials continues to support its potential to help children, teens and their families affected by peanut allergy. We start 2019 in a strong financial position with approximately $340 million in cash and investments and potential access to an additional $130 million, which we expect will be sufficient to fund AR101 commercialization as well as the development of our pipeline.

Looking ahead, we believe the Aimmune story is a very strong story in 2019, with a year ahead richer catalyst. We look forward to hearing from the FDA next month regarding the status of our BLA. Meanwhile, our AR101 launch preparation is well underway. We expect to submit a marketing authorization application in Europe for AR101 in the middle of the year and we plan to initiate the Phase 2 trial of AR201 for egg allergy in the first half of this year.

Our mission is to improve the lives of people with food allergies by addressing the large and growing public health needs for food allergy treatments. We’re on the cusp of realizing this goal and our success to date would not be possible without the patient’s, families and investigators who have participated in our trials. The dedication and passion of our employees and the focus of the FDA, all of whom to which we are very grateful. We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our company’s future.

Thank you. And we’ll now open the call to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chris Raymond

Chris Raymond

Chris Raymond

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

That being said, they did pick up the file the minute that the government was back working and the review on the file has begun. They other little bit of complexity here is that in this context, this is a unprecedented situation in that there has never yet been a product that has previously been granted breakthrough therapy designation and has fast track designation that has gone down a non-PDUFA pathway. And while the non-PDUFA pathway by definition doesn’t have a PDUFA date, the agency does tend to issue anticipated action dates and it’s usually a 12 month date from the file being submitted.

And the discussion that we’re in with the FDA at the moment is, how we actually work through this in terms of being the very first product ever to have gone down this pathway coming in with breakthrough therapy and fast track. And really the core of this is that in this context, we believe that the FDA should be looking at our file with the intent of an expedited review. This discussion is ongoing and I think we’ll all receive clarity on this at the end of March.

I think if we sort of lift this up a little bit, the good news is, that the file is being reviewed, we reasonably expect the file to be accepted at the end of March. And that being true, we will be ready and build out our commercial organizations for a launch in the fourth quarter of this year. And whether that’s at the beginning of the fourth quarter or towards the end of the year. I think, obviously it does make a difference and we’d like to get approved as expeditiously as possible. But the bottom line is we’ll be bringing a therapy to market and the first treatment for food allergy if not at the very end of this year or the very beginning of next year.

Chris Raymond

Chris Raymond

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

We’ve had no discussion with the agency at any time point of us, whether they are or not anticipating an advisory committee. Usually, that’s the time when they would tell you, if they are, or if they’re not. And what we have always said that, we still believe is true, which is for new therapeutic class, first treatment for food allergy in pediatric population, we do reasonably expect to have an advisory committee.

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

But once they have a regulated product available, almost 75% of the allergist said that they would be interested in offering OIT to their patients. And so we do believe that there are going to be practices that are truly interested in providing this service to their patients, not only because of the importance that it has medically, but also from the point of view of being able to maintain their market share of allergy patients in light of primary care physicians doing more treatment for allergic rhinitis.

Andrew Oxtoby

Andrew Oxtoby

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan

Ying Huang with Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Aspen Mori

Aspen Mori

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Aspen Mori

Aspen Mori

Kennen MacKay with RBC Capital Markets

Kennen MacKay

Kennen MacKay

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

The big concern that the FDA has is that folks may be on a therapy and therefore perceive that they have a level of protection when they go out into the real up and while the guidance is continuously true that we always tell folks to continue avoiding peanuts, it does potentially change the way folks behave and any risk that, exposure that they then undergo happens and they’re not actually as protected as they think they are is in fact one of the most dangerous things that can happen when you have analogy product. So, those are the areas that FDA has been very fixated on that as they talked to us.

Kennen MacKay

Kennen MacKay

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Liana Moussatos with Wedbush Securities

Liana Moussatos

Liana Moussatos

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Liana Moussatos

Liana Moussatos

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse

Vamil Divan

Vamil Divan

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Andrew Oxtoby

Andrew Oxtoby

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Vamil Divan

Vamil Divan

Liisa Bayko with JMP Securities

Liisa Bayko

Liisa Bayko

Andrew Oxtoby

Andrew Oxtoby

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Liisa Bayko

Liisa Bayko

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs

Paul Choi

Paul Choi

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Paul Choi

Paul Choi

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Paul Choi

Paul Choi

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Paul Choi

Paul Choi

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Paul Choi

Paul Choi

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

Paul Choi

Paul Choi

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

Operator

Jayson Dallas

Jayson Dallas

