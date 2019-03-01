CymaBay And Viking Therapeutics In NASH, And The Market Assessment

CymaBay recently completed enrollment of patients for the Phase 2b NASH trial involving seladelpar. Viking may or not provide update on the clinical development of VK2809 in NASH.

We take a look at CymaBay and Viking for the latest development on NASH.

Market Assessment

2019 is seen as the year of NASH in the biotech industry. The recent top-line data readout for Phase 3 investigative drug candidates, selonsertib by Gilead (GILD) and obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), further demonstrated the complexity of NASH and the clinical changes being encountered by biopharmas in developing effective therapeutics for NASH-related diseases. The spotlight this week belongs to CymaBay (CBAY) and Viking (VKTX). CymaBay recently announced the completion of patient enrollment for seladelpar in Phase 2b NASH trial. The interim data readout is expected in Q2/2019. We wait for further news from Viking on the clinical plans for VK2809 in NASH. Given these catalytic events, I look at how the market may be evaluating the clinical prospect of seladelpar and VK2809 with emphasis on institutional investors' purchase and analyst ratings.

Institutional Investors, Insiders' Purchase And Analyst Ratings

CymaBay: Based on the latest 13F filings, Institutional ownership was 97.96% with 156 Institutional holders with 58,229,341 total shares held. Top holders are BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Baker Brothers. Strong buy from 9 analyst firms with a 12-month consensus price target of $21 is proposed. Seladelpar, the lead investigative drug candidate, is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the cholestatic liver disease, Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and was recently granted breakthrough designation for PBC. Obviously, the breakthrough designation was based on the 52-week Phase 2b data readout for seladelpar in PBC. Please check out my interview with the CEO Sujal Shah.

CymaBay is expected to release the 12-week interim data for the Phase 2b NASH trial on seladelpar in Q2/2019. A positive data readout in NASH would positively impact CymaBay’s valuation with a potential rally. PPAR agonists like seladelpar and elafibranor have consistently demonstrated good safety and tolerability signals based on their respective data and have not reported the adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia that typify FXR agonists. CymaBay went through a capital restructuring in 2013 that led to an overhaul of its clinical program. Almost 6 years after that strategic process, CymaBay is now making therapeutic waves in hepatic diseases with the development of seladelpar for PBC and NASH, diseases with high unmet needs. It goes to show that strong leadership and well defined clinical vision are very valuable for the successful development of drug assets.

Viking: The latest 13F filing showed that Viking has a large Institutional ownership of 201 holders, accounting for 66.26% or 47,348,448 total shares held. Recent buyers include BlackRock Inc, State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT), FMR LLC, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings and Boxer Capital LLC. A total of 7 analyst firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $27.31.

MGL-3196 (MDGL) and VK2809 (VKTX) are thyroid hormone receptor β-selective (THR β) agonists. Madrigal will initiate Phase 3 clinical trial for MGL-3196 in NASH in Q1/2019. VK2809 has shown clinical promise in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or simple steatosis. NAFL is not NASH. The liver fat in patients with NAFL is benign whereas patients with biopsied NASH have inflammatory hepatic fat. For this reason, the ongoing comparison between Viking and Madrigal in regard to their efficacy in NASH is flawed since VK2809 has not been evaluated in biopsied NASH. A head-to-head comparison involving MGL-3196 and VK2809 in biopsied patients with NASH would provide definite clinical answers on the anti-NASH effectiveness or clinically meaningful benefits of both drug candidates.

Market Outlook

NASH is a huge addressable market estimated at $32B. Obviously, all biopharma with an anti-NASH drug candidate is hoping to capture a sizeable share of the NASH market. Intercept is expected to file for NDA application for obeticholic acid in H2/2019, making it the first drug to the market for NASH. Genfit could be next if its Phase 3 trial pans out. The adverse events seen with obeticholic acid may make this drug intolerable to some patients. An ideal drug candidate should demonstrate therapeutic efficacy with good safety and tolerability signals. With many drug candidates in clinical trials for NASH, liver therapeutics investment opportunities could and would be financially rewarding for some investors.

This weekly digest is offered to all subscribers of the Liver Therapy Forum to keep them updated on imminent catalytic events.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.