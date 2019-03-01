Radius Health's (RDUS) CEO Jesper Hoiland on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, Howard [ph]. Welcome and thank you all for joining us on the conference call and webcast for Radius fourth quarter 2018 financial results and business update.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section in our annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today, February 28, 2019, only.

During today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP figures in order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not to be relied upon as a substitute for our financial information, presented in accordance with GAAP and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Please refer to the slides at the end of today's presentation, which contains the reconciliations between our non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. A replay of this call will be available on our company website, and you can find the dial-in information for the conference call replay in today's press release, as well as on our website.

On today's call, we will provide you with a review of Radius fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results, an update on our pipeline and upcoming milestones.

Joining me on the call now are Jesper Hoiland, our President and CEO; Joe Kelly, SVP Sales and Marketing; Chhaya Shah, SVP, Technical Operations; Dr. Charlie Morris, Chief Medical Officer; and Pepe Carmona, our Chief Financial Officer. Our management team will also be available for Q&A at the end of the call.

I will like to now turn the call over to Jesper for an overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

Jesper Hoiland

Thank you, Elhan. Welcome everybody and thank you for joining us on the call today. I'm very pleased with our results in 2018 as we continued our strong commercial launch of TYMLOS and made significant achievements towards our long-term goals. As we ended 2018 TYMLOS first full commercial year, we exited the year with a 28% total market share and over 40% new patient share, which gives us confidence in our sales guidance for 2019 and long-term goal of anabolic leadership.

Our mission for Radius is to drive value from growing sales of TYMLOS and leveraging our innovation and technical expertise to advance the development of our pipeline assets, which have blockbuster potential in our two therapeutical areas of focus, osteoporosis and oncology.

I would like to highlight a few of the achievements we made in 2018 towards these goals. In osteoporosis, we finalized the prototype of our Abalo-patch to be used in the Phase 3 study, aligned our regulatory pathway with the FDA and initiated commercial development with 3M to prepare for pivotal Phase 3 trial.

Chhaya will be walking you in the details through the progress we made on our preparations to stop our Phase 3 trial in the middle of this year and our progress on our commercial manufacturing activities. In oncology franchise, we initiated our Phase 3 study for elacestrant with a program intended to achieve registration in the U.S. and other major markets.

We also surpassed our financial commitments by exceeding the upper end of net sales guidance, generating $34 million sales in fourth quarter and reaching $99 million net sales for the full year. We ended 2018 with a healthy yearend cash balance of $237 million, totally in line with our guidance.

I now would like to turn the call over to Joe for an update on TYMLOS.

Joe Kelly

Thank you Jesper and good afternoon everyone. I'm excited to present our commercial update per TYMLOS sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

Slide 7 you'll see that since the beginning of 2018 we saw a solid overall growth pattern with TYMLOS, especially in Q4, which represented accelerated growth for the brand as we achieved a year end exit of 40% NBRx market share, moving TYMLOS towards market leadership within the anabolic space. Our TRx and NRx market share for TYMLOS also demonstrated growth in 2018 with a continued upward trend so far this year. We expect that both the commercial and Part D books of business will continue to provide sustainable growth for TYMLOS, helping us achieve our overall market share and revenue goals for 2019.

On the next slide, we are encouraged by how the anabolic market grew in 2018 where there was healthy class growth with an 8% year-over-year increase. As a reminder, prior to the launch of TYMLOS in the second quarter of 2017 the anabolic segment had been in decline for five years. Our focused efforts across the commercial team had not only resulted in impressive growth of TYMLOS since launch, but we’ve also clearly played a significant role in the growth of the anabolic marketplace.

On Slide 9, here we see continued TRx market share of growth with activated TYMLOS prescribers from their quarter of initiation and each quarter after. We have shown our ability to successfully break through and accelerate TYMLOS volume and market share as we make significant progress towards leadership in the anabolic space. It's encouraging to see TYMLOS prescribers continue to build confidence in the brand due to our clinical profile, pricing advantage, and our first class teams across the organization.

On the next slide, we are seeing success with our commercial organization and activating the top 10% of teriparatide writers by demonstrating a volume growth rate for TYMLOS at 19% during Q4 of 2018. That's our pacing the rates of decline of 7% by our competitor. What's important to recognize is this segment of prescribers, represents 38% of the total anabolic marketplace potential, therefore pushing TYMLOS towards anabolic market leadership.

The next slide shows that due to formulary coverage decisions made during the fourth quarter of 2018, TYMLOS coverage grew to 283 million covered lives. With about a 50% increase in Medicare covered lives starting this year, we are already seeing pull through in increased TYMLOS market share in the Medicare segment, which already has grown by four percentage points this year versus Q4 of 2018.

Starting on the next slide, we'll transition to an Abalo-patch update. Now going to Slide 13 we know that our success in growing TYMLOS sub-q today lays the groundwork for this potential blockbuster pipeline asset. We continue to advance the planning for the Abalo-patch, a potentially first of its kind technology that would bring the value of anabolic therapy to patients without the requirement for self injection. According to market research we conducted with 200 physicians. The approval of the patch could signify an anabolic market opportunity nearly triple where it is today. And Radius’ abaloparatide franchise could capture 60% of the market at peak year in the U.S.

This type of growth would come through adoption by both our current prescriber base and new to anabolic prescribers who have avoided writing injectable anabolic therapies to date, but who would potentially prescribe an anabolic with our patch delivery system.

With that, I'll turn it over to my colleague, Chhaya Shah, to share more on how the patch R&D program is progressing.

Chhaya Shah

Thank you, Joel. I am very excited to give you a technical update on our Abalo-patch program. On Slide 14, starting with the status of Phase 3 readiness, we are on track to start manufacturing Phase 3 supplies in the second quarter of this year, which is in line with starting our Phase 3 trials in the middle of this year. We are pleased to report that we have significantly increased the scale up of our production for readiness of Phase 3 clinical supplies and with increased patch size. We have maintained patch-to-patch content uniformity which is a critical milestone towards manufacturing Phase 3 supplies.

We have validated majority of our analytical methods and they are at near completion. Significant process – progress has been made in qualifying the patch applicator device design. We've also confirmed the patch with PK profile with a shorter wear time of five minutes on the thigh.

As far as our commercial manufacturing status on slide 15, we are excited to announce that in partnership with 3M we have chosen Patheon and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific as a contract manufacturer for commercial supplies. Patheon is a well known contract manufacturer and an expert in quality manufacturing and we will be responsible for coding and packaging activities.

As part of the readiness of commercial manufacturing, we have purchased major equipment an isolator which is in the process of being built. In parallel, we have also started the facility built out Patheon and some of our equipment installation will start first half of 2019. Overall in partnership with 3M we have made very, very good progress in both Phase 3 supply readiness and commercial manufacturing site preparation. I'll now turn it over to call to Charlie for an update on our R&D activities.

Charles Morris

Thank you Chhaya good afternoon everyone. Our R&D pipeline slide shows the extent to our commitment to both TYMLOS and to our emerging oncology pipeline. Our Phase 3 trial with TYMLOS for male osteoporosis is ongoing. As you have heard it from Chhaya, we are in the advanced stages of preparation for launching the Phase 3 study, the abaloparatide patch.

In oncology, we announced in December that our Phase 3 EMERALD trial for our asset elacestrant from metastatic ER positive /HER2 negative breast cancer is open for enrollment. RAD140, our Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator or SARM is in Phase 1 study in advanced breast cancer and we continue to investigate additional AR targeting molecules preclinically.

On slide 18 you'll see an update from our Phase 1 study of elacestrant. We call that we have previously we pulled data from three cohorts A, B and C in which the eligibility criteria requires that patients have ER positive /HER2 negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The 40 patients we have recruited and treated at the 400 milligram dose had received a median of three prior lines of treatment and we observed 27.3% objective response rate and the medium progression free survival of 5.4 months. After completion of cohorts A through C, we added a fourth cohort, Cohort D with different eligibility criteria.

This was intended to support our regulatory strategy based on patients who have progressed after both prior fulvestrant and prior CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy. The great majority of patients in the early cohorts would not have been eligible for Cohort D showing that these are the largely different population. We enrolled 10 out of planned 36 patients with Cohort D, ending recruitments in April, 2018 because of the change in strategy to evaluate the left strength as an earlier line of therapy in Phase 3.

A preliminary review of data from those 10 patients as of December 27, 2018 shows that they were more heavily pretreated than those in cohorts A through C with a median of full prior therapies. Indeed, half of the patients in cohort D have more than four prior lines of therapy, eight to ten patients have visceral metastases as opposed to 60% in Cohorts A through C. Of nine patients with RECIST measurable disease, four had best response of stable disease two of them were greater than 24 weeks.

The tolerability was similar to the previous cohorts and as of January 3, 2019 one patient remained on treatment, while the populations at the various cohorts are somewhat different. different baseline characteristics, different prior treatments for example. If we pull all the cohorts in the Phase 1 trial, we see an overall response rate of 19.4% and a medium progression free survival of 4.5 months, an encouraging data for a single agent in such a heavily pretreated patient population.

I'd now to hand over the Pepe to walk you through the financials. Pepe?

Pepe Carmona

Thanks Charlie. I will walk through the income statement for Q4 2018 and afterwards I would share perspective on quarterly growth dynamics over the past 18 months and discuss our financial guidance for 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Radius reported net sales of $34.4 million and a net loss of $41.1 million and $0.90 per share. As compared to a net loss – net sales of $7.7 million and a net loss of $71 million or $1.59 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2017. On the right side of the slide, represent the figures on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes expenses related to share-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, non-cash interest from the convertible note, another one-off’s. You got to see the reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP measures in the appendix.

Radius, on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2018 had an adjusted net loss of $30 million or $0.66 per share as compared to an adjusted net loss of $60.5 million or $1.36 per share for the three months ended December 31t, 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, I want to highlight that. First, our sales growth continues to mirror the growth of our TRx demand volume and has a stable gross margin of 92%. Second, R&D expenses slightly grew versus Q4 of 2017, achieved to fund the preparation of the abalo-patch study and the initialization of the elacestrant Phase 3 trial.

Last, SG&A continues to decrease as we have adjusted our investment related to the launch of TYMLOS and drove productivity initiatives in the back-office. On the next slide, we show the sequential growth in net sales of TYMLOS and the decrease of SG&A and R&D fixed costs or internal R&D. We expect to continue driving productivity along 2019 to manage expenses on the slides. The external related R&D is the investment to drive our pipeline, which went down as we wrap up our abaloparatide activextend and the elacestrant Phase 1 trials. We expect to start growing external R&D as we initiate the abalo-patch and the elacestrant Phase 3 programs. These expenses are mostly linked to startup costs for the trials, CMC investment and involving subject in the studies. We expect at some point that the gross profit from our growing TYMLOS revenues will fully find out SG&A and internal R&D and it starts financing the pipeline.

Finally, I would share guidance for 2019. As you recall, we guided the 2018 TYMLOS U.S. net sales to be in the range of $95 million to $98 million and that we would have over $220 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of the year. We exceeded the guidance with $99 million in net sales and $237 million in cash balance at 2018 year-end. We are confirming our financial guidance for 2019 and expect to deliver full year TYMLOS U.S. net sales in the range of $155 million to $175 million and end the year with that cash, cash equivalent and investment balance of over $100 million.

I would like to share our view on a few dynamics and year-over-year growth and seasonality that may help you understand the numbers as we go along the years. We expect the anabolic osteoporosis market to grow mid-single digit over 2019 driven by TYMLOS. It is important to reinforce the dynamic happening early in the year in which the market is usually smaller than the last quarter due to the impact of higher patient out of pocket costs which is common in the industry. This typically happens and the patients go through the planned deductibles on initial phases in both commercial and Part D segments.

We expect our TRx share to continue growing and trending towards NBRx. As previously discussed, it takes up to four quarters for NBRx to become TRx market share.

TYMLOS full year net price, net of all rebates and discounts, is expected to slightly grow over 2018. The 5.9% price increase in January 2019 will be partially offset by higher Medicare Part D manufacturer payments during the coverage gap, up from 50% in 2018 to now 70% in 2019. And higher pull-through of Medicare Part D business and the formulary as previously shared by Joe.

On the expenses side, we expect to continue decreasing SG&A and internal R&D in 2018, driven by productivity initiatives we have already in shape. And we plan to invest more in our pipeline as we ramp up Abalo-patch and elacestrant Phase 3 trials.

I would like to reinforce our confidence and continue driving TYMLOS growth and delivering on our financial guidance for 2018.

I look forward to your questions at the end of the call. With that, I will pass the call back to Jesper for the closing remarks.

Jesper Hoiland

Thanks Pepe. We are approaching the end of our presentation. And I would like to remind you of with this like about most important goals and upcoming milestones in 2019. This year is truly a pivotal year for Radius. We are committed to grow our sales and expect a full year net sales of $155 million to $175 million. We on track to initiate our Abalo-patch Phase 3 trial mid-2019 as previously guided.

For oncology, our goal is to make significant progress in our recruitment for elacestrant monotherapy study and to enter a global co-development, co-commercialization partnership for elacestrant, which will allow us to become a key player in hormonal treatment of breast cancer. Our goal is to deliver a strong balance sheet with more than a $100 million in cash and investments on hand at year end.

Thank you everyone for your time today. I like to ask the moderator now to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question or comment comes from the line of Jessica Fye from JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jessica Fye

Hey there. Good afternoon. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I had a couple on the patch, just following-up on some of the comments you made in prepared remarks and in the press release, I think, you mentioned data showing that five minutes of patch administration has greater than 90% of the AUC of sub-q TYMLOS. I think back in June, the PK data suggested greater than 97% of the sub-q AUC. Can you talk about your comfort level in terms of hitting on non-inferiority if the AUC is not quite as high now?

And then second, can you also elaborate on the evaluation underway to confirm that subjects will be able to correctly administer the patch? Thank you.

Charles Morris

So for PK it's clearly very much in the same range as it has been in the past. We would just report to them what we've seen in the most recent, I think, what we know from previous experience with the prototypes. There's a very good correlation between the AUC and bone mineral density. And as we said before, it is greater than 90%. And we're very comfortable with that that gives us a very good shot, the non-inferiority criteria that we were looking at.

And I apologize I've forgotten what the second question was.

Jessica Fye

Just the evaluation that you mentioned about how you get comfortable that subjects will be able to correctly administer the patch.

Charles Morris

Yes I mean we're just doing a little bit of work ensuring that we're coming up with instructions for use where we just want to be sure that people are able to make use, follow the instructions that we have and show that we don't have to amend anything about those instruction infused price to getting in because obviously most of our experience to date has been in a very controlled setting for the clinical pharmacology unit like setting whereas in future to be in a home setting and we just are ensuring that the instruction we give a readily followed.

Jessica Fye

Okay, understood. And maybe just a last one on TYMLOS in the anabolic market, when we think about the mid-single-digit volume growth you've outlined as your expectation for 2019, does that include the introduction of a generic in the back half of the year and does that assumption even impact the expected growth rate for the market?

Jesper Hoiland

Yes it includes a variety of scenarios. So the range is reasonably comprehensive of what can happen. Now just to repeat this had been asked in the past, we don't believe that the generic teriparatide they will have a major impact in TYMLOS. We are pretty confident with our growth, and how we are taking the lead in the market.

Jessica Fye

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Ying Huang from BAML. Your line is open.

Alec Stranahan

Hey guys, this is Alec on for Ying. Thanks for taking our questions. First on elacestrant, how is enrollment going in EMERALD? And looking forward to potential combinations based on preclinical and clinical data you've seen to date, what would you say is the ideal combination strategy, for example, do you think, there could be a benefit and administrating elacestrant concomitantly with CDK 4/6 inhibitors in earlier lines of therapy?

Charles Morris

We are not currently going to be getting into giving updates on recruitment, especially in the early stages of the study where the site come on Board at variable rates. Obviously we are tracking that very closely against our projections and given ourselves aggressive objectives for the year and we will keep you posted as to being on track.

In terms of combinations, we absolutely see a CDK 4/6 inhibitors as being the key player particularly in the first line setting. And we have preclinical data showing, or implying that there could be benefits of different combination. We certainly see better data from combinations pre-clinically than with the single agents. And so that's a major piece of what we would hope to be able to fund in terms of the partnership.

Alec Stranahan

Great, and one more from me if I may. As you look towards expanded Medicare Part D coverage, I was wondering if you could remind us which major Medicare Part D insurers you are still in discussions with, and when you might be able to ballpark expecting additional coverage under Part D? Thanks.

Joe Kelly

Hey Alec, this is Joe. We’re always talking to these folks. And right now we are negotiating with some of the few remaining that we haven't been able to get on formulary with. But one of the major ones is Humana Part D. So as we have updates, we'll be certain to let you know as new news comes about. So I must say content or happy with the current level? But certainly, with 283 million lives covered across the Board, we feel that certainly we have a very good chance of finishing well within our guidance for 2019.

Jesper Hoiland

And just remember we increased from 44% last year to 67% this year. So we are very pleased with the progress that we have made and have 93% of total coverage which is really amazing, I think.

Alec Stranahan

Great, thanks.

Thank you. Our question or comment comes from the line of Geoffrey Porges from SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

Geoffrey Porges

Thank you very much. And just a couple of questions if I may, first, could you affirm that the partnership for elacestrant is not in your current guidance? And then give us some sort of indication of what sort of scope scale or what type of partnership you could be contemplating. Is that something we could still hear about by mid-year?

And then secondly, could you talk a little bit more about the pivotal trial for the patch? Specifically, give us a sense of what will be required to establish the equivalent efficacy for the patch compared to current TYMLOS? Thank you.

Jesper Hoiland

Hi, Geoff. Thanks for the question. I will answer to the partnership and then Charlie will answer to the second one in the patch. So you have three sub questions on there, on the partnership. One is there’s no milestones that are on the financial guidance provided. So the $100 million – they are over $100 million in cash balance by the end of the year doesn't include anything related to partnership.

On the type of partnership we're looking for a co-development and co-commercialization partnership, which means a co-develop would be more for like combination trial, so to help us on that. Obviously, the entire drug will be partnership, but that's what we're looking for. And on the commercialization front, we're expecting to have a co-commercialization in the U.S. or have feet on the ground here, but from outside the U.S., we're expecting that to be more – more monetized, a bit more of the asset with milestones and royalties.

So it's a – and we're looking for a global oncology player. So that's the type of company that we're looking, and obviously, the biggest interest there is to get into every lines of therapy as Charlie remarked in the previous questions.

And the last, from a planning perspective, we were preparing all this by the end of last year, preparing databases or data room and getting the asset ready for discussions. And we would really kick off the process at JP Morgan at the beginning of this year in San Francisco and the process is ongoing right now. Normally you would expect a process like that to take about three quarters, that's kind of normal timeline in a partnership like this, so it's a bit beyond the middle of the year. Now things progress pretty fast, you can do it earlier and if negotiation comes, you can sleep a little bit, we're confident that we will get it done in 2019. Charlie?

Geoffrey Porges

Thank you.

Charles Morris

So in terms of the Phase 3, you'll remember that the primary endpoint that we're going to look at is to – for bridging from the subcu to the patch will be bone mineral density at – by Dexter after 12 months of therapy. The intent there is to show non-inferiority against that. What we've previously guided is that, that would mean that we had to retain at least 75% of the effect of the subcu and we are finalizing all elements of the protocol and getting ready to implement in the near future.

Geoffrey Porges

Great, thanks very much.

Charles Morris

Thanks, Geoff.

Geoffrey Porges

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Maryana Breitman

Yes, hi, thanks for taking our question. It's Maryana Breitman for Salveen. I have a quick one. I was wondering about the safety of the patch and whether or not you expect it to continue being clean and I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Charles Morris

Yes, we certainly don't have any reason to believe that there will be any meaningful change as you've heard. We're happy to be going forward with the relatively short wear time. So – and the contact is for reasonably slow period of time. The tolerability to-date has been within what we would have hoped for and expected. And obviously it will – I think it will be a critical part of the study to monitor that as we go forward, but we're certainly comfortable that the device that we have now settled on and has the capability to deliver both safety and efficacy. Yes.

Maryana Breitman

Got it. And a quick question on elacestrant. Are you thinking about some kind of interim analysis or basically like we will be just looking for the end of trial and that's when we are going to get the data? Thank you.

Joe Kelly

We're not – we don't have any pun in there for an interim efficacy analysis at this stage.

Maryana Breitman

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Chris Shibutani from Cowen. Your line is open.

Christopher John

Hi guys. This is CJ on for Chris today. I was wondering if you can share your views on romosozumab as a potential competitor? What type portion of patients would be potentially up for competition and if you view this as sort of addition expanding the market, would those new patients potentially be the same patients that you expect the patch to expand into or would this be an additional separate population on top of that? Thanks.

Joe Kelly

Hey CJ, this is Joe. So first, I'll start by saying, regardless of the competitive landscape that we may be dealing with, we will continue to be confident in the clinical profile of TYMLOS, our competitive price point and the investments that we're making in our resources related to TYMLOS growth. Now, when it comes to a potential approval of romo, we feel that it's okay, that there will be more people talking about the benefits of bone-building agents, a sequential therapy. But back to the clinical side, our non-vertebral fracture data and our safety profile, we feel will stand out on its own and again, we'll be able to compete in that environment.

Obviously, as we all know, there are some open regulatory questions about romo and if again it gets approved, it will be somewhat of a narrow patient type that they'll be able to go after. So overall, we're confident and we'll just be waiting, but regardless, we will continue to see growth with our asset.

Christopher John

Great, thanks.

Joe Kelly

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question or comment comes from the line of Robyn Karnauskas from Citi. Your line is open.

Nicole Germino

Hi, this is Nicole on for Robyn. For TYMLOS what are you hearing from doctors in terms of compliance and discontinuations, and how does that compare to Forteo?

Joe Kelly

Yes. Hi, this is Joe again. So, it's still somewhat early to measure compliance at this point having that we've been in the market now for 18 months. But we would expect in the next quarter or two that we'll have some data related to that specific metric. But the uptake – I'm sorry, go ahead.

Nicole Germino

Yes, actually just had another quick follow-up to my question. Is there anything that you can do to improve compliance? Is there – any issues?

Joe Kelly

Sure. So we've made additional investments last year into a clinical educator program and mentioned the price point. So in some cases, there are benefits from an out-of-pocket cost standpoint for patients that are on TYMLOS. So once we do get adherence compliance metrics, we would expect the outcomes to be positive. But stay tuned and as soon as we get data, we will be sure to share that with you.

Nicole Germino

Great. Thank you so much.

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Eun Yang from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Eun Yang

Thank you. For elacestrant, when does the competition of [indiscernible] firing Europe, maybe outside the U.S. and when does the Faslodex go generic and how do those play into your discussion for global partnerships?

Jesper Hoiland

Yes, so the – thanks for the questions. So outside the U.S. for composition of matter is 2026 plus extensions and there – but we have also the Duke Patent that get us up to 2034, so that – which is – we feel it's a very strong patent to stay in. From a partnership perspective, that's what the process is, we're going to go through the process and expect that by – in the latter part of this year to probably update the market.

Eun Yang

When does the Faslodex going generic? Did you – I might have missed it.

Jesper Hoiland

Faslodex going generic in Europe or in the U.S.?

Eun Yang

In Europe, Europe.

Jesper Hoiland

In Europe, it's already – as I said, already few generic there, there's two to three countries that are ready with generic competition.

Eun Yang

Okay, thanks. And then a quick question on TYMLOS. What percent of patients – new patients you are getting on TYMLOS have a prior experience with the Prolia? Thank you.

Jesper Hoiland

I don't think we know that exactly, how many patients that have been usually – is that your question, how many patients have been using Prolia prior to getting on TYMLOS therapy?

Eun Yang

Yes.

Jesper Hoiland

I don't recall having seen any statistics on that.

Charles Morris

Yes, we're currently sourcing now where we are getting TYMLOS business from. We do know that most of it is coming from patients that are naive to therapy when having osteoporosis. Obviously, we can get the business from bisphosphonate and of course from denosumab. But as far as the latter two, we're not clear yet on those numbers.

Eun Yang

Okay. Thank you.

Jesper Hoiland

And our view is of course to use TYMLOS as early as possible to get the maximum benefit. So, also on the basis of the activextend trial, first you start out with TYMLOS, then add on the alendronate. So we see a treatment paradigm where we are shifting it from late stage to early stage. That's basically what happens as we're speaking and that's also why we see a strong uptake in the marketplace in terms of market growth.

Eun Yang

Thank you.

Thank you. I'm showing no additional questions in the queue at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Jesper Hoeiland for any closing remarks.

Jesper Hoiland

So thank you everyone for listening in. We have finished off 2018 with very, very strong data, not only on the financials, but certainly also on our market share penetration. As you will recall over 40% new patients, 28% in fourth quarter in terms of TRx, also very, very encouraging. And of course that is giving us a strong confidence on the trajectory for what this year is going to look like.

So again, guidance of $155 million to $175 million for this year, the cash balance, including investments of over $100 million, so all-in-all, a very, very strong year for Radius coming out of and also anticipated for this year. And once again, thanks for your support. Look forward to meet you in the marketplace. Thank you everyone.

