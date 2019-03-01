TRI Pointe Group: Bad New Orders And A Weak Outlook Continue To Pressure The Stock

TRI Pointe (TPH), one of America's largest stock listed homebuilders, just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Not only was I excited to look at the numbers because I consider the stock to be a good tool to track the homebuilding industry, but also because I am looking to get some confirmation of my own homebuilding outlook that I discuss in this article. Long story short, TRI Pointe did report ugly new orders and expects the full year of 2019 to be slow. In other words, the stock is not out of the woods yet.

EPS Is Fine, But That's Not The Point (Unfortunately)

It's one of those articles where the title is negative/bearish and the first graph seems to be absolutely fine. In this case, we see that EPS has rallied to a multi-year high in the fourth quarter. EPS reached $0.79, which is above expectations of $0.65. This is a 13% improvement compared to Q4 of 2017, when EPS reached $0.70. Back then, the growth rate was at 94%.

Sales came in at $1.13 billion, which is slightly above expectations of $1.12 billion. Sales are unchanged compared to Q4 2017. The bigger picture shows very well how sales growth has stalled. The sales acceleration since 2017 seems to be weakening, with operating income declining to $363 million on a last twelve months basis.

The main reason why I am staying away from homebuilders at this point is the fact that leading indicators are slowing. NAHB housing market sentiment is predicting further building permits declines, which should pressure homebuilders in general. I discussed that in the previous article (linked above), and the graph below shows this trend quite well.

That being said, it seems that TRI Pointe is exactly confirming what I thought was going to happen. Fourth-quarter backlog units were down 15% to 1,335 homes. The backlog dollar value declined by 13% to slightly below $900 million. However, the key number that did not get a bullet point is the change in new orders. Total new orders in the fourth quarter are down a stunning 24% to 812 units. Full-year new orders are down 8% to 4,686 units. This shows the real result of falling home building sentiment and new orders. Especially for homebuilders that operate in California, given that building permits growth in the West region has been as low as -7% in the fourth quarter (Source: St. Louis Fed).

The absorption rate has declined to 2.1 in Q4 of 2018 from 2.8 in the same quarter of 2017. The total community count has increased from 130 to 146. 37% of these communities are located in California, while 27% are located in Texas.

Moreover, 44% of all orders were recorded in California, which does explain why new orders are so weak in Q4.

So far, I have to say that I am not surprised that the numbers are the way they are. This means that we can expect slower EPS going forward in case new orders don't pick up soon. And it's very unlikely to happen, even according to TRI Pointe.

TRI Pointe expects to deliver between 4,600 and 5,000 homes in the full year 2019. As a comparison, the company delivered 5,071 homes in 2018. The average selling price in 2018 was $640,000, which is expected to be between $610,000 and $629,000 in 2019. Gross margins are expected to come in between 19% and 20%. Q4/2018 gross margins dropped to 21%, which is already the lowest level since the summer of 2017.

This continuing weakness is clearly visible when looking at new orders of the first two months. The January absorption rate came in at 2.15, which is much lower than the 3.54 the company reported in January 2018. The same goes for February new orders.

Well, that's a lot of bad news to stomach. That's why it is once again important to mention that the goal of this article is to show you what the current homebuilding growth slowing trend is doing to homebuilders. This is not at all evidence that something is going structurally wrong at TRI Pointe. The company just can't help that it is doing business in a segment that is not doing "too well" right now.

This brings me to the stock price. The stock price declined from almost $20 to less than $11 between January and December 2018. Since then, it has recovered to more than $13.50. This is the result of traders buying into a seriously oversold market. The current post-earnings weakness brings the stock back to reality. Unfortunately, this reality means that the stock is going to continue its downtrend until we get a bottom of leading homebuilding indicators.

All things considered, I am going to monitor this situation from the sidelines, as I think we are currently at a point with a terrible risk/reward. As I said in my most recent homebuilding article: the time to buy will come, but it's not now.

