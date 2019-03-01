Aquestive Therapeutics: Specialty Pharma Company With Multiple Value Drivers

The stock merits purchase in the near term. Given current cash position and burn rate, conservative investors could wait for potential secondary offering to initiate pilot position.

Libervant especially looks compelling, given that the only currently approved formulations of diazepam are injected or rectally administered.

The company offers several intriguing "shots on goal" and risk is spread across commercial, late-stage and early-stage assets (not a binary story).

Shares have lost over 50% of their value since going public in July of last year.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) have lost just over 50% of their value since going public on the Nasdaq in July of 2018 (IPO pricing of $15). So far in 2019 the stock is registering year-to-date gain of 15%.

While the company suffered multiple regulatory setbacks over the past couple quarters, my first thought (after listening to a recent presentation) is that it now appears to be an intriguing turnaround idea with clinical and commercial execution to drive gains for shareholders going forward.

Chart

Figure 1: AQST daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: AQST 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see November's plunge due to a CRL (Complete Response Letter) received from the FDA regarding its marketing application for AQST-119 (oral fil formulation of tadalafil). In the second chart (15-minute), we can see signs of a rebound finally taking place (good bet that there's continued upside ahead).

Overview

The pipeline appears to offer several intriguing "shots on goal," not to mention spreading risk across commercial, late-stage and early-stage assets. Management did this intentionally, trying to construct a portfolio that isn't binary or dependent on any one event or readout (perhaps making the company a better bet for more conservative investors).

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Listening to the BIO CEO presentation (more on this below) helped me understand that several of these products are not simply "me too" knockoffs, but instead offer significant advantages to payers, caregivers and patients that should drive substantial commercial uptake. That sounds like the kind of company I want to learn more about!

Recent Developments

In mid-November, the company received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for tadalafil oral film. Unfortunately, the FDA requested additional data from healthy volunteers. The company also notified the regulatory agency of its intention to use an alternative supplier of the active pharmaceutical ingredient. On the other hand, management did state that issues raised were unique to this single product candidate and did not affect prospects for the rest of the company's pipeline.

Later in the month the company announced launch of Sympazan oral film as the first and only oral film approved by the FDA for treating seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients 2 years of age or older. Bioequivalence was demonstrated in regards to clobazam tablets with comparable safety profiles, and approval does add more credibility to the company's PharmFilm Technology.

Figure 4: Sympazan clinical data supports thesis that should see strong commercial uptake (Source: corporate presentation)

At the beginning of December management continued to execute with findings of two clinical studies announced. Results including from an Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit study showed that diazepam buccal film (DBF) was successfully used and had similar bioavailability whether it was administered to patients between seizures or shortly after seizures. As the only currently approved formulations of diazepam are injected or rectally administered, this looks to be an exciting value driver for the company as it provides a much needed alternative in the marketplace. Later in the month the company held a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, which based on feedback led to the planning of a single-dose crossover study in a small number of epilepsy patients comparing DBF to Diastat dosing in parallel with advancing plans for an NDA filing in 2019.

Figure 5: Libervant clinical data supports compelling profile and prospects (Source: corporate presentation)

Aquestive started 2019 off with a key executive appointment in the form of Gary Slatko as SVP, Chief Medical Officer (for 6 years worked in drug safety regulatory area at the FDA in the Office of Medication Error Prevention and Risk Management). His unique skill set will likely aid in progressing the company's pipeline forward.

Courtroom drama with competitors has marked 2019 so far as well, especially regarding companies wishing to launch generic versions of buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film (and thus challenging patents held by Questive and Indivior for Suboxone Sublingual Film). However, revenue generated by Suboxone makes up a small portion of the company's valuation and this year we'll likely see Dr. Reddy and Alvogen bring to market their generic versions in the near to medium term.

Also in January, Aquestive licensee Sunovion Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the FDA in response to its NDA for apomorphine sublingual film for the treatment of OFF episodes, the re-emergence or worsening of Parkinson's symptoms otherwise controlled by medications.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $64 million as compared to a net loss of $15 million. The company also has around $50 million in long-term debt as well (loan with Perceptive Credit Opportunities Fund). Revenue for the first 9 months of 2018 was around $50 million.

As for future catalysts of note, Q4 and full-year 2018 quarterly report is expected on March 14th. Continued updates on progress with Sympazan oral film launch each quarter along with NDA submission for AQST-117 (riluzole) oral soluble film for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in the first quarter of 2019 could bring more interest to the stock. Early-stage product candidates continue to make progress as well (phase 1 proof of concept study for AQST-108 sublingual formulation of epinephrine should get underway this year). The company's acromegaly (large market potential, see my article on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)) drug candidate is currently in a phase 1 proof of concept study. As for diazepam buccal film otherwise known as Libervant, as stated before NDA filing should take place later this year.

Figure 6: Upcoming catalysts (Source: corporate presentation)

For readers interested in a comprehensive overview, I thought the BIO CEO & Investor Conference presentation was succinct yet offered several useful nuggets of information:

CEO Keith Kendall noted that Aquestive is a commercial stage company with 3 commercial products (2 licensed, 1 proprietary sold and marketed directly), 2 late stage CNS assets (1 field with FDA in January, other to be filed later in the year with both launched by the end of 2019 or early 2020), and 2 early stage assets. Infrastructure is already in place and last year the company delivered over 300 million commercial doses.

All products in the portfolio are backed by extensive IP and know how, including 200 patents issued worldwide and another 75 pending. IPO was in late summer and current cash position should get the company to cash flow positive in 2020 after the launch of Libervant.

Interestingly enough, the company started out originally as a contract developer and manufacturer, but in early 2014 management changed its direction to move toward becoming a proprietary product-driven specialty pharma company (gameplan is essentially to drive revenue growth that allows for investing in larger, more valuable and more complex targets using their technology).

As for areas of focus in 2019, launch of their first proprietary approved product is the principal one (noted that 90% overlap between prescribers of Sympazan and Libervant). Others include bringing late stage products to approval and launch and lastly progressing early stage assets as well as refreshing the pipeline with more product candidates. Interestingly enough, management intentionally set out to ensure the company wasn't a binary event story by filling the pipeline with assets at multiple stages of development to drive news flow over the next couple years. Additionally, passive assets provide good royalty stream that will be eventually monetized to create nondilutive capital in the future.

As for future potential, Kendall noted that the firm's technology allows for delivering drug product sublingually or enterally, dissolving slow or fast, flavored in any way depending on geographic or demographic market. An example of where a strong value proposition is identified for caregivers, patients and payers in the epilepsy space. There are 3.5 million sufferers of this condition with a third of them experiencing refractory breakthrough or cluster seizures where current standard of care is diazepam administered rectally. 92% of patients won't interact with the drug and people want Libervant providing the same efficacy at a lower dose. There are over 1 million ER visits a year in this space because patients won't interact with the old version of the drug.

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors has been adding to its considerable position. Bratton Capital Management owns over 11.5 million shares (46.4% of the company). Decent insider buying activity is also encouraging.

As for the management team, CEO and President Keith Kendall has been with the company since 2006 and Chief Strategy and Development Officer Daniel Barber has been with the company since 2007. Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Mark Schobel served prior as Global Head of New Technology and Product Innovation for the Consumer Health Business Unit at Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (pioneered thin film delivery of systemic drugs).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, setbacks with non core assets have brought share price down but main thesis remains solidly intact. I appreciate how there are multiple value drivers and this is not simply a binary bet as are many companies in the biotech space. If management executes on monetizing non-core assets as well as successfully progressing late stage assets and marketing commercial products, the share price should finish the year significantly higher. Products such as Libervant offer clear value propositions for patients, physicians and caregivers which should translate into value creation for patient shareholders.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing pilot positions in the near term. More conservative readers might wish to wait for a potential secondary offering before scooping up shares.

Risks include dilution in the near to medium term, setbacks in product launches including for Sympazan, negative regulatory decision for late stage assets including Libervant, disappointing data for mid- and early stage assets and significant competition in certain spaces targeted including from generic alternatives.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, cash position accounts for around 25% of current market capitalization and multiple commercial & late stage assets addressing significant opportunities also provide decent cushion.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'm likely to keep close tabs on this one and revisit in the second half of the year or after financing.

Potential Questions for Discussion (including aspects of bear thesis):

How do you think Sympazan launch efforts will fare in 2019 and why?

What red flags do you see in the story? Playing devil's advocate, what do you think could go wrong in 2019?

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

