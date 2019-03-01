Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) CEO Hilton Howell on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Hilton Howell - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Latek - Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Development Officer

Pat LaPlatney - President & Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jim Ryan - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Marci Ryvicker - Wolfe Research

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark Company

Tarun Aswani - NOBLE Capital Market

Steven Tiegel - Royal Bank of Canada

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Hilton Howell

Thank you so much, operator. Good morning, everybody. I'm Hilton Howell, the Chairman and CEO of Gray Television. Thank you so much for your time this morning and for joining our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm delighted to announce that we are joined for the first time by our President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney, who has joined us effective January 2, and he will be with us going forward. As usual, we have our Chief Legal & Development Officer, Kevin Latek; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jim Ryan, both with us this morning.

Kevin Latek

Thank you, Hilton, and good morning, everyone. Certain matters discussed on this call may include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, future operating results. Those statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such factors have been set forth in the company's most recent reports filed with the SEC and included in today's earnings release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Gray uses its website as a key source of company information. The website address is www.gray.tv. We will also post an updated investor deck to the website within the next two weeks.

Included on the call will be a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and, in particular, broadcast cash flow, broadcast cash flow less corporate expenses, operating cash flow, free cash flow and certain leverage ratios. These metrics are not meant to replace GAAP measurements but are provided as supplements to assist the public in their analysis and valuation of our company. We include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP measures in our financial statements that are made available on our website.

Hilton Howell

Thank you, Kevin. The big news, of course, is that Gray closed its acquisition of Raycom Media at the beginning of the year. The bad news is that we're just going to be talking about Gray heritage at this point. But even better news is before we discuss our transaction, the milestones that we hit in the fourth quarter were outstanding.

Our revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $328.2 million or plus 40% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Importantly, this was our all-time best quarterly revenue hit ever. Our net income for the quarter was $88.3 million and was our second best fourth quarter net income. Our broadcast cash flow was $172.8 million, which was double that in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was our all-time best quarterly broadcast cash flow result.

Our political advertising revenue was $83.2 million, which was about 5% higher that our political revenue in the fourth quarter of 2014, which was the most recent non-Presidential election year, after giving effect to stations acquired and divested between 2014 and 2018. This was our highest fourth quarter political revenue in a non-Presidential year ever.

Our gross retransmission revenue for the fourth quarter was $93 million, and our net retrans revenue was $50.3 million. Both of these figures also saw -- set new quarterly records for us. For calendar year 2018, gross retransmission revenue was $355.4 million and net retrans revenue was $190.4 million.

Finally as of December 31, 2018, our total leverage, as defined in our senior credit facility, was 3.01 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis after netting out our total non-restricted cash balance of $667 million.

In short, the fourth quarter of 2018 was an excellent quarter once again across the Board. Given that performance and even before considering that we had nearly doubled our size with the Raycom acquisition, I believe that our stock remains deeply undervalued.

On the yields of the fourth quarter momentum, we completed our acquisition of Raycom Media on January 2, and made it effective as of January 1, so that we could begin this year with a clean break from legacy Gray. As you know, upon closing, we owned and/or operated television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television market from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and Florida. This portfolio includes the first or second highest rated television stations in 85 markets. Collectively, our television stations portfolio broadcast roughly 400 separate program streams.

Closing the Raycom deal was no easy deal, and I want to take a moment to acknowledge literally heroic efforts that I witnessed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Remember, we set the ambitious goal of completing multiple complex closings simultaneously in addition to the actual acquisition of Raycom. Those included financing transactions, the spin-off of Raycom's newspaper and ad rep businesses, several television stations with four different broadcasters and internal reorganization of both personal and corporate subsidiaries. And we made all that happen over the holidays.

Gray's shareholders were clearly well served by the extreme dedication, sacrifices, and professionalism of all the countless people who made this all look easy. I want to publicly thank my colleagues at legacy Gray and legacy Raycom, as well as the many others at the divestiture buyers, and the professionals assisting all these company at the banks, law firms and accounting firms that have been involved in these transaction. They worked truly heroic.

Our new scale will give Gray the opportunity to face the dynamic changes in our industry and local communities with new vigor and added resources. A great example of the new opportunity before us is this morning's exciting announcement that Greta Van Susteren has joined Gray as our Chief National Political Analyst. On a personnel and professional basis, I'm thrilled will this.

In this new role, she will provide our local newsrooms in 93 markets coast to coast with the expert, unbiased, professional coverage of national and international development that has been the hallmark of Greta Van Susteren's distinguished journalism career. While I cannot provide details today, we can confirm that Greta also has two nationally syndicated shows in development with Gray.

Over her long career on cable news channel, Greta has distinguished herself as a journalist first. She is known for her knowledge, experience and unbiased approach to the controversial issues of the day. As such, we have found a trusted, respected expert on national and international affairs to complement the trusted, respected professionals in our local news rooms and cities and towns across this country. Her decision to join Gray from among all the many other quality news operations out there reaffirmed that our investments in quality local journalism and service to local community does in fact pay off.

At this point, I'm very happy to introduce Gray's shareholders to our new President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney.

Pat LaPlatney

Thank you, Hilton, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to echo Hilton's comments regarding the extraordinary effort on the part of all Gray employees and our professional partners to close the agreements. Tremendous amount of work has been accomplished in a remarkably short amount of time. We've amended our agreements with both Nielsen and Comscore resulting in significant cost savings for the company. And as of today, we are now handling all national business in-house which will provide our stations with revenue upside to put a huge dent in our cost of sales.

Jim will talk in greater detail about the synergy effort, but I can tell you that we are well on our way toward the stated goals. We are also moving forward on revenue development efforts in a number of areas, and expect to see progress throughout 2019. Again, Jim will cover the numbers in detail. The Q1 has been okay with market showing an uptick. We have a sizable Olympic revenue number from February 2018 because of our large NBC footprint, and that's impacted our comps in first quarter. It's still early, but we are hoping that momentum for March swings in the second quarter.

With that, I'll turn it over to Kevin for his update.

Kevin Latek

Good morning, again. We all certainly kept pretty busy in the fourth quarter, not just with the Raycom and related transactions, but also our core business, political coverage and political sales. As luck would have it, Gray had very few retransmission consent agreement expiring at the end of 2018, accounted for roughly 1% of our total stock. Still, as usual we concluded those renewals in very satisfactory terms without any disruption.

Going forward, we anticipate having about 22% of our MVPD sub under contract, expiring around the end of 2019 with 56% of sub under contract expiring around the end of 2020, and the balance expiring again at the end of 2021. We saw in our release today that we are also guiding to a 22% increase in gross retransmission consent for this quarter and 20% for the year. I'll also note that we had some delay in reports on OTT subs, that appears to be across 1.25 million OTT subs around the first of this year.

Those following Gray for the past few years know that most of our network affiliation agreements have been scheduled to expire at some point in 2019. In the fall of 2017, we announced that we had extended the terms of all of our affiliation agreements with CBS regardless of expiration date. Similarly, we announced in the fall of 2018 that we had extended the terms of all of our affiliation agreements with NBC which have been expired --scheduled to expire at year-end 2018.

Shortly after closing the Raycom transaction, we announced that we had extended the terms of all of our affiliation agreements with ABC for all of our legacy Gray and all of our legacy Raycom stations. Most of those contracts have been scheduled to expire at year-end 2018.

This morning's release announces that we also recently extended the terms of all legacy Raycom affiliation agreements with CBS. So we're off to a very good start. We have one major network of expiring affiliation agreements this year and that negotiation of course is already under way.

Turning to M&A, we have said consistently for many years that we look at all number one and strong number two ranked television stations offered for sale regardless of market size. The Raycom transaction has not sent us the third one, indeed we recently entered into an agreement to acquire the United Communications' television stations in Watertown, New York and Mankato, Minnesota for $45 million. These are terrific stations that will fit very well into our portfolio of similar stations which mainly represent service to the local community. Moreover, we anticipate that the transaction will be of risk leverage neutral and certain opportunities can be executed as we hope and expect United Acquisition can be a deleveraging transaction for us.

We are continuing to look at opportunities to grow the company to more small tuck-in transactions like United, potentially larger acquisitions of high quality stations, and some non-broadcast complementary ventures. In our cases, we will continue to be guided by our public commitment to grow the company prudently within the limits of our balance sheet.

Thank you for your time. I'll now turn the call over to Jim Ryan.

Jim Ryan

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Hilton already said fourth quarter and full year '18, we're very pleased with. Obviously '18 was a record-setting political year for us, and we think that bodes very well for 2020.

Turning to our first quarter guidance, I'm going to focus my comments on the combined historical information that we put out for Q1. I would also point out that in the 8-K that was filed a little earlier this morning, there is an exhibit, where certain select combined historical revenues and certain select operating expenses for 2018, '17 and '16 has been published by quarter, so that should help everybody with their modeling. And I will remind everybody that combined historical does not include expected synergies of any transaction. It is nearly the combination of the historical record adding in acquisition and subtracting our divestitures.

Also our guidance for Q1 does not include the two United stations that we will begin operating tomorrow under a pre-closing LMA. So stations rather great stations, very powerful in their local markets, we're delighted to be acquiring them, are not material to the quarter or to any of these full operations.

Our core local and national is expected to be down in the mid-single digit range, but as Pat mentioned a moment ago, we have $12.7 million of total local and national revenue in the Winter Olympics last year, which we're going again. And in that $12.7 million, we had $3.6 million of auto-related advertising. So, it clearly is a significant event for us in 2018 which does affect our ability a little bit for our '19 Q1. However, if you exclude the Olympics, we would expect our core local and national to be approximately flat in Q1'18.

We are very pleased with the anticipated growth in retrans revenue of a low 20% range. Remember that legacy Gray and legacy Raycom Gray, as Kevin just said, a very few MVPD subs to renegotiate, and we commented before that the Gray's NBC contract, the annual escalator is generally a low double-digit percentage. So we are very pleased that our overall retransmission growth in Q1 will be up 22% to 23% gross revenue, retrans revenue, and that obviously is reflecting the synergies that Gray that require for the legacy Raycom stations.

We are reaffirming our previously announced net retrans synergy of at least $15 million versus prior year. Our broadcast expenses in Q1 have two significant components. First, there is $33 million to $34 million in non-recurring expenses associated with the Raycom transaction, including $27.6 million of expense to terminate the national web firm and about $5.3 million of severance or other compensation-related expense in the broadcast expense line.

Second, as Kevin mentioned, our NBC agreements repriced under the new agreement, effective January 1. Retrans is expected to grow quarter-over-quarter $19 million to $20 million. If you exclude both of those items, then our broadcast operating expense in Q1 would be essentially flat to Q1'18 on a combined historical basis. Similarly, our corporate expenses in '19 are impacted by transaction-related expenses of $29 million to $30 million, again that is M&A advisory fees, legal and accounting fees, severance and other transaction related compensation, which would be non-recurring. If you exclude those non-recurring charges, again our corporate expense will be approximately flat to '18 on a combined historical basis.

I would like to give some updates on pro forma leverage for '18. We have not yet completed the preparation and audit of carve-out statements for Raycom for the year ended 12/31/18. Therefore, my following comments are on a preliminary basis based on internal forecast and do not reflect the ordnance table.

That being said, outstanding debt, post-closing was $3.97 billion as of 12/31/18 or would have been. We estimate our cash on hand as a growth, it would have been about $200 million. On a trailing eight quarter basis, as of 12/31/18, our operating cash flow as defined in our senior credit facility, we estimate would have been in a range of $780 million to $795 million. That's higher than when we announced the deal last year, and obviously that had in part reflecting very, very strong political we saw in the second half of the year of '18

On a trailing 12 month basis, the operating cash flow would be in a range of approximately $880 million to $900 million. Those cash flow estimate do include the impact of the $80 million of synergies we announced -- when we announced the deal, and I'll update you on synergies in a moment.

To put these results in perspective, if you look to our November investor presentation that is on our website, our operating cash flow combined historical with synergies for '16 was approximately $803 million, and in '17, it was about $686 million. Our leverage ratio at 12/31, we are currently estimating would have been somewhere between 4.85 times and 4.75 times. If you recall, when we announced the deal, we said we would be approximately five times the net announcement with last Q. When we closed the deal in January, we said we will be between 5 times and 4.75 times. And clearly our expectation would be toward the lower end of the range, closer to 4.75 times. And again that leverage ratio reflect the synergy number.

We currently estimate free cash at December 31 would have be in a range of $500 million to $525 million. Again if you go back to our investor deck for November, it's on our website, 2016 free cash was estimated at about $401 million, and 2017 free cash was about $300 million. So we're very, very pleased with where we are at the outset of 2019. Our common stock outstanding is approximately 100 million shares outstanding for both the GTN and the GTNA on a combined basis.

Now let me update you on our synergies. We had said at the outset that we expected $80 million of synergies. Today, eight weeks and post-closing, we are at $61 million that's been essentially locked in. That $61 million represents $22 million of payroll benefits. We already either eliminated or have scheduled, we will eliminate a 135 positions across the entire combined company. Also given changes to benefit plan, we will have an additional approximately $4 million of cash savings from a benefit plan changes.

For contractual arrangements, we have savings of $18 million to $20 million that would reflect the annual run rate of the former national rep commission and it will reflect the savings and renegotiating the Nielsen and Comscore agreement on very favorable price in terms of Gray.

Our net retrans, we're very comfortable that we'll have a net retrans uplift of at least $15 million. In addition, the legacy Raycom aircraft unit has been closed down saving approximately $2 billion a year, and the planes have been sold with net proceeds of approximately $2.7 million. So I would say that, first of all, those expenses, those savings with synergies will all be realized ratably as we go through the year. We, I think, are off to a very good start at $61 million, about 75% of our goal. There will be other opportunities for us as we progress through the year, and you know, we will not be bashful about taking every opportunity that we can uncover.

So at this point, I'll turn the call back to Hilton.

Hilton Howell

Thank you, Jim. At this time, operator, we'd like to open up the lines for any questions anyone may have.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Marci Ryvicker from Wolfe Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Marci Ryvicker

Thank you. You spent a lot of time on the gross retrans number and the synergies, can you remind us what the net retrans guide is for -- is it still low single-digit year-over-year growth?

Kevin Latek

Kevin Latek

As we've been telegraphing with all of the contracts, the other big three contracts mostly expiring in 2019, and being repriced in '19, there will be a -- there is a larger than normal step-up in reverse comp this year just because of the timing of all those network contracts. So, last year, I would say, obviously a good year. This year margins going to be a bit compressed, but our growth is probably higher than a lot of people expected this year. But we're not ready to give a guide for this year just yet.

Marci Ryvicker

Marci Ryvicker

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Marci Ryvicker

Marci Ryvicker

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Your next question comes from Aaron Watts from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Aaron Watts

Aaron Watts

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Pat LaPlatney

Pat LaPlatney

Aaron Watts

Aaron Watts

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

The other comment I would make in general for auto is we are seeing Ford corporate cut back, and we'll be keeping our eye on that just like Dodge, Chrysler Jeep did last year. It looks like it's Ford's turn this year, but -- and that's probably worth $1 million hit to us in Q1.

Aaron Watts

Aaron Watts

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Aaron Watts

Aaron Watts

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Aaron Watts

Aaron Watts

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Your next question comes from the line of Dan Kurnos from Benchmark Company. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dan Kurnos

Dan Kurnos

Kevin Latek

Kevin Latek

And at the same time OTT subs are growing frankly faster than we expected, 1.25 million OTT subs around the beginning of the year for the whole company, that's a lot more than we expected at this point in time even at Raycom, that still it's not faster than we thought. It's unclear how many of those folks are going to sort of stay where they are or move around given OTT providers, but it doesn't really matter. The economics are decent, and I think we -- I think they were pleasantly surprised at how retrans is doing so far this year.

Dan Kurnos

Dan Kurnos

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Dan Kurnos

Dan Kurnos

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Kupinski from NOBLE Capital Market. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tarun Aswani

Tarun Aswani

Kevin Latek

Kevin Latek

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Tarun Aswani

Tarun Aswani

The next question comes from the line of Steven Tiegel from Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Steven Tiegel

Steven Tiegel

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan

Steven Tiegel

Steven Tiegel

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Jim Goss from Barrington Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jim Goss

Jim Goss

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Jim Goss

Jim Goss

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Jim Goss

Jim Goss

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

Pat LaPlatney

Pat LaPlatney

Jim Goss

Jim Goss

Kevin Latek

Kevin Latek

Jim Goss

Jim Goss

Kevin Latek

Kevin Latek

And there are no further questions at this time, I will now turn the call back to the presenters for closing comments.

Hilton Howell

Hilton Howell

