XLE Weekly: False Breakout Early Week To 66.59s At Key Supply, Price Discovery Lower To 64.84s

This week’s auction saw key demand hold early week before re-test of key supply overhead resulted in a sell response and price discovery lower to 64.84s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary inference for this week was for price discovery higher following last week’s initial corrective phase from the stopping point high, 66.93s. This week’s auction balanced early week above the key demand cluster, 64.25s-63.75s, before buying interest drove price to 66.59s near key supply into Wednesday’s auction. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower back to key support before sell-side continuation developed in Thursday’s auction to 64.84s.

24– 28 February 2019:

This week’s auction saw narrow balance early in this week’s trade, 65.49s-65.64s, before sellers trapped, 65.70s/65.68s, late in Tuesday’s auction. Buy-side rotation higher ensued as minor range extension developed out of the balance in Wednesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 66.59s, near last week’s key supply cluster overhead, 66.54s-66.86s.

Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped before selling interest emerged, 65.90s, into Wednesday’s close. Aggressive price discovery lower developed, in Thursday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 64.84s. Structural buy excess developed, 64.84s-65.08s, as the low was rejected and narrow, two-sided trade followed, 65.09s- 65.35s, into Thursday’s close, settling at 65.25s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw early week balance above key support followed by price discovery higher to 66.59s to test key supply. Selling interest emerged there before price discovery lower drove price to 64.84s. This week’s auction saw defense of last week’s stopping point high. Within the broader context, constricted, two-sided is developing within key supply, 64s-68s.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next week will center upon response to this week’s developing buy excess, 64.84s-65.08s, following the initial pullback from the current high, 66.93s. Should the buy excess hold as support, potential for price discovery higher to 66.93s/67.99s is possible. Alternatively, should key demand fail, potential for price discovery lower toward key demand below, 63s-61.50s, would be of focus. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is sell-side following this week’s defense of the stopping point high.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index continues higher following the brief pause in early February and bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support within prior key demand following the momentum low of November 2018. Sentiment continues moving higher toward a posture of extreme optimism. While not yet there, key supply, 64s-68s, will become even more significant should optimism continue without price confirmation higher.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.