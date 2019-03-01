How Confident Are You In The Equity Recovery?

Despite the V-shape in the equity market, retail investors have not returned to the US domestic equity market as Figure 1 (left frame) shows us, with the ETF registering its third significant monthly outflow (December: -$28.9 billion, January: -$19.2 billion, February -£2.05 billion - ICI data). On the other hand, the Smart Money Index (SMI, Figure 1, right frame), a technical indicator that measures the investment sentiment of the "smart money", has been going up steadily since the beginning of the year. This leaves us with the following question: Are you buying the recent rally in stocks?

Figure 1

Source: Bloomberg, @TeddyVallee

Even though price volatility has been compressed over the past few weeks with the VIX trading below the 15 level, global uncertainty has remained elevated, as the EPU index shows us (Figure 2, left frame). In addition, macro data in the US have been fairly poor on the back of weakening signs of global trade. For instance, the US goods trade balance widened to -$79.5 billion in December (versus -$73.6 billion expected), a record deficit in history. In addition, pending homes sales registered another negative print (-2.27%) for the 13th consecutive month, while core US factory orders fell for the second month in a row. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the Citi Economic surprises index has been trending lower since the beginning of the year and currently stands at its lowest level in 16 months, which should clearly slow down the enthusiasm on the equity momentum for the next few months.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Baker et al. (2016)

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), which is used by many participants as a leading indicator of global economic activity, has also recently collapsed to its lowest level since 2016. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that BDI is pricing in lower equities at this stage, and therefore, strengthens our argument on the vulnerability of the stock market. Money aggregates growth has also been flat in real terms despite the recent fall in inflation, with real M1 YoY growth steady at 0% in the past few months. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the real M1 tends to lead equities’ performance over time (9M Lead), and therefore, is currently also pricing in lower equities.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

There are three major forces that could explain the equity reversal, which are Governor Powell's change of tone regarding monetary policy (from "long way" in October to "appropriate stance" in his latest press conference in January), China’s liquidity injection and corporate buybacks. After USD 1 trillion of stock buybacks in 2018 (Figure 4), we saw that US companies have announced repurchasing $190 billion of their own stock this year. However, as corporate buybacks leave less money available for longer-term capital expenditure (CAPEX) and wages, it therefore reduces investment incentives in this period of global elevated uncertainty.

Figure 4

Source: Bloomberg

What are the assets to hold?

As we are still skeptic on the equity recovery, which has clearly not been driven by fundamentals in the US, we would suggest holding some safe haven assets in case risk-off sentiment rises. We are currently short USDCHF (see our FX weekly), and are looking to short USDJPY above 111. We can see in Figure 5 that despite new highs in equities, USDJPY has been flat over the past couple of weeks, struggling to break through the 111.20-111.40 resistance zone (which represents the 100D and 200D SMA and the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Another asset we have been watching lately is gold, usually considered as a zero-beta asset and an alternative hedge against equity crashes and political uncertainty (see our empirical analysis here). Gold prices have been surging relative to a broad range of currencies since September 2018, up roughly 12% against the US dollar and now approaching the critical resistance zone of 1,360-1,400. As you can see in Figure 6, the precious metal has not broken through that level for the past 5 years, and therefore, profit-taking could again limit the upside gain in the short run. However, we think it is worth holding some gold in this current environment, especially now that the downside move in inflation expectations is done as oil prices have stabilized.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.