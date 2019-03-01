Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For March 2019:  And The Beat Goes On?

The results also suggest an increase of almost 12 percentage points in the likelihood of a movement in the Index between -0.1% and -4.9%.

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.” - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don’t see the internal processes generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating.” To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

March 2019

In my February article, I continued to discuss how large movements in the stock market one month are usually followed by large movements the next month, the question being one of in which direction. With that said, C-J’s February simulations suggested a rather unusual result. Instead of a large (+ or -5% or more) movement, the results suggested:

the distribution has moved decidedly away from the tails and is now heavily concentrated in the +1% to +4.9% range. In fact, C-J now estimates a 46.4% chance the S&P 500 Index will increase within that range by the end of February.”

With that said, having ended January at 2704.10, the S&P 500 Index closed out February at 2784.49, an increase of 2.97%.

But rather than look at February in isolation, I was more intrigued by the fact that for the first two months combined, the S&P 500 Index increased by 11.1%. From a historical perspective, the Index being up 10% or more at the end of February has only happened four times since 1951, those being 1975, 1976, 1987 and 1991. In all four of those cases the S&P 500 Index increased between 2% and 3.2% in March, and in 3 of the 4 cases (1987 being the obvious exception) the Index ended the year higher than its February close.

So with that as a backdrop, I was curious what C-J’s simulation results would say about March 2019. Would the beat go on? My portfolio would certainly love another 2-3 percent gain, consistent with the historical trend. Or would this March look different? As I’ve noted as recently, (see my December article) certain historical patterns in the market have looked different in recent months. The March simulation results are shown in the table below.

Here are my key takeaways from the results. First, the probability of the Index increasing in March is estimated at 55.0%, while the median simulation calls for an increase of 0.59% in the Index. Both of those probabilities are slightly below their historical averages. Furthermore, an examination of the far right column in the tables shows an almost 12 percentage point increase in the three ranges from -0 to -4.9%. With that said, however, the +1% to +2.9% range still has the greatest likelihood of the ranges estimated. It stands at 24.3% for March. And while that is lower than the 30.3% estimate for February, it is consistent with the last four times the Index increased by 10% or more the first two months of the year. Finally, given the historical data discussed earlier about how a 10% or more increase in the Index for the first two months played out over the remainder of the year, I examined the current C-J projections (not shown) for the Index from the end of February through the end of December. The results suggest a 75.8% probability the Index will increase in the remaining ten months with a median increase over that time period of 7.84%. If all that comes to fruition, 2019 will have been a very good year for the market.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail estimates in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to 3 standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the March negative tail results can be seen as:

The results of the negative tail confirm, albeit in more detail, the earlier analysis. While the probability of a decline of some type in the market is higher than in February, the likelihood of that decline being 5% or more is only 4.2%, a number that is markedly below the rate of such a decline based on historical outcomes and traditional financial theory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.



This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.