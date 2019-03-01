California Resources' Q4: Taking A Stutter Step

California Resources Corporation (CRC) announced Q4 earnings Wednesday and the results (judging by the market’s reaction Thursday) were well received. We won’t go through the particulars of the results as they can be found here, but wanted to discuss the guidance a bit. As background, internally funded capex budget is projected to total ~$340M ($300M to $385M range). Coupled with another $100M to $150M in investments from new and existing JVs, total capex spend could increase to ~$500M. CRC is currently guiding production for a flat year (YOY), which implies a slight decline from Q4 exit. Many of the analyst reports coming out this morning have discussed the lack of growth and the conservative capex budget set for 2019.

For us? This is exactly what we wanted to see. We wanted a stutter step. It's something basketball players do, moving forward by taking small steps. You're advancing, but staying crouched and balanced, allowing you to stay uncommitted to a course of action before fully understanding what the opponent's going to give you. That's what we wanted to see in CRC this quarter and that's what we heard in the conference call. It makes sense in an environment where oil prices only recently fell by over 35%, and it makes sense to see what the recovery looks like.

There really was no reason to outspend. Release an overly aggressive capex budget calling for 7% growth (or growth in the “teens” a la shale), and the market was bound to respond negatively. Just take a look at the Q4 results of numerous shale companies of late and you can easily see the market’s reaction to the planned outspend. Now certainly CRC isn’t shale, as its conventional and enhanced oil recovery projects exhibit much lower decline rates, but right now the market’s not quite that nuanced. Simplistically, all it sees is low oil prices, and low oil prices coupled with aggressive capex budgets = sell.

So for now, CRC's plan to maintain production via internal capex makes sense. Moreover, the capex budget for 2019 doesn’t exactly imply zero growth. In fact, we could see the JV dollars as deferred growth. Here’s a statement by Mark Smith (CFO) at the Jefferies Energy Conference addressing JV spend in general.

So figure the JV spend will see gross peak production of 3.5K-4K for $100M, or 1.5x (i.e., 5.3K - 6K) for $150M. Now that’s peak production. CRC also won’t see that production until those wells revert back, and by then the decline rates will have eroded some of the production figures, but even if we assume an overly conservative 40% haircut after 2 years, we should still see some production revert back to CRC in a few years. Note also that steam flood and water flood wells take anywhere between 6 months and 2 years to ramp.

So when will this production revert? That’s the unknown as it depends on where the capital is being pulled from and what oil prices look like. Pulling capital from existing JV partners could push out the well reversions, so we’ll stay tuned for that.

Secondly, taking on additional JV capital also helps to derisk the inventory. CRC produced 48MMBOE in 2018, and $100M of JV investment yields approximately 12MMBOE of additional reserves via extensions and discoveries. Assuming the same ratios in 2019 would indicate that the additional JV capital could replenish about a quarter of the reserves produced in 2019, which further helps secure the credit lines. In the end, JVs aren’t ideal as they are simply a high-cost way of financing production and developing your basin, but for now, CRC can afford it given the size of its inventories and where oil prices (and in turn cash flow) are at.

On the debt front, CRC repurchased $55M of Senior Notes (Secured 2nd Lien) for $50M. The next debt hurdle is the $100M of 5% Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2020. It’s currently trading below par, and we anticipate CRC will begin repurchasing some of those in 2019 (using its Revolving Credit Facility of which there is still about $860M left of liquidity).

The momentum has certainly slowed since just this past October, and CRC looks to be taking a breather. Good, slow down and stutter step. Let's see what the oil market brings us in 2019. If our assumptions on oil supply/demand for 2019 are even remotely correct, we'll be in a much different oil price environment in Q2 and H2 2019... and that's higher.

As always, we welcome your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.