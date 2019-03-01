Qualys: Soft 2019 Guidance Sets Up Beat-And-Raise Year

For now, valuation seems about right, although when looking at potential 2020 revenue, the stock could still have some upside for the year.

As revenue begins to naturally decelerate, we should begin to see EBITDA margins significantly expand, leading to upside on the bottom line.

Qualys (QLYS) is one of the leaders of vulnerability management security and competes against both legacy players and newcomers, such as Tenable (TENB). QLYS recently reported good Q4 earnings but weak 2019 guidance, which sent the shares down nearly 15% the following day. Although Q4 revenue was pretty strong at 18% y/y growth, management provided much weaker than expected guidance for 2019.

Shares have been on a bit of a roller-coaster over the past 6 months, with the stock down nearly 30% from early September highs to October lows. The stock then rebounded in late December as a majority of tech stocks turned back into favor for investors. However, shares remain under pressure the past few weeks as investors re-valued the company's growth in the out years and questions remained around long-term growth trajectory.

Although the stock did recover from late 2018 lows and rebounded over 40%, the post-earnings selloff has placed the shares back to late October levels. Valuation has taken a hit as of recently and it looks like investors have become more comfortable with the stock trading around the mid-$80s.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During Q4, QLYS saw its revenues grow 18% to $74.2 million, which was slightly ahead of consensus estimates for ~$74 million. In addition, the company saw EPS of $0.51 which was $0.11 higher than consensus estimates of $0.40. Over the past few quarters, QLYS has been able to slightly beat consensus on revenue and by a bigger amount on the bottom line, largely due to larger-than-expected margin expansion.

Not too long ago, QLYS presented a very positive outlook on the revenue growth during its investor conference in October. Management suggested revenue as a runway to grow ~21% from 2015-2020, which had the implication of ~20% growth in 2019 and possibly ~18-20% growth in 2020.

QLYS believes its TAM in 2021 could end up reaching just shy of $21 billion, growing at a 12% CAGR from 2016. Given QLYS continues to grow at an above-market rate, it maintains its share-taking position, and I believe this trend will continue for several more years to come. However, the weaker-than-expected 2019 guidance has caused investors to worry a bit more about the longer-term growth rate of the company, which has caused a bit of a re-rating from a valuation standpoint.

QLYS reported revenue of $74.2 million, which grew ~18% y/y. For the full year, revenue was $278.9 million, which grew just shy of 21%. The 21% revenue growth rate for the year was very strong which was driving the premium valuation for a majority of the year.

QLYS reported adjusted EBITDA of $29.1 million for Q4, representing a 39.3% margin, expanding from 37.9% in Q4 of last year. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.3% which was a healthy expansion from 36.8% margin in 2017. Not only has QLYS been able to demonstrate consistent 20% revenue growth but it has been able to significantly expand its margins as well, a testament to its earnings potential.

Guidance for 2019 came in well below consensus expectations. Revenue was guided to be $320-323 million, which represents a 15-16% y/y growth. This was well below management's prior 2016-2020 revenue growth CAGR of ~21%, which likely implies 2020 revenue growth could be even lower than 15-16%. EPS was guided to $0.90-0.95 which could ultimately have some upside due to margins potentially expanding more than expected.

Valuation

Due to QLYS's SaaS-based revenues, it has historically grown revenue 20%+ with EBITDA margins slowly expanding. I believe QLYS has officially hit the turning point of lower revenue growth but significantly expanding EBITDA margins. Despite the lower revenue growth which immediately impacted the company's valuation, I believe over time, as revenue growth naturally decelerates to 12-17% for many years to come, we will begin to see EBITDA margins expand significantly.

Although this chart is a bit stale and uses Q3 numbers, this demonstrates QLYS leading Rule of 40 metrics. For Q4, revenue growth was 18% and adjusted EBITDA was 39%, leading to another quarter of a Rule of 40 score above 57. This is a testament to its free cash flow powers and its ability to generate significant revenue growth. If QLYS wanted to, it would be able to reduce its operating expenses and become an extremely profitable company.

Using a few of the companies in the above chart, we can see relative valuation is all over the place. A majority of the weighting for revenue valuation obviously comes from revenue growth and long-term revenue growth potential. As you can see, QLYS's valuation took a big hit after guiding 2019 revenue to 15-16%, with the stock seeing the multiple compress ~2x in a short period of time.

QLYS plays more in the field of vulnerability management (competing with TENB). Its job is to detect which applications may be at risk and how much of a risk they pose. This functionality resembles to a greater extent what many SaaS defined companies do. Though a 13x or greater multiple is not likely correct for QLYS, I believe its current ~9.4x multiple seems about right for the time being.

Given management's 2019 revenue guide of $320-323 million, we can begin to extrapolate 2020 revenue. 2019 revenue growth is guided to decelerate to 15-16% from the 21% growth in 2018. This larger-than-expected revenue deceleration caused the multiple to significantly compress; however, by making a few assumptions we can infer 2020 revenue growth and a potential 2019 price target.

Assuming the 15-16% revenue growth is correct and we see another revenue deceleration in 2020, let's say to 13-14%, we could see 2020 revenue guidance of ~$365 million. A caveat to the slower revenue growth is that QLYS will likely see its adjusted EBITDA margins expand significantly over the next few years as the company will devote less operational expenses towards R&D and S&M.

With a market cap of ~$3.3 billion and cash/marketable securities of $290 million, and no debt, it has an enterprise value of ~$3.0 billion. Using my 2020 revenue estimate of ~$365 million, QLYS currently trades at ~8.2x 2020 revenue. If we continue to believe QLYS will trade at ~9.5x the next 12 months of revenue, then we can imply that by the end of 2019, the stock should be trading close to $90, which represents just under a 10% upside from the current price.

Further upside to the stock could occur if revenue growth for 2019 beats original guidance, which has historically been the trend for QLYS. If we assume revenue growth for 2019 comes in above original guidance and ends the year closer to $330 million, and again assuming slight deceleration in 2020, then we could see the stock end 2019 closer to $95, which would represent a ~15% upside.

QLYS has demonstrated its ability to not only consistently generate profitability but also has expanded margins. Investors may see QLYS's solid top-line growth and consistent profitability as defensive characteristics, which could further defend its multiple in a downside case scenario. Investors should look to take advantage of the market weakness on strong names such as QLYS.

Risks to QLYS include greater competition from new market players, such as TENB. In addition, QLYS could see a quicker deceleration in revenue than is expected or begin to see margins contract. Both of these factors would likely cause the stock's multiple to significantly contract.

