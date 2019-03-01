Atlassian: Be Cautious Around All-Time Highs

Atlassian (TEAM) continues to demonstrate its earnings consistency by reporting another strong quarterly report. Revenue growth accelerated once again and investors awarded the stock rightfully so, sending the shares up 10% the following day.

Atlassian is an Australia-based software vendor which specializes in workflow and collaboration tools. Its shares have been exceptionally strong over the past few quarters despite all of the market turbulence, especially within the software industry as valuations appeared to have run a bit too high.

Data by YCharts Atlassian has been a great stock to own over the past year, generating significant alpha against the market. This has been one of the fastest growing software names in the market, and valuation has shown this to be the case. Investors are constantly willing to pay a premium multiple for this name due to their earnings consistently and ability to consistently beat top and bottom line consensus estimates.

However, the stock has run up quite a bit over the past few months and it seems like valuation is again right where it used to be before the market correction. A majority of the market has been somewhat stagnant lately as investors are waiting to see what multiples they are willing to pay for these faster-growth software names. Atlassian, however, continues to buck this trend and continues its upward momentum.

Data by YCharts

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue growth again came in well ahead of consensus estimates. Revenue for Q2 was $299 million, growing 38% y/y and was well ahead of consensus estimates for $288 million, or 34% y/y growth. Despite the overall fears with software companies reporting revenue growth either below or in line with consensus estimate, Atlassian was able to clearly beat this trend. Being one of the first software companies to report earnings earlier this year, investors immediately rewarded the name and sent the shares up 10% the following day.

Source: Company Presentation

During the quarter, Atlassian noted several growth drivers. For example, Atlassian grew the numbers of customers by nearly 7,000, a growth rate of just under 25% y/y.

The company has also been successful at executing some price increases. Typically with these higher growth software names, the companies are less likely to pass along price increases to customers as the companies prefer to continue to grow their revenue base at a fast clip. However, during the Q2 conference call, management discussed the company's ability to successfully pass some price increases to its customers, which has seen a positive reception in the marketplace. As the customer base continues to expand in size and average subscription rate, Atlassian has set itself up for a very successful run-rate for revenue growth potential.

In addition, Atlassian Marketplace continues to see great success. The Marketplace is essentially an App Store for third-party extensions in which Atlassian receives a royalty payment for hosting these applications. Revenue growth in this area grew at an impressive 58% y/y and continues to outpace the overall revenue growth of the company. As the Marketplace continues to grow at these high rates, the revenue base from this will begin to have a more meaningful impact to revenue upside for the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

As a result of the very strong quarter, Atlassian also raised its guidance for the full year. Revenue is now expected to be $1,195-1,199 million, which was well above consensus estimates for just under $1,200 million. I believe there continues to be upside to its revenue guidance as management is likely to remain somewhat conservative given the company's fast growth rate.

Free cash flow is expected to come in around $370-380 million, which represents a margin of 31% at the midpoint. Going by the rule of 40, Atlassian is one of the highest revenue growth/FCF margin software companies I can think of. Once revenue inevitably begins to decelerate, though I believe this could be a few years away from meaningful deceleration, I believe FCF margin will continue to expand and the company will become one of the strongest FCF generators in the market.

Gross margin continues to remain near the high-end of software companies. Typically, high-quality software companies have gross margins in the 80s and Atlassian is no different. Essentially, the software aspect of the company drives very high incremental margins which will naturally end up going directly to the bottom line. This is why as the company begins to spend less on S&M and R&D expenses as revenue begins to slow, its margins will naturally see a lift, causing earnings and cash flow margin to expand.

Valuation

Atlassian continues to be a challenging name to value largely due to the lack of a clear peer group when it comes to valuation. Even when looking at some of the highest quality software companies with high revenue growth rates, it is challenging to find a peer group which suggests Atlassian is undervalued.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows a handful of software tech names that have a very high revenue growth rate and potential to become market leaders in their respective industries. As you can see, Atlassian has continued to trade at the high end of this peer group over the past year. The only name trading at a higher premium valuation I could find was Zscaler (ZS), which just posted a very strong quarter of revenue growth, which easily surpassed consensus estimates. But that story is for another article yet to come.

With the stock trading at all-time highs and valuation still well above its high-growth software technology peer group, it is challenging to suggest the stock will continue on its upward trend. Although I do believe in the long-term viability of the company and think investors who already have a position built in this name should continue to hold, I am not sure if now is the best time to begin to build a position or add to your current holdings.

Risks to Atlassian include revenue growth deceleration and valuation. If revenue growth unexpectedly decelerates, investors could be quick to take money off the table, especially considering the very high valuation it currently trades at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.