How Low Interest Rates Have Led To Increased Market Concentration

Corporate profitability is inversely related to the level of interest rates.

In other words, as interest rates fall, corporate profit margins expand. And as interest rates rise, profit margins contract. It should be no surprise, then, that corporate profitability has generally risen and fallen in an inverse relationship with interest rates over the last 70 years.

Source: Simcha Barkai and Seth Benzell, "70 Years of Corporate Profits"

Lower interest rates do not benefit all businesses equally. Larger companies which have stronger balance sheets and command significant market share benefit more than smaller, newer entrants into the field. Simcha Barkai of the London Business School finds that

declines in the interest rate lead to significantly larger gains for dominant firms (defined as the top 5 percent in an industry, with alternative definitions for robustness).

This is because larger, more established and stabilized firms can borrow for cheaper than their competitors and therefore have a lower cost of capital. A lower cost of capital amounts to a lower hurdle rate for potential investments. Barkai cites a recent study that tests the veracity of this thinking:

The authors construct a portfolio that goes long on industry leaders and shows that declines in the interest rate result in abnormal returns (higher than what you would expect based on the exposure of the portfolio to a range of factors).

Higher Profitability Leads to Market Concentration

The higher returns enjoyed by the larger, more established firms has certainly benefited the executives and shareholders of these firms, but it has not produced greater GDP growth or innovation. Just the opposite, says Barkai.

A low interest rate results in low growth because it reduces the fraction of industries that (in steady state) are contestable.

In other words, low interest rates, all else being equal, reduces the total competitiveness of the economy.

How so, you ask?

Well, with low interest rates, market-leading firms are less incentivized to invest in longterm and risky R&D than they are to go about other methods of maintaining market share such as acquiring smaller, innovative companies, lobbying the government, and buying back corporate shares. But for industry leaders who are typically larger and more stable, the ability to borrow cheaply is disproportionately beneficial.

Coming from a real estate family, I learned long ago from my father that banks are most eager to lend money to those who need it the least. Borrowers with the best balance sheets and most collateral are rewarded with the lowest interest rates and the least covenant-heavy terms. In the stock market, this translates to the companies with the highest credit ratings (typically a corollary of market leadership) commanding the lowest cost of capital. The lower interest rates are, the better off these market leaders are regardless of how they use their borrowed capital.

You might expect that if Large Company A uses its low-cost debt only on scarcely productive actions like buybacks, lobbying, and M&A, then Small Company B which uses its slightly higher cost debt to invest in R&D will eventually overtake Large Company A in market share. If the smaller company is more innovative, who cares about a slightly higher cost of capital? But in reality, how Large Company A invests plays a large part in how Small Company B invests. If A devotes a large part of its budget to buybacks and lobbying, then B might need to devote an even larger share of its budget to these activities in order to compete. And if B invests heavily in innovation, then A might just use its low-cost debt capacity to subsume B and go back to its previous behavior.

Take, for instance, the example of IBM and Red Hat (RHT). IBM, the large firm that spends a large portion of its budget on share buybacks and acquisitions, sees the smaller, more innovative company, Red Hat, and decides to acquire it for a very generous multiple. With an after-tax cost of debt between 3-4%, IBM is capable of spending a quarter of its market cap ingesting the smaller innovator. The only perceptible cost to shareholders seems to be a few years' pause in share buybacks.

And speaking of share buybacks, it's worth noting how their popularity has corresponded with the fall of interest rates, implying not only that firms are raising more capital via debt but that this debt issuance is largely being used for share buybacks. As evidence, observe how net buybacks have paralleled changes in corporate debt over the past few decades:

Source: MarketWatch

Unfortunately, high corporate profitability and low cost of debt have largely been used for these unproductive purposes and have dragged down innovation and competition in the process.

One recent study concluded that the US business sector has indeed under-invested (in terms of R&D) since 2000 and cited declining competition (due to market competition) as one of the primary culprits.

Where's the Real Corporate Investment?

The preceding narrative may strike you as the opposite of common sense. If corporate profitability is high, wouldn’t firms want to invest a large portion of those profits in order to maintain future profitability? This is indeed the reasoning of which many economists are persuaded. We find it, for instance, in Barkai's article:

When interest rates are very high, dominant firms are unwilling to invest heavily today to prevent the loss of future market share. This unwillingness results in monopolized industries that revert back to competitive industries quickly. As interest rates decline, dominant firms invest more and more to prevent future loss of market share. These actions on the part of dominant firms result in monopolized industries that stay monopolized for longer.

This line of reasoning, however, has not corresponded to reality. It would predict that during times of high interest rates and low profitability, corporate investment would be minimal, and during times of low interest rates and high profitability, investment would be high. Since 1946, the opposite has held true. Barkai & Benzell write:

Contrary to the predictions of this theory, the data show that declining profits (1946–84) were in fact accompanied by increasing investment and the later increasing profits (1984–2016) were accompanied by declining investment.

Perhaps the lack of profitability creates an urgency to invest in order to devise products and services that will be profitable. We shouldn’t expect the profit motive to disappear just because profitability is more difficult. It appears, rather, that the difficulty of achieving profitability has been a boon to profit-motivated investment. The harder it is to attain, the harder private actors must try to attain it.

This corresponds with a phenomenon observed by economic historian Ester Fano in a 1987 paper (cited by William Baumol in his book, The Free Market Innovation Machine, p. 269). During the Great Depression, despite the economic hard times and lackluster aggregate demand, employment of researchers such as scientists and technicians grew substantially. Indeed, “the evidence shows that industrial research underwent such a sustained boom in the 1930s that it could be expected to produce, in addition to cost-reducing devices, a large number of new products as well.” Moreover, Fano writes:

Between 1921 and 1938 industrial research personnel rose by 300%. In 1927 approximately 25% of its employees reportedly worked on a part-time basis; by 1938 this proportion had fallen to 3%. Laboratories rose from fewer than 300 in 1920 to over 1600 in 1931 and more than 2,200 in 1938; the personnel employed increased from about 6,000 in 1920 to over 30,000 in 1931 and over 40,000 in 1938.

Surely the Great Depression was a tremendously difficult time to achieve and maintain profitability, yet investment in R&D boomed. Why? For one, the ~30% deflation of 1930-1932 drove down wages, which made it cheaper to employ researchers. But the difficulty of making profits undoubtedly played a part in corporate investment decisions as well.

Also notice the delineation above between the period of declining profits and rising profits — 1984 being the changeover year, right around the peak of corporate cost of capital. This implies that, all else being equal, macro interest rate policy alone has a profound effect on corporate profitability. The Fed, then, has the power through its policy levers to lift or suppress corporate profitability, and by extension, wealth inequality.

How much has this low interest rate-fueled stock market boom benefited the wealthy? One group of researchers attempted to quantify it:

In 1989, we find that the 20 percent of families with the lowest incomes accounted for 9 percent of all expenditure, while the 20 percent of families with the highest incomes comprised 38 percent of all expenditure. In 2016, the lowest-income group still accounted for 9 percent of consumption, while the highest-income group’s share of consumption had risen by only 1 percentage point, to 39 percent. Across this 27-year period, expenditure shares remained remarkably stable. With income, the story is a familiar one of rising inequality. In 1989 and 2016, the poorest fifth had 3 percent of pre-tax family income. But the top fifth of families saw their share of income rise from 57 percent in 1989 to 64 percent in 2016. Put another way, the bottom group’s share remained miniscule, the top group’s share rose by 9 percentage points (or one-sixth), and middle America saw its share diminish. For corporate equity, we find that the lowest-income fifth of families had 1.1 percent of corporate equity in 1989, and 2.0 percent in 2016 (over the same timespan, the second-bottom quintile share went from 3.5 percent to 1.6 percent, so the total share of corporate equity of the bottom 40 percent fell). By contrast, the highest-income quintile had 77 percent of corporate equity in 1989, and 89 percent of corporate equity in 2016. Hence, corporate equity is considerably more skewed than expenditure or income, and has become considerably more skewed over the past three decades.

The researchers use a model developed by OECD economists to determine the impact that market power has had on the distribution of income.

. . .we calculate that in 2016, removing market power would cause the bottom 60 percent income share to rise from 19 percent to 21 percent, and would cause the top 20 percent income share to fall from 64 percent to 61 percent. In other words, market power contributes to income inequality, but is far from the only driver of inequality.

Note that this calculation only considers the effects of market concentration and not on the effects of low interest rates more broadly.

Investor Takeaway

The period of low interest rates is most likely not over. The takeaway for investors, then, is that the industry leaders who benefit most strongly from low interest rates will likely benefit if / when the Fed eventually pushes rates down again.

Mega-cap and wide-moat ETFs are one way to outperform in a more concentrated market:

Data by YCharts

This is true of firms that spend the most buying back their own shares as well:

Data by YCharts

What do you think? Who else would benefit in a more concentrated (less competitive) market?

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.