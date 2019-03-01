Youngevity Takes Big Step In Field-To-Finish CBD Business

Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) has made another major step in its quest to create a field-to-finish hemp and CBD business. Last month, the company acquired Khrysos Industries in a bold move to enter the processing business. Just weeks later, the Khrysos Industries subsidiary is making moves within the space with this 45-acre acquisition in central Florida.

This project involves the immediate erection of two separate, already contracted, pre-fabricated 2,800-square-foot buildings. The first building will be dedicated as a revenue center focused on toll processing, utilizing Khrysos' new continuous flow post processing system. This state-of-the-art system combines falling film ethanol removal, and wiped-film first- and second-stage distillation. The system is capable of an estimated 480 liter production throughput capacity. Other features include decarboxylation and filtration.

The company has stated that the second building will be dedicated to hemp genetic research with the aim at increasing specific yields of certain cannabinoids. The work at the second building will be hand in hand with a five-acre greenhouse. The greenhouse allows for the production of tissue culturing and quality hemp seed production. These seeds can be used by the company itself or offered to other hemp growers along with the ability to lease or purchase processing equipment. This allows Khrysos (and by extension Youngevity) to work on its own product, sell to others, or process the product of others. Simply stated, this business will have multiple revenue streams, which can facilitate growth and expansion as the CBD and hemp space builds out in the years to come.

In addition to the acquisition of the 45-acre plot of land and the construction of associated buildings, Youngevity has also announced a lease for an 8,800 square foot facility which will serve as the assembly, manufacturing, and production facility for Khrysos' one-ton Hyper Supercritical extraction systems. These systems can be sold or leased to hemp growers across the globe.

As readers know, I have called Youngevity one of the safest hemp and CBD investments in the space. Youngevity is big enough to make critical moves, has experience in the creation of a field-to-finish business model, thanks to its successful CLR Roasters subsidiary, and has a direct selling component which provides a robust supply of consumers committed and dedicated to Youngevity's product lines. The company also has experience with a big consumer outreach with its retail business in coffee and selling products on the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) platform. Unlike other players in the CBD space, Youngevity has diversification within its business.

The move by Youngevity last month to acquire Khrysos was a bold one which the CBD space lacks. At the end of the day, hemp needs to be processed. Youngevity can process its own hemp as well as process hemp for others for a fee. As new players attempt to enter the space, they will seek out quality seeds with specific characteristics, quality processing that is efficient, and the experience of a company and its employees that grasp the business in a manner which newcomers simply do not possess.

I anticipate that Youngevity and Khrysos will not rest on the laurels of recent accomplishments. In fact, I anticipate that the company will be inking many deals in the months ahead as it makes the moves necessary to be a major force in the space. If you have followed Youngevity for a length of time, you would be familiar with how the coffee business was built out over the last few years. What I am seeing in Youngevity's entrance into the CBD space is a company which is executing the same model applied to coffee with greater speed and accuracy. As an example, the quest to seek out the best isolates in the space and the best yields in processing led the company to Khrysos.

It is anticipated that the CBD space will see stellar growth over the next five years. Youngevity is already well placed to take advantage of that growth on multiple fronts. The company will build out its CBD business in the same manner that led to some record-setting contracts in its coffee business. All of this is happening as the company is crossing into positive EBITDA and profits. This is an equity that could see substantial market cap appreciation in the months ahead. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.