Tamarack Valley: Profitable With WTI Above US$50/Bbl

The market values the company at a discount to my estimation of fair value.

The 2019 guidance implies a profitability threshold at a WTI price of about US$50/bbl.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF) reported the Q4 results and released the 2018 reserves report.

The depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 impacted the company. But the diversification of the gas marketing to the U.S. hubs partly offset the revenue decline.

The 2019 guidance suggests the company's break-even threshold corresponds to a WTI price of about US$50/bbl.

The market values the company at a discount to my estimation of fair value. Despite the reasonable profitability threshold and the low net debt, the market offers better investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas market.

Image source: Tamarack Valley

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

The production increased by 9% year over year to reach 24,780 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Despite the production growth, the revenue dropped by 39% compared to last year.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

With more than 66% of liquids production, the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 impacted the company. For instance, as shown in the table below, realized prices for light oil were 52% lower during Q4 compared with the year before.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But the realized gas prices increased by 127% thanks to the marketing diversification to the U.S. hubs. As a contrast, the AECO daily index increased by 31% year over year. The table below shows the limited exposure to the AECO gas market at the end of 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The per-unit total costs dropped quarter over quarter from C$18.04/boe to C$15.2/boe. But this drop is only due to the lower royalties linked with lower oil prices.

Source: Author

The contrast of the realized prices and the total netbacks between Q4 and Q3 is important. The company operated at a negative total netback of C$3.22/boe in Q4 against a total netback exceeding C$13/boe during the previous quarter.

I estimated the DD&A costs at C$20/boe. The FD&A costs from the reserves report, the sustaining capital, and the accounting DD&A confirm replacement costs amount to about C$20/boe.

Source: Annual information form 2018

Adjusted funds flow amounted to C$38.3 million. And with a net capex of C$21 million, the company generated excess cash to reduce the net debt and repurchase some shares.

With net debt of C$179.9 million, the net debt to annualized funds flow ratio stays low at 1.2 despite the lower funds flow in Q4 due to depressed oil prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The guidance implies the company is profitable at WTI prices above US$50/bbl

With the context of volatile oil prices and because of the egress issues, management decided to keep the production flat in 2019. Like many other Canadian producers, the company aims at spending the capex within the cash flow to sustain the production and protect the balance sheet.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

With prudent price assumptions, as shown in the table above, the company will reach production guidance without requiring external capital.

Based on the Q4 production, the 2019 price assumptions correspond to a realized price of about C$36/boe.

Source: Author

And we have seen above the total costs amounted to about C$35.27/boe during Q4. Thus, the mid-point of the 2019 capital program at C$175 million is a good approximation of the sustaining capital. It also means the company becomes profitable when WTI prices exceed US$50/bbl.

Valuation

The updated reserves report indicates the TP and TPP NAV/share amount to $2.83 and $5.95, respectively (with net present values discounted at 10%). With a stock price at C$2.77/share, the market doesn't give any value to the probable reserves.

From the flowing barrel perspective, I compare Tamarack Valley with Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) and InPlay (OTCQX:IPOOF) as the production mixes are similar.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Source: Author, based on company reports

Bonterra and InPlay didn't release the Q4 results yet. But the relative flowing barrel valuations reflect the different level of netbacks the companies generated over the previous quarters.

Let's now turn to my estimation of intrinsic valuation.

The company realized a price of C$45.08/boe during 2018. If we assume the same realized prices in the future with total costs of about C$36/boe, the profits will amount to about C$9/boe.

I apply a multiple of 12x to the profits at C$9/boe while the production stays flat.

Source: Author

With these assumptions, I estimate the fair value of the company at about C$4.00/share.

Considering the profitability threshold with WTI prices at US$50/bbl and with a low level of debt, the discount of 30% to my estimation of the stock price is interesting.

But with the depressed Canadian oil and gas environment, the market values other producers - for instance, Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) - with a bigger discount to my estimation of fair value.

Conclusion

As expected, the company operated at a loss during Q4 due to the depressed Canadian oil prices. The marketing diversification to the U.S. was not important enough to compensate for the lower revenue.

But with the recovery of Canadian oil prices at the beginning of 2019, the company will again produce at a profit. The 2019 guidance suggests Tamarack Valley can sustain its production with a profitability threshold corresponding to a WTI price of about US$50/bbl.

The market offers a discount to my estimation of fair value. But the discount is not important enough for me to consider buying shares.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNEFF, YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.