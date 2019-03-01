California Resources Has More Cashless Earnings

California Resources (CRC) reported an earnings beat according to most observes. The quarterly earnings beat was due to an increase in the value of hedges as the price of oil fell. In reality, those hedges basically fix the price of oil sold or narrow the selling price range to protect the company's cash flow. Even so, adjusted net income per share was $1.27 for the whole fiscal year. That amount of income at least sounds respectable for a highly leveraged company. Then again, it would help if some cash accompanied the earnings.

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the adjusted income is probably a better gauge of management's progress. That non-cash derivative gain can backtrack as fast as it appeared. The progress from the previous year appears to be considerable. Much of that progress appears to be due to higher oil pricing. Management has some accompanying slides that fail to show a lot of operations progress.

Reserves

One of the key indicators of the company's health has to be the reserve situation. This company had a rough time expanding reserves despite some relatively sky-high spending.

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation

Two things stand out from the above presentation. First, the production just barely recovered from an initial decrease. Second, most of the reserve increases came by way of purchases. Neither of these is a particularly healthy sign given that oil prices rose last year. This company has always advertised lots of reserves per share (and even more reserves per share as oil prices rise). Yet the preliminary indication from above is that there is some cost to these reserves that may make reserve expansion somewhat untenable in the long run.

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

One of the problems with the failure of production to grow is the cost of finding and development costs. Those costs are relatively high for a secondary recovery operator. This company spent nearly $700 million in exploration and development costs, yet production this year barely budged.

Management has often stated that the type of operation run in these older fields often does not respond for several months or even a year to expenditures. That statement is fair enough. However, $700 million of exploration and development costs should buy a lot of growth. Yet, this company appears to be guiding to a (far) less than 10% production growth rate.

Production costs are already high and the debt burden adds a significant interest expense. The finding and development costs make this company very noncompetitive in a "lower for longer" oil price scenario. As a high-cost producer with a lot of debt, this will be one of the first companies in trouble during the next inevitable oil price downturn.

To Free Or Not Free Cash Flow

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, any fiction of free cash flow is immediately dispelled. This company is loaded with debt and needs at least $2 billion in cash flow from operating activities to properly service the debt in the eyes of lenders. Cash flow provided by operating activities is a small fraction of that. As such any mention of free cash flow is simply laughable. That measure has nothing to do with the financial leverage and financial health of the company.

The cash flow statement actually shows a higher amount. But management generously deducted some subsidiary obligations that really are not part of the cash flow statement (preferred distributions for the Ares joint venture for example).

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation

The net result of the previous discussion is shown above. The only reason for the increase in cash flow is the price of oil increase throughout the fiscal year (and the hedging program). Any volume gains were clearly canceled by costs, interest expense, and other items. That could mean that this company cannot grow its way out of its debt straightjacket.

Debt and Guidance

It should not come as a surprise that not much debt progress was made in the latest fiscal year.

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation

The debt due outlook is actually very good. This company has time to work out the current financial challenges. However, the debt is staggering compared to the cash flow. The ballyhooed debt progress meant the replacement of debt with the mezzanine equity in the Ares joint venture. That exchange appears to have been a relatively costly decision. Not only is that equity expensive (and growing with a pay-in-kind provision), but it is considered debt by many.

The net result is that management really bought more expensive debt as mezzanine equity to hopefully find a profitable way out of the current situation. This management has been in a bind since the spin-off from Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Management has done well to get this far. But that does not make a real, viable, long-term investment strategy.

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation

The production guidance still does not predict robust production growth despite the continuing high capital expenditures. Production costs may actually climb some in the early part of the fiscal year before declining as new production comes online.

Summary

The story here has always been reserves and more reserves per share as oil prices increase.

Source: California Resources Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation

The bull case has always been that this company has a lot of reserves behind each shares. There are calculations as high as $100 per share or more if Brent gets to $80 and stays there.

The problem with that story has always been the competition in a commodity industry. Right now, the unconventional crowd is reporting steadily improving well results along with steadily declining breakeven costs for new wells drilled. That puts pressure on a long-lived reserve with high production cost and financially leveraged producer like California Resources. This company simply cannot (so far) cut costs to keep up with the unconventional oil business. As such, the unconventional crowd is gradually opening a competitive advantage that could eventually cloud the future of this company and its fantastic reserve story.

Generally low-cost producers survive and thrive in a commodity industry. That could mean the reserve report shown above could be in for a serious downward adjustment should lower oil prices prevail long-term.

In the meantime, many predict an oil price rally in the second half of the current fiscal year. That may present a decent trading opportunity for the stock of this company. California Resources has a very volatile stock that is highly dangerous. Therefore disciplined traders should be the only ones who need to consider investing in the common shares.

Long-term investors can look elsewhere until this company establishes clear, long-term viability. I had 2 puts and 2 calls during the last fiscal year. I sold the puts when the stock price skidded to annual lows. I held onto the calls as a play on a stock price recovery. Since I made that decision, the stock price is up about $10 per share. I will probably hold for a while longer. Though I may change my mind at any time. This has been a great trading vehicle because of the volatility. But I am fully aware that I could lose the entire investment at any time if I am not careful.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC LONG DATED CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.