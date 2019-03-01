Sanchez Energy's Equity Is Likely Worthless

First-lien notes may have value at 86 to 87 cents on the dollar, with Sanchez's PDP value theoretically providing more than adequate coverage.

There is too much debt ahead of them, and Sanchez's unsecured debt is already pricing in restructuring with limited recovery with trades going at 16 cents on the dollar.

Sanchez Energy (SN) appears to be inching closer to restructuring, with its stock being delisted from the NYSE and its unsecured bonds trading at extremely distressed levels. The common and preferred equity doesn't appear to have value given Sanchez's situation. However, its bonds may have decent value. For example, the company's first-lien notes are trading at around 86 to 87 cents on the dollar and theoretically should have more than adequate coverage by its PDP reserves (excluding UnSub).

Delisting And Bond Prices

The common stock has been delisted from the NYSE due to its market capitalization averaging below $50 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. Sanchez had until February 19 to submit a plan about how it would regain compliance with that market capitalization requirement within 18 months. The company did not submit a plan by that deadline and chose not to appeal the delisting.

The delisting combined with Sanchez's low bond prices paints a picture of a company that is moving closer and closer to restructuring. Sanchez's unsecured bonds trade at approximately 16 cents on the dollar, while its first-lien notes trade at 86.5 cents on the dollar (yielding 11.6% to maturity). This indicates that there is minimal expectation that Sanchez's 2021 unsecured notes will be repaid, and in the event of a restructuring, the expectation is that the unsecureds are going to receive a modest recovery at best. This obviously bodes poorly for Sanchez's preferred and common equity, which ranks below its unsecured debt.

2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

If Sanchez is able to average 78,000 BOEPD (33% oil, 35.5% NGLs, and 31.5% natural gas) during 2019, then it may be able to deliver approximately $905 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges, or $895 million after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 9,395,100 $55.00 $517 NGLs 10,106,850 $23.00 $232 Natural Gas 53,808,300 $2.90 $156 Hedge Value -$10 Total Revenue $895

Sanchez would then have approximately $1.017 billion in cash expenditures in this scenario if its capital expenditure budget was $350 million. This includes its $66 million in annual preferred dividend payments. It could pay part of that with common stock, but given its low share price now, that move would result in massive dilution.

In this scenario, Sanchez would burn $122 million in 2019 if it wanted to keep production levels flat at 78,000 BOEPD.

$ Million Production Expenses $299 Production Taxes $50 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $350 Cash Interest Expense $162 Preferred Dividends $66 Total Cash Expenditures $1,017

Valuation And Debt Notes

Sanchez's unhedged EBITDA at $55 WTI oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas is estimated at around $466 million per year, assuming it can keep production flat at 78,000 BOEPD.

The interest cost and preferred dividends add up to around $228 million per year, which is nearly 50% of its projected EBITDA at those oil and gas prices. This is clearly not a sustainable situation and points towards restructuring, even if Sanchez has a lot of cash on hand ($369 million at the end of Q3 2018).

With $55 WTI oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas, the net debt at the end of 2019 may end up at approximately 4.7x 2019 EBITDA (on a consolidated basis). The preferred shares add up to another 1.6x projected 2019 EBITDA. That leaves the common shares firmly out of the money in the current environment, where some producers (especially with lower-quality assets) are being valued at even under 4.0x projected 2019 EBITDA, while some of the best companies are fetching between 6x and 7x projected 2019 EBITDA.

Conclusion

While Sanchez Energy may be able to technically survive until its 2021 notes become due, there are quite a few signs pointing towards restructuring happening sooner than that. It is not appealing the delisting of its stock and is exploring strategic alternatives. Sanchez's interest costs and preferred dividend payments account for nearly half of its EBITDA at current oil and gas prices, which is not anywhere near sustainable as well.

The common and Series A and B preferreds are likely to have no value in the end. Sanchez's bonds look more intriguing though. The PDP PV-10 (excluding UnSub) at current strip prices would seem to be well above the $500 million par value of its first-lien notes. There should be some value there with those notes trading at around 86 to 87 cents on the dollar, even if the development potential of much of Sanchez's asset base may be limited at $50 oil.

