McDonald's: Franchisee Frustration And No Traffic Growth

Every once in a while I take a look at large caps just for a pulse on broader market trends. Quite often, I'm surprised at the valuations investors are willing to pay; McDonald's (MCD) is a clear example. In my view, there are two challenges facing McDonald's in 2019 and beyond: deteriorating relationships with franchisees, and decelerating foot traffic in its locations. Given the trading multiple, McDonald's is priced for continued growth and that simply cannot occur if management continues to burn bridges with its partners and if it cannot get more visitors to its stores. Bulls should watch these trends carefully heading into this year.

Franchisees Riled Up

So the dialogue always going to happen. The dialogue always does. Sometimes it's in a low level sometimes it just bubbles up a little… wouldn't life be great if everyone was happy…

CEO Steve Easterbrook handwaved analyst concerns over the franchisee disagreements on the Q4 conference call. Let's be honest here for a second. Franchisees have been a core part of the McDonald's story for decades and have become even more important lately as the company shifts even more towards an asset-light franchising model. At no point in history did franchisees ever feel the need to rise up and form a union-like group to advance their interests - until now. The National Owners Association, formed by hundreds of franchisees coming out of their own pocket to pay for it, was created because these partners do not agree with corporate direction and feel they are losing control over their businesses. This is an apparently near unanimous feeling: 75% of all franchisees showed up at the second meeting in December, likely representing way greater than 75% of overall franchised store count.

Franchisees, more than anyone else potentially, understand the dynamics of running a McDonald's store. Their concerns need to be heard. Remember that the National Owners Association was formed in response to rising costs, declining customer traffic, and general unhappiness with Steve Easterbrook's turnaround plan. Heck, one of their slogans is "Make McDonald's Great Again". The fact that three-quarters of franchisees showed up to a meeting that had presentations from legal firms on franchisee rights shows that discontent is more than palpable. Chris Kempczinski, hired to head McDonald's USA, is just not in touch with his most important partners in the business. How tone-deaf does management have to be to say in Q2 that "operators are consolidated and behind that decision [price cuts] because they want to grow guest counts," yet not more than three months later we had franchisees gathering together to complain about that exact strategy? It's baffling to me that longs aren't talking more about this.

Decelerating Traffic

Source: Company SEC Filings

Make no mistake, foot traffic is a problem. Global visitor growth on a same-store basis has been a big fat zero over the past four years - there are slightly fewer visitors each year to restaurants in 2018 than there were in 2015. This is also overstated as it is by survivorship bias (the closure of underperforming stores).

While McDonald's has seen higher same-store sales comps over this period, the entirety of that growth has come through as higher ticket sales. As a fast food restaurant, there is only so much runway from higher selling prices per ticket. McDonald's, at its core, is about value. I've noticed this personally. Why should I pay $8 for a double quarter pounder meal when I can go to a local mom and pop lunch spot and get a healthier meal for just a few bucks more? The McDonald's proposition to consumers has always been consistent, tasty food at a great value. I don't personally think McDonald's success is going to come from competing in the higher-end burger space; it will come from appealing to the same customer it always has. If the firm wants traffic to come back, it has to do so through cheaper food offerings that still leave margin on the table for the business owners.

Takeaway

Wall Street expects an anemic 3% earnings growth from the fast food giant in 2019 before a return to high-single-digit growth in 2020. That might be a tough road given continued increases in depreciation due to remodeling alongside higher labor and commodity costs. The company likely needs a great year on same-store sales growth; that might be difficult given the slowing economy abroad. International sales have been the savior for McDonald's, a reverse of most other firms where domestic sales have saved the day. If the American economy continues to outpace global growth, this overseas reliance could cause cracks to show. With shares flirting with all-time highs, it looks like a perfect time to, at the minimum, do some equity shopping elsewhere in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.