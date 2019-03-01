Aleafia: Expecting Total Capacity Of 60,000 Kg., But Overvalued

Intangible assets and goodwill comprised of more than 49% of the total amount of assets. It is not ideal.

The company trades at 32x forward revenues, which seems too expensive. Most cannabis producers and sellers are trading at lower capitalizations.

The amount of cash is quite beneficial. As of September 30, 2018, the company reported CAD 22.8 million, 2,071% more than that in December 2017.

Aleafia Health Inc. is expecting to have a large cultivation facility that should have capacity of around 60,000 kg.

Aleafia Health Inc. has been focusing on providing medical services to patients reporting chronic pain and disabling illnesses through its health clinics operated by qualified health care practitioners.

Expecting approximately 15,000 kg. of cannabis in 2019 and targeting a total capacity of 60,000 kg, Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX:ALEAF) should soon become a serious competitor in the cannabis industry. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, Aleafia Health Inc. does not seem to represent a real opportunity for investors. It is trading at 32x forward revenues, which seems a bit expensive as compared to other peers. The market seems to have already priced the company's future developments.

Business

Incorporated in British Columbia on February 2, 2007, since 2016, Aleafia Health Inc. has been focusing on providing medical services to patients reporting chronic pain and disabling illnesses through its health clinics operated by qualified health care practitioners.

The company commenced operating in this sector after executing a reverse takeover transaction, an amalgamation, and an acquisition with Aleafia Inc., 2412550 Ontario Inc. and 755064 Ontario Inc. Thanks to these transactions, Aleafia acquired licenses to produce medical cannabis and signed various partnership agreements with 22 clinics to prescribe medicinal cannabis for pain therapy.

The acquisition of the businesses should be appreciated. Keep in mind that Aleafia Health was able to own a database of patients in excess of 30,000 in a very short period of time.

Operating in an industry in which peers are growing at a large pace, Aleafia Health is acting very intelligently. Without acquisitions and not being an early entrant in this industry, Aleafia Health should have not been able to compete. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, investors usually don't appreciate reverse mergers and business acquisitions as assessing the value of the assets acquired is many times difficult. In this case, assessing the type of assets acquired and understanding whether their value in the balance sheet is reasonable are very relevant.

Investors interested in the research activities of Aleafia Health may find that the company's treatments provide a massive market opportunity. According to the company, the total market size for prescription sedatives was equal to $2 billion. In addition, the treatments offered by Aleafia seem to be reporting great results against opioid dependence and other conditions. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

With that, Aleafia Health does not seem to be a company creating new treatments to be accepted by the FDA. Investors should not be expecting large and violent stock price increases like biotech stocks or other cannabis researchers.

With regards to the growing capacity, the company seems to be able to deliver approximately 15,000 kg of cannabis in 2019. In the lines below, investors should read that Aleafia signed a supply agreement with CannTrust (NYSE:CTST). As a result, revenues should be able to increase quite a bit in 2019.

Source: Company's Website

Like many other competitors, Aleafia Health is planning to build a large cultivation facility that should have around 60,000 kg capacity. If this is true, the company is poised to become a serious competitor in Canada. For instance, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) seems to have current capacity of 150,000 kg. Other large and well-known competitors are reporting similar figures. The main difference is that Aleafia Health is, as of today, not well-known. This feature may represent an interesting opportunity for gem seekers. Keep in mind that growth investing is all about finding companies that are growing at a good pace and have been identified by a few investors. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

Source: Company's Website

Income Statement And Cash Flow

What growth investors should appreciate very much is the increase in the amount of revenue. The company went from reporting very little revenue in 2017 to CAD 2.97 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Consultation services and research revenue were the most relevant in 2018. The sale of cannabis in this time period was equal to only CAD 0.429 million.

Expenses were approximately the same in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and the same time period in 2017. It seems very beneficial as the company does not seem in a need to increase expenses a lot in order to report revenues. It seems also beneficial that the net losses diminished from CAD -8.8 million to CAD -6.5 million. The company is far from reaching break-even point, but investors should appreciate that net losses are declining.

With that, it is a bit worrying that the amount of shares outstanding increased from 28.6 million as of September 30, 2017 to 106.1 million as of September 30, 2018. With this in mind, stock dilution seems a very relevant issue on this name. It is beneficial that share-based payments have declined from 8.2 million to 2.07 million. However, if the company continues to increase share count, the equity value should decline and revenues or expenses should not matter.

The image below provides the income statement reported in the last quarterly report:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet And Equity Structure

Reporting an asset/liability ratio of 9.9x, Aleafia Health Inc. seems to have a very stable financial situation. The amount of cash is quite beneficial. As of September 30, 2018, the company reported CAD 22.8 million, 2,071% more than that in December 2017. Investors seem to be giving large amount of cash, which should attract other investors. This is a very beneficial feature.

Having mentioned this fact, there are several intangible assets in the balance sheet that investors should carefully study. Intangible assets and goodwill comprised of more than 49% of the total amount of assets. Keep in mind that accountants have issues while assessing their value. In addition, they could get impaired, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

Regarding the intangibles acquired in the most recent acquisitions and amalgamations, goodwill represented more than 30% of the total amount paid. The most relevant assets acquired were licenses and patient lists. With that, noting that the company is using a large amount of shares to acquire businesses seems very relevant. Investors should not appreciate this feature. The images below provide further details about companies acquired or that merged with Aleafia:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

On the liabilities front, it seems very beneficial that the company does not report any financial debt as of September 30, 2018. Regarding the equity structure, investors should be aware of the existence of warrants, which could lead to share price depreciation if they get exercised. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Biological Assets

For the investors interested in the selling price per gram, Aleafia Health assumes a price of CAD 5 per gram. In September 2018, the company reported CAD 0.724 million in raw goods. If Aleafia Health is able to sell these assets in 2019, revenue should increase quite a bit. It is a beneficial feature. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Free Float And Valuation

The free float comprises of approximately 92% of the total amount of assets. In the OTC Markets, there are many companies reporting very low float, which investors don't appreciate. Keep in mind that it is associated with stock volatility risk. It seems a beneficial feature that the company reports high float. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: OTC Markets

Investors should understand very well that this is a completely new industry. Risk from stock market volatility should be one the largest investors' concerns on this name. Having mentioned this feature, among the cannabis stocks and other stocks in the OTC Markets, the stock of Aleafia Health Inc. should not exhibit a substantial amount of volatility.

The image below provides further details on the total amount of warrants outstanding:

Source: 10-Q

With 156.98 million shares outstanding, 9.14 million warrants and 14.09 million options, let's assume a share count of 180 million. As of February 27, 2019, at $1.91, the total market capitalization equals $343 million. Deducting CAD 22.8 million or $17.34, the company's enterprise value is worth $326 million.

The company reported CAD 2.97 million or $2.26 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. With the revenue growth reported in 2017 and 2018, assuming forward revenue of $10 million seems reasonable. Using this figure, the company trades at 32x forward revenues, which seems too expensive. Most cannabis producers and sellers are trading at lower capitalizations. Some of them are much more profitable and are growing at a larger rate than that of Aleafia Health Inc. The images below provide further details on the EV/Sales ratio of peers and their gross profit margin:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

Aleafia Health Inc. is expecting to have a large cultivation facility that should have capacity of around 60,000 kg. In addition, the company seems to be able to deliver approximately 15,000 kg of cannabis in 2019. With these numbers in mind, revenue is expected to increase quite a bit in 2019. The enterprise value should increase a lot soon.

Having mentioned this, the market seems to be pricing these developments. Assuming forward revenue of $10 million, the company trades at 32x forward revenues, which seems very expensive as compared to other competitors. A clear investment opportunity does not seem to exist on this name.

