Real Estate In The Era Of Easy Money

REIT demand is being bolstered by the generally strong macro-economy in the U.S. and REITs are benefiting more than the S&P because REITs are more domestic and therefore not being dragged down by the weakness abroad. This creates an excellent backdrop for rent growth, but we must be cautious in our selection as there are other factors beyond demand. Specifically, I believe this low interest rate, easy money era is significantly altering supply patterns in real estate.

Too low for too long

Early in the low interest rate environment things are great. Most entities have a backlog of projects that they want to execute and they finally have the resources to do it. These are generally low hanging fruit type projects that have excellent ROIC. As time goes on and the easy money environment persists, the low hanging fruit has all been picked so ROIC naturally falls. We are now late enough into the low interest rate environment that something perverse is beginning to happen: An abundance of capital is stuck chasing too few projects. ROIC is below a healthy level, but entities are still investing because there is no alternative. I believe this problem exists across most if not all market sectors, but my experience is in REITs so I will only elaborate on this problem as it pertains to real estate.

Cap rates on real estate have gotten extremely low. The 8%-12% cap rates on high quality real estate coming out of the financial crisis were clearly accretive to whom ever bought them. Over time it became obvious that such cap rates were great deals for the buyer so more buyers came in. Non-traded REITs raised exorbitant amounts of capital and competed with private equity and public REITs for the properties. With so much capital chasing the finite amount of real estate on the market, cap rates began to fall and have continued to fall to what I believe are now unhealthily low rates.

Real estate developers are constantly appraising the spread between cost of buying an existing property and building a new property. With cap rates as low as they are, the existing properties are quite expensive which has made the math favorable for new development. In most property sectors where there has previously been strong organic growth, development is coming in.

Thus, this is a time of both high demand for real estate and high supply of real estate. Overall it should be fine, but these factors do not always cancel each other out and there will be winners and losers. At times like this, it is even more important to select stocks carefully. I fear the major REIT indexes like VNQ or IYR are loaded up with REITs that are susceptible to the rising supply. In particular, I see risk in self-storage, and class A industrial.

Self-storage has had phenomenal same store NOI growth for decades, but development is catching up. 2018 was among the highest supply years on record for self-storage and 2019 is looking at nearly as many deliveries. The near to medium term looks bleak for the subsector.

Industrial REITs have enjoyed a demand boom thanks to e-commerce’s need for vast amounts of logistics space. This has created impressive organic growth over the past few years which is dropping to moderate growth going forward due to supply coming in. Class A logistics facilities are priced at a massive premium to Class B and I think this is incorrect for 2 reasons.

Class B industrial space is subject to the same powerful demand drivers as class A Almost all new development is Class A so it will have more supply threat than class B

I know rising rates are considered the bogeyman by many REIT investors who instinctively sell when the 10 year treasury yield crawls over 3%, but higher rates are the cure to the problem. Take away the easy money and developers will stop building at a 6% ROIC. Bump up the required ROIC for development to 8% and existing properties will once again be afforded the luxury of organic rent growth.

Strong demand is working in REIT’s favor, so despite the supply, REITs should be able to put up decent return numbers and likely better than the broader market which has similar supply issues but less demand due to reliance on a struggling China and Europe.

For those who engage in careful stock selection within REITs I think a far better return is available. There are some REITs that simultaneously have exposure to the powerful demand drivers while being able to evade supply.

REIT Opportunities

I like to own REITs that own properties with real barriers to supply. These barriers can exist in many forms, some of which are shown below.

Location barriers to entry

Regulatory/zoning barriers to entry

Finite asset

Relationship barriers to entry

Allow me to provide corresponding REIT(s) for each one.

Location barriers to entry

Key West is the premier mainland tropical vacation spot in the US making it an ideal place for hotels and importantly the supply is restricted. The profitability of incumbent hotels is protected by both land scarcity and strong local ordinances limiting property size and height. With supply capped at roughly the current number of rooms, any increased demand over time should flow directly into increased profitability of the existing hotels. Hersha Hospitality (HT) owns the Parrot Key resort and acquired it opportunistically at a high going in cap rate. Over time, I think it will be a great investment.

Regulatory/zoning barriers

Just as development activity is limited in Key West, certain property types have restricted development. Manufactured housing development is blocked or severely delayed by the permitting process. Due to its NIMBY nature (not in my backyard) it can be quite challenging to get zoning for new communities.

UMH Properties (UMH) owns a sizable portfolio of manufactured housing as well as land that is already zoned for MH due to being adjacent to existing communities. UMH has had nearly double digit same store NOI growth for years and since developers are restricted from trying to snatch it away, I see the growth continuing.

Finite asset

No matter how much easy money private equity has access to, it cannot fund the development of new land. Farmland and timberland have arguably the strongest barrier to entry and over time are likely to have negative supply growth as the land currently allocated to these uses gets slowly converted to HBU (higher-better-use). Presently I like Farmland Partners (FPI) and Weyerhaeuser (WY) in this area as each is available at a sizable discount to the value of the underlying land.

Relationship barrier to entry

One can not simply build a detention facility and ask the government to send them detainees and the per diem they come with. I think it would be incredibly challenging for any outside entity to break up the near duopoly that Core Civic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO) have on the private prison industry. The pre-existing relationship these companies have with ICE, U.S. Marshalls and the Bureau of Prisons is absolutely crucial to their ability to secure new contracts. I prefer Core Civic of the two because it has had tremendous success in cultivating state level relationships which is affording it development opportunities.

Thus far, we have discussed ways of circumventing the development problem presented by the easy money environment. Another means of investing through it is to simply go underneath the development.

Deep value investing.

When it costs $120 a square foot to develop a property of a certain type, acquiring a similar property for $80 a square foot nets a huge advantage. Many REITs are trading at truly massive discounts to the underlying value of their properties.

High quality hotels can be built at a 5%-8% cap rate with significant development risk. RLJ Lodging (RLJ) owns high quality hotels and is trading at a 9% cap rate.

Source: SNL Financial

The hotel sector as a whole is looking at low to moderate returns in my opinion, but when the properties are acquired at such a discount, the return is amplified.

Early in this article I was critical of the industrial REIT sector as I think too much supply is coming in at too low of cap rates. In my opinion, it would be a mistake to invest in a 5% cap rate development of a new logistics facility. I do not think the fast pace of rental rate growth will persist long enough to provide a good rate of return. However, if one can buy similar properties for a 9% going in yield, one does not need a long runway of rental rate growth to get a good return. Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) is trading around a 9% cap rate. Note that PLYM’s rental rate growth has been just as good as that of the industry, but with a much higher going in cap rate to those who invest at today’s prices.

Summary

Real estate, along with many other areas of the economy, is subject to increased supply in the longstanding easy money environment. Demand is also quite strong and affording moderate growth through the supply. Through careful stock selection, one can access the powerful demand without being subject to the supply. While I always favor stock selection over index investing, I think it is even more important in this environment.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CXW, UMH, RLJ, FPI, WY, PLYM and HT. I am personally long CXW, UMH, RLJ, FPI, WY, PLYM and HT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RLJ, HT, FPI, WY, CXW, UMH, PLYM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.