The Rumors Of Plus500's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

Headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and listed on the London Stock Exchange, Plus500 Ltd. (OTC:PLSQF) is one of the largest contract-for-difference providers in the world. Its main market is the EEA, but the company has been successfully diversifying outside of Europe, as well, in recent years.

A short history of profit warnings

Despite a record-breaking 2018 in terms of sales and earnings, the company lost nearly 60% of its market cap in just two weeks this month. The main reason for the crash was the following statement:

Given the encouraging operational start to the year and the significant market opportunity, the Group intends to maintain its ongoing marketing investment. This, combined with the anticipated lower revenue, is likely to result in 2019 profit being materially lower than current market expectations." - Plus500 Preliminary 2018 Results

This profit warning is very similar to the one the company delivered in 2015:

group revenue for 2015 to be lower than in 2014, with margins expected to be significantly lower due to maintained marketing spend."

The market's reaction was also very similar. Plus500 stock fell from 744 pence to 198 pence in just a week in May 2015. In reality, the Group's FY2015 earnings were slightly lower while revenue was 21% higher than in 2014. By August 2018, the stock was hovering above 2000 pence per share. Those who had the courage to buy after the 2015 profit warning and held for three years multiplied their money by 10. Those, who still hold - only by 4.

The new ESMA regulations - is it really that bad?

The new regulatory framework enforced on CFD and binary options providers by ESMA in the EU came into effect on August 1, 2018. While it completely prohibits the offering of binary options to retail clients, the measures related to CFD trading are a little more complicated:

1. Leverage limits on the opening of a position by a retail client from 30:1 to 2:1, which vary according to the volatility of the underlying: · 30:1 for major currency pairs; · 20:1 for non-major currency pairs, gold and major indices; · 10:1 for commodities other than gold and non-major equity indices; · 5:1 for individual equities and other reference values; · 2:1 for cryptocurrencies; 2. A margin close out rule on a per account basis. This will standardize the percentage of margin (at 50% of minimum required margin) at which providers are required to close out one or more retail client's open CFDs; 3. Negative balance protection on a per account basis. This will provide an overall guaranteed limit on retail client losses; 4. A restriction on the incentives offered to trade CFDs; and 5. A standardized risk warning, including the percentage of losses on a CFD provider's retail investor accounts."

While these measures are now expected to have a negative impact on CFD providers' top and bottom line in the short term, as acknowledged by Plus500 and others in the business, I think they are a good thing over the long haul. The leverage limitations are going to discourage clients with limited resources, attract more serious and knowledgeable traders, which will reduce "churn" rates and thus translate into a healthier client base for the CFD providers.

In addition, the lower leverage for clients carries a lot less risk for the companies themselves. When the Swiss National Bank untied the franc from the euro in 2015, the panic this surprising decision caused resulted in insolvency issues for such large players as Alpari Group's UK entity and FXCM.

But let's get back to Plus500. According to its latest investor presentation, the company has never offered binary options, so it will not be affected on that front at all. It has always provided negative balance protection as well as initial and maintenance margin levels to all customers at no additional cost. Since PLus500 relies on the bid-ask spread for the bulk of its revenue, it turns out the change in the behavior of its clients in response to the reduced leverage rules is the main problem.

Among the measures the company has undertaken to mitigate the effect of the new regulations on its business is turning its retail non-professional clients, to whom the new ESMA regulations apply, into the so-called EPC - Elective Professional Clients - who remain out of ESMA's focus, at least for now. As of the end of 2018, 44% of applicants for EPC status have been approved.

"Revenues from this customer cohort represented approximately 29% of annual 2018 revenues within the EEA and 61% in the second half of the year." - Plus500 Preliminary 2018 Results

The way I see it, even if not a single person applies for EPC status from now on, the company is still going to retain at least 61% of its EEA revenues going forward from its existing EPCs (provided that their trading activity remains constant).

In addition, Plus500's non-EEA revenue has been steadily growing. It went from 28% in FY2017, to 33% in FY2018, and to 40% in the second half of 2018. One of the company's main objectives is to "continue to seek additional regulatory approvals in jurisdictions that represent attractive commercial opportunities", so I expect its non-EEA revenue to keep growing, moving further away from the ESMA threat.

So, it looks like the market's pessimism is not entirely warranted. Yes, the industry is going through some hard times, but in the long-run, the ESMA regulations are better for the industry, for the competition, and for the strong companies in the industry in question. And Plus500 is one very strong company.

The fundamentals

The following financial summary of the last seven years is available on the company's website:

Not every day one finds a company, whose lowest net profit margin is 30%. Plus500's revenues climbed from $56 million to $720 million, which translates into an annual growth rate of 44% for the past seven years. What is even more impressive is that its net profit margin has also been expanding - to 53% as of 2018.

In the pursuit of growth, many companies, especially the fast-growers, often rely on huge amounts of debt, which in the end leads to their demise. Plus500, by contrast, is entirely debt-free. In addition, running a trading platform is obviously not a capital-intensive business. The company made $400 million in free cash flow in 2018, allowing it to finish the year with $333 million in total assets on its balance sheet, $315 million of which in pure cash and equivalents.

What does the company do with all the available cash it doesn't need for growth? It pays not less than 60% of retained profits in each financial year out as dividends to shareholders. The actual ROE figure for 2018 was 135%, while ROA was 114%, but it is practically pointless to calculate these for Plus500 because this company simply does not need equity to make money.

If I have to point out one thing I don't like in Plus500, it is that they spend far too little on share buybacks, especially given the currently depressed valuation of the stock.

Valuation

Plus500 stock reached an all-time high of 2076 pence in August 2018. As of this writing, it trades for about 800 pence in London for a total decline of 61.5% in just six months. In the meantime, the company's 2018 EPS is 250 pence per share, which gives it a P/E ratio of just 3.2. And if this is not cheap enough, a third of the company's market cap is net cash, so the actual P/E drops to about 2.2.

Now let's make an experiment with the discounted cash flow method, which is appropriate for this company, given its steady record of increasing sales and earnings in the past seven years.

No company grows at a 44% clip per year for very long, so let's attach a 10% annual growth rate for the next ten years. Also, the exact damage ESMA is going to cause is hard to predict, so let's assume Plus500's EPS number is going to drop by 40% in 2019 and use 150 pence per share as a base. With a 4% terminal growth rate for the years 11 to 20 and a 12% discount rate, we get a fair value of over 2200 pence for the stock.

Discounted Cash Flow Calculator by GuruFocus

At a market price of 800, that is a 64% margin of safety for a consistently profitable, fast-growing, debt-free company, which is one of the leaders in its industry and has a third of its market cap in cash at hand. A lot of things must go wrong before it turns out 800 pence was too high a price for Plus500.

What can go wrong

Regulations. Despite the recent regulatory scrutiny in the European Union, the industry is still highly unregulated worldwide. Other jurisdictions may take example from ESMA and decide to enforce stricter rules on CFD trading. Even worse, the EU and others can choose to copy the United States and ban CFDs altogether, which would be the end for companies like Plus500.

However, given the total amount of taxes paid by Plus500, CMC Markets (OTC:CCMMF), IG Group (OTCQX:IGGHY), Gain Capital (GCAP), and the others each year, I don't believe the regulators would want to completely kill the industry. It is true that the great majority of CFD traders are losing money, but it is also true that cigarettes kill millions of people each year and Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) are still highly profitable. As long as the people smoking and the people trading know about the risks, there is no meaningful reason for lawmakers to put tobacco or trading companies out of business.

Conclusion

The new ESMA regulations will take their toll in the short term but will provide a clear rule to play by in the years ahead. Strong CFD providers like Plus500 are well positioned to benefit and grow in the long run.

The company has taken the necessary steps to diversify in non-EEA territories and its flexible business model allows it to quickly react and adapt to the changing regulatory environment worldwide. It's a consistently profitable, growing and financially strong company, whose extremely low valuation provides a huge margin of safety for patient investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLUS500 ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.