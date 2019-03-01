AMZA Part 2: Strong Dividend Coverage And Growth Potential Seen

As a result of AMZA's top five holdings having catalysts to drive earnings and dividend coverage, I remain long the fund.

Both companies are generating strong cash flows and are able to maintain their dividends, if not grow them.

We discussed the top three holdings of AMZA in a previous article. Now, we will focus on Plains All American and Enterprise Products.

AMZA owns some of the top midstream players in the world that are growing earnings and covering their distributions.

The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) holds some of the top midstream companies in North America in its portfolio, three of which were analyzed in my previous coverage on AMZA.

In this article, we will go further in-depth on AMZA's holdings, particularly as it pertains to Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Enterprise Products (EPD) since they are still some of the larger holdings of the fund. Next time, we will dig into AMZA's smaller holdings, so stay tuned for that.

PAA and EPD are helping to alleviate takeaway issues in North America for E&Ps, and both have numerous projects to drive future earnings and sustain dividend payouts. As a result, I continue to believe in PAA and EPD and am staying long AMZA for the added diversification and leverage that the fund provides.

AMZA Description

As I mentioned above, AMZA owns some of the top midstream companies in the world and seeks to:

Provide a high level of current income, a growing income stream, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-quality, midstream energy master limited partnerships (MLPS) and related general partners, utilizing options strategies and modest leverage.

The fund also has an expense ratio of 1.93%, which is considered higher than average. However, the dividend is still one of the largest in the sector, so a larger expense ratio is not unusual here. Plus, I expect capital gains from stock appreciation in AMZA to offset its expense ratio over time.

Here are the fund's top holdings:

As investors can see, the top 5 holdings of AMZA represent more than half of the fund. We already did a breakdown of the AMZA's top three holdings, which are EQT Midstream (EQM), MPLX LP (MPLX), and Energy Transfer LP (ET), who all reported impressive third quarter earnings in 2018. Here is a brief recap of their financial performance below for 2018.

Recap Of AMZA Top 3 Holdings

MPLX LP

MPLX LP is a major player in the midstream space and the top holding of AMZA. Here is a brief description of MPLX LP below:

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids, and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Its segments are Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P).

MPLX reported EBITDA of $937 million in the third quarter and distributable cash flow of $766 million, which was up 10% sequentially. This provided MPLX with a healthy distribution coverage of 1.47x and an ultimate leverage ratio of 3.8x.

The company has numerous projects planned for future earnings growth, including two Permian pipelines (MPC and PGC) that should be in service by late 2019 and early 2020.

MPLX also has the Whistler Pipeline, which connects to the recently built Agua Blanca Pipeline and that is expected to be operational by 2020. Swordfish is another pipeline coming in early 2020 for MPLX that will have over 600,000 BPD capacity.

EQT Midstream

EQM is a large operator in the Marcellus Basin and is a top five holding of AMZA. Here is a brief description of EQT Midstream below:

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), formerly EQT Midstream Partners, LP, owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company's segments include Gathering and Transmission.

EQM reported $365 million in operating revenues for the third quarter of 2018, with distributable cash flow coming in at $219 million.

In addition to healthy earnings, EQT's cash distribution for the third quarter was 14% higher than the same period as last year, and their coverage ratio was strong at 1.05x. Debt to EBITDA was also respectable at 3.0 times.

EQT Midstream has multiple projects in the works to drive future earnings and aid E&Ps, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP for short), Hammerhead, Southgate MVP, and the Equitrans Expansion Project, to name a few.

Energy Transfer LP

I have covered Energy Transfer numerous times in the past. But, for those who are new to the midstream space, here is an overview of ET below:

Energy Transfer LP, formerly Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company's segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other. Its Investment in ETP segment includes the ETP's operations, which include intrastate transportation and storage operations; interstate transportation and storage operations; midstream operations; liquids transportation and services operations.

ET's adjusted EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year to $2.6 billion during the third quarter of 2018, citing increased volumes and takeaway capacity from Permian producers that utilize ETP's pipelines and fractionators. Distribution coverage was also healthy at 1.73x.

ET also has numerous projects in the pipeline that should sustain earnings and dividend payouts for years to come, perhaps more than twice the amount of its peers listed above. Mariner East 2X and the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline are just some of the projects in the works. As I have said before, the company is almost single-handedly helping E&Ps and oilfield services companies stay alive.

So, the top three holdings of AMZA are certainly performing well, and the current projects planned should provide enough cash flow to cover dividend payments.

In order to determine if this theme of healthy backlogs and sustainable dividend coverage can continue or not for the fund, let's take a look at the next two largest holdings of AMZA below, EPD and PAA.

EPD Has Projects Under Construction To Boost Cash Flows

Enterprise is known for its extensive pipeline network and refining abilities in North America. Here is an official description of what the company does below:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company's segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

The Midland to Houston pipeline already came into service in 2018 for EPD, which is undoubtedly helping E&Ps in the Permian since it came with a whopping 550,000 BPD of takeaway capacity and was the first source of major relief to come to the area.

But new pipelines are coming, such as the Shin Oak pipeline, that will further alleviate E&P takeaway issues. Shin Oak is slated to be completed in the middle of 2019 and will have a contracted 200,000 BPD of capacity for Apache Corp. (APA) in the Delaware Basin.

In addition, the Old Ocean pipeline is being put back into service in order to help find a home for more of the bottlenecked volumes found in the region

EPD will also have new gas processing abilities through their Orla complex and Mentone gas plant. Two gas plants were just commissioned in 2018 at Orla, a third is coming to the complex in the middle of 2019.

The Mentone gas plant will be in service at the beginning of 2020. All four of these plants will help add 1.5 Bcf of precious, natural gas processing capacity as well as 250,000 BPD of liquids production in the Permian Basin.

Needless to say, substantial oil & gas volumes will now be able to be adequately taken away and processed via new pipeline and processing plant projects, which will help alleviate blowouts in the differentials of E&Ps in more prolific basins like the Permian.

EPD Financials Strong

EPD reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018, with EBITDA coming in at $7.2 billion. Net income was $1.3 billion and coverage was 1.7x at the end of the quarter, which is acceptable.

In addition, free cash flow for the quarter was $738 million and a record $2 billion for the full year in 2018, which represents a 50% jump yoy. 2019 should be an even better year, as the company sees another 50% increase in cash flows (from $2 billion in 2018 to about $3 billion in 2019), once new projects are completed.

As a matter of fact, their dividend is more than sustainable, similar to Energy Transfer's dividend. The company stated on their latest conference call that the board actually authorized another dividend increase for 2019, which would come in the ballpark of $1.765 per unit or a 2.3% increase year over year.

On top of this, the company authorized another buyback program, this time for $2 billion, which will reduce shares outstanding and reverse adverse dilution that took place during the 2014-2018 downturn.

Plains All American Has Pipelines Coming To The Rescue

Plains All American is engaged in midstream services as well and is a top player in the space. For those who are unfamiliar with the company, here is an official description below:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Plains All American has multiple catalysts to drive future earnings. The 36", 650-mile long Wink to Webster Pipeline will take one million barrels of oil per day from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, and the Cactus II pipeline will begin coming online in late 2019.

Red River Expansion will add 100,000 barrels per day of takeaway capacity in Cushing, and the Capline reversal will help in taking more volumes from Cushing to St. James. Sunrise Expansion, which actually just came into service, will add another 300,000 plus barrels per day of takeaway capacity.

The company also has some more gathering and terminal expansion projects taking place in the Permian that will be online in mid-2019. All of these measures will help improve takeaway capacity in the region.

Financials Remain Strong

PAA reported solid fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018. EBITDA was $949 million for the quarter and $2.68 billion for the year, which was $380 million higher than the previous estimates.

Additionally, net income per common unit of $1.88 per share vs. the $.078 per share reported at the beginning of the year shows the stellar growth in earnings that the company has had despite weakness in the overall industry.

PAA also has numerous growth projects, as stated above, that will drive additional fee-based revenue going forward, which provides more visibility and stability to earnings than other industries within oil & gas.

Risks

Overbuilding pipelines is one worry investors have with the midstream space. After all, how many can be built before fees have to come down in order to compensate for the overcapacity?

To my knowledge, I have not seen this as a problem since takeaway still remains so tight. This could come back to haunt pipeline companies if oil & gas production growth cannot keep pace with the amount of takeaway capacity coming online. But, I continue to believe that E&Ps will post double-digit production rates for years to come as they continue to master new completion techniques.

Heavy CapEx from holdings of AMZA is another issue investors may have for the fund, especially in an environment where rates are rising and costs to borrow capital rise along with them. In EPD's case, being 3.5x levered and having $6.7 billion of capital projects under construction, is nothing to sneeze at.

But, as alluded to above, EPD has multiple projects coming online within 2019 and 2020 that should start returning cash to shareholders and improve leverage, and this caveat for EPD should apply to the rest of AMZA's top holdings as well.

Of course, with the kind of leverage AMZA's holdings have, debt levels do remain worrisome. For example, EPD's $26 billion in debt doesn't make investors sleep any easier.

However, EPD has an average life of debt in the portfolio of 14.5 years that is locked in at a rate of 4.7% per year. So, needless to say, having debt tied to fixed rates in a rising rate environment mitigates much of the risk assumed by EPD and AMZA.

As far as strengths and weaknesses go for the fund, using the strategy of diversification throughout the midstream space on businesses with strong franchise values and fee based revenue models obviously has its perks.

It eliminates headline risk from owning a single, high-yielding company while still being able to capture a high enough yield from the rest of the stocks owned in the fund. The fund is only diversified into its particular industry space, though, and therefore, still has sector specific risk.

So, investors would be wise to stay diversified throughout all sectors in the market, perhaps through vehicles like the Virtus Infracap Shs (PFFA), which has more exposure to sectors outside of energy, yet still yields an attractive 9% yield at current levels.

Leverage is also employed in AMZA to accomplish this higher yield as well through options and other various strategies, and these can magnify gains and losses in volatile markets. In other words, while leverage can benefit investors in bull markets, it can just as easily work against them in bear markets and this must always be taken into consideration before committing hard-earned capital to the fund.

Conclusion

AMZA's top five holdings have catalysts to drive future earnings and sustain dividend coverage, if not grow them, due to the surging oilfield activity taking place in North America.

I have documented in times past that AMZA's top four holdings should have no trouble maintaining their dividend, including PAA, and now investors are aware that EPD is even growing their dividend in 2019.

Therefore, I continue to believe that the midstream space offers one of the best investment opportunities in the marketplace due to its cheap valuations, high dividend payouts, and strong growth potential. As a result, I am staying long the sector through AMZA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.