Seaboard Down With Pork

Seaboard (SEB) is a holding company that has interests in pork, Butterball Turkeys, commodities trading, shipping, and energy. The stock is tough to value because it has so many hidden assets. Management controls most of the shares and the stock has done very well over the years.

The stock trades for $3,838, there are 1.17 million shares, and the market cap is $4.49 billion. The dividend is $6 and the dividend yield is 0.156%. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $14.61.

From 2015 to 2018, sales grew from $5.594 billion to $6.583 billion. Earnings grew from $171 million to a loss of $7 million.

The balance sheet is incredibly strong. Cash and investments are $1.530 billion and receivables are $584 million. The liability side shows $218 million in payables and $926 million in debt.

Seaboard has six main divisions: Pork, Commodity/Trading/Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power, and Turkey. The pork division is vertically integrated-Seaboard raises hogs, slaughters them, and takes them to the grocery store. The "CT&M" division owns milling operations in Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The Marine owns ships, terminals, and containers. The Power division owns a power plant on a barge located in the Ozama River in the Dominican Republic which produces 108 megawatts of power. The Turkey division is the Seaboard's 50% ownership in Butterball Turkey. The Sugar division owns a sugar operating in Argentina and 70,000 acres of sugar farmland. Seaboard is a very diversified for a company located in the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City.

The pork division has slaughterhouses in Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas, and Colorado. Lean hog prices have done poorly lately, probably due to tariff talk in China. The April 2019 contract was 72¢ a pound and recently was at 54¢. The industry seems to think that demand and supply will rise together but that it won't necessarily drive meat prices. This goes for beef and poultry too.

The marine division has a fleet of approximately 25 vessels and over 55,000 dry, refrigerated, specialized containers. Seaboard operates 92 acres in Miami and 62 in Houston.

For 2019, the capital expenditures budgeted are $457 million. It breaks down like this: $217 million for more production at a hog plant in Guymon, Oklahoma, $77 million on milling, $40 million for marine, $32 million for sugar in Argentina, and $89 million for another power barge in the Dominican.

For 2018, Pork produced $1.774 billion in sales, Butterball $1.591 billion, Power $122 million, Sugar $184 million, and Marine $1.057 billion, and Commodities Trading $3.428 billion. Comparing pork and Butterball to Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), Pilgrim's Pride trades at about 50% price to sales ratio. That means Pork is worth $887 million and Butterball $796 million. Bunge (NYSE:BG) (OTCPK:BGEPF) trades at .16 of sales so we'll say that Commodities Trading is $548 million. I'm not sure how to compare the Sugar operation but since Argentina is having so many problems, we'll say this division is worth $25 million. The power division, $75 million since management is spending $89 million on another plant. I come up with an extremely rough valuation of $2.331 billion. Add cash and receivables and we get $4.445 billion. Minus liabilities of $1.978 billion and we get $2.467 billion. That's a pretty rough estimate. To tell the truth, there are a lot of hidden assets that you'd have to spend a lot of time learning about.

The stock has been a success. No, it hasn't done better than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). In 1980 the stock was $17. In 1987, the stock reached $181 but crashed to $74 by the end of the year. It got up to $443 in 1999 but crashed again to $161 in 2001. In April 2003, the stock traded close to what it traded at in 1987. From there, it took off. In 2005, it reached $1,193. The all-time high of $4,640 was reached in 2015 and the end of 2017. To me, it looks like you want to buy Seaboard when the stock is way out of style and hold for a long time.

Seaboard is a tough stock to value. Management doesn't talk to analysts (as far as I can see). You'd have to find out what the value of the assets are and that's tough. I know the company owns hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland but not quite sure how to value it. I can't find any research from my usual companies: Morningstar, Morgan Stanley, etc. The insiders own 77% of the stock so there is no chance of anything happening without their approval. Having stated this, it's a well-run company and the insiders have the shareholders best interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.