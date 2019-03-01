Sempra: Focused Utility + Growth = Upside

100% of earnings from N. America by end of 2019.

Sempra Energy's (SRE) California utilities have long been the darlings of California's regulated utilities at the Public Utilities Commission. But the great utilities were not given the credit they deserve because of the other businesses within Sempra Energy. They got into commodities trading, South American utilities, Mexican pipelines, renewable energy, natural gas midstream, and had an acquisitive streak that all combined to force a discounted valuation.

With the October 18, 2018, announcement that they're exiting the renewables business while reaffirming 2019 and 2020 guidance, the utility-centric story gets much easier to tell. Additionally, selling the South American utility assets removes a volatile and hard to value segment that was only ~10% of earnings.

What remains at Sempra is a very easy story to tell. And will aid in fulfilling Sempra's strategic mission to "become North America's premiere energy infrastructure company." Here's what Sempra looks like in 2020, according to information from the 2018 Investor Day:

SDG&E: San Diego Gas & Electric is a natural gas & electric utility that provides services to San Diego and the surrounding areas.

SoCalGas: Southern California Gas is a natural gas utility that provides natural gas service to most of Southern California.

Texas: Includes Oncor, a large electric utility in Texas, and InfraREIT, a quickly growing electric transmission company with a similar footprint, also in Texas.

Sempra LNG: Cameron LNG, a major LNG export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast with long-term contracts and growth potential.

Sempra Mexico: Includes Sempra's ownership of IEnova, a publicly-traded energy midstream company in Mexico.

What differentiates Sempra's earnings mix from others is the growth potential and favorable regulatory environments.

California has long been considered one of the best places to be a utility. They have forward-looking test years, a history of above-average allowed returns, and population growth - which together form a wonderful backdrop to be a utility.

Similarly, Texas has a growing population and therefore growing energy needs. This sets the tone for favorable regulation to entice continued infrastructure build to meet customer demand.

Notice the theme here? Growing energy needs necessitate favorable regulation. That's the secret to Sempra's success. Being in favorable places to do business that are growing. This makes for a great utility-centric investment. The non-utility businesses are the growth kicker!

What's it all worth?

Hopefully you see the favorable earnings mix with growth backdrops. To evaluate the value of it all, we'll value the respective pieces of the pie:

Utilities:

Sempra California Utilities: 2020 EPS of $4.03.

Sempra Texas Utilities: 2020 EPS of $1.87.

Consolidated Edison (ED), the a great example of a typical utility, trades at 18.6x P/E. Sempra's utilities, with great growth, deserve a premium to that. Let's call it 19.6x P/E.

So we peg the value of Sempra's utilities at $115.67/share.

LNG:

Sempra LNG is a long-term contracted asset with potential growth and year-to-year upside with trading excess capacity. That's worth at least the same as a low-growth utility like ED. So the same 18.6x P/E on $1.16 of EPS.

We therefore estimate the value of Sempra LNG at $21.66/share.

Mexico:

Sempra's Mexican holdings, shares of IEnova, are trading for: 73.39 pesos, a market capitalization of 113.211 billion MXN, or $5.87 billion USD. Sempra owns 66.5% of IEnova - which is worth $3.9 billion - $13.28/share of Sempra.

Corporate:

Sempra forecasts corporate costs of $520 million in 2020, or a loss of $1.77/share. Corporate costs are usually valued lower than assets because they tend to grow more in-line with inflation than EPS growth. So let's say they're worth 12x P/E.

That would lead to a deduction for Corporate of negative $21.22/share.

Renewables/S. American Utilities:

Because Sempra will get proceeds from the sale of the Renewables business and the South American Utilities, we can't ignore their value in this analysis. Because Sempra has maintained guidance for 2020 with a midpoint of $7.10, we'll assume the proceeds will at least cover this earnings gap and be worth the same, vanilla utility P/E of 18.6x.

Renewables/S. American EPS of $0.85 x 18.6 P/E = $15.81/share of value.

Summary Valuation:

Sempra Valuation EPS P/E Value Sempra California Utilities 4.03 19.6 78.99 Sempra Texas Utilities 1.87 19.6 36.65 Sempra LNG 1.16 18.6 21.58 Sempra Mexico 0.95 13.9 13.28 Parent (1.77) 12.0 (21.24) Renewables/S. America 0.85 18.6 15.81 Total 7.09 20.5 145.07

So there you have it. We peg Sempra's fair value at $145.07, while the stock is trading at $120.95 as of 2/28/2019. That means shares have about 20% upside potential from here. With even more upside as the company executes on their plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.