Mylan: The Deterioration Continues

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. Source: Houston Chronicle

Mylan (MYL) reported Q4 revenue of $3.08 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.30. The company beat on revenue by $20 million, but missed on non-GAAP. MYL is down by double digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Growth Continues To Deteriorate

Mylan's total revenue of $3.1 billion was off 5% Y/Y. This does not come as a shock. Teva (TEVA), a competitor in the generic drug space, experienced a Q4 revenue decline of 16% Y/Y; its core generics business was off by double digits as well. Large clients have been consolidating and using their heft to negotiate lower prices for generic drugs. The FDA has also expedited its drug approval process which has hurt prices of existing drugs. These events have hurt pricing for generic drug makers, particularly in North America, and it may not abate any time soon.

Revenue from North America fell hard by 16%. The region was negatively impacted by lower volumes of existing products. For instance, Mylan experienced a lower than anticipated uptake of generic Copaxone and a delayed approval of generic Advair. Mylan was also negatively impacted by Morgantown restructuring and remediation activity, the accelerated commoditization of oral solids and discontinuation of nearly 250 SKUs of highly commoditized products.

The region benefited from the launch of Fulphila. I expected Mylan to launch generic Restasis (dry eye) last year, but Allergan (AGN) has thwarted generic manufacturers by filing constant motions in court. In the past, Mylan had relied heavily on the EpiPen for revenue and cash flow. Price cuts and Teva's recent launch of generic EpiPen could weigh going forward.

Revenue from Europe and the rest of the world ("ROW") rose by low-single digits on higher volumes of key brands. Higher volumes were slightly offset by declines in pricing power. North America is the company's largest segment at over 35% of total revenue. Its continued diminution does not bode well for Mylan.

Falling Margins

The loss of scale and the deterioration of a high-margin product like the EpiPen have hurt Mylan's margins. Gross margin during the quarter was 33% - a 700 basis-point decline versus the year earlier period. R&D and SG&A expense were about 26% of total revenue, which was the same as the year earlier period. Mylan was not able to cut these costs to offset the decline in gross margin. As a result, EBITDA was $843 million, down 12% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 27%, or 300 basis points lower compared to Q4 2017.

Falling revenue and falling margins created a double negative impact for the company. The loss of pricing power in Mylan's core generics business likely portends that gross margins will continue to fall. Unless management indicates it is willing to cut R&D and SG&A expenses then future EBITDA margins will likely slide as well.

Mylan's $14 billion debt load is currently at 4.1x run-rate EBITDA. If it approaches 4.5x-5.0x EBITDA then it could be on the cusp of junk status. Any future credit rating downgrades could amplify interest costs and reduce flexibility on M&A opportunities, dividends or share repurchases.

Weak Guidance

Management guided on 2019 revenues from $11.5 to $12.5 billion. At the midpoint of the range, revenue would be about $12 billion. This would imply annual revenue growth of just over 5% compared to the $11.4 billion in revenue generated in full-year 2018. The midpoint for combined R&D and SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue would be nearly 27%. This compares unfavorably to the 26% of revenue these costs represented in Q4 2018 and Q4 2017.

The additional investments in SG&A and R&D are designed to support existing global brands and new launches. In effect, Mylan is experiencing a hit to its generics segment and potential headwinds with the EpiPen, while having to spend more to generate revenue in other areas. Declining gross margins and increased operating costs could dampen Mylan's EBITDA and cash flow in 2019.

Conclusion

MYL trades at 8x run-rate EBITDA, which could be considered robust given the diminution in its core business and the deterioration in EBITDA. The stock is off over 50% Y/Y. It is a tough market for generic drug makers and I expect Mylan to face continued headwinds. Sell MYL.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA, AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.