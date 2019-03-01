NovoCarbon Is Establishing A U.S. Graphite Supply Chain

If NovoCarbon can fulfill half its sales pipeline over the next 2 years, I see the company being able to establish a solid financial footing.

There is currently more demand for graphite from the steel industry than there is from battery manufacturers.

Great Lakes Graphite is a Canadian company, but its U.S. subsidiary in Massachusetts, NovoCarbon, Inc., is where the action is.

Introduction

Great Lakes Graphite (GLK.V; OTCQB:GLKIF) is a Canadian company doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation. However, its U.S. subsidiary, NovoCarbon, Inc. is where the action is. NovoCarbon has a sales and marketing office in West Concord, Massachusetts, and a Battery Materials lab in Canton, Massachusetts.

NovoCarbon originally began as a junior miner focused on graphite mining but has since - and I would add, wisely - sold its ownership in its Lochaber deposit to focus on the downstream production of graphite products. NovoCarbon is presently focused on selling high purity micronized natural flake graphite products.

If you have not done so already, I highly recommend reading my post, The Landscape For Graphite Investing, which provides a detailed background of the graphite industry and also why the odds are stacked against many of the graphite juniors. That research was formidable for me understanding that NovoCarbon has a better business model when it comes to the graphite industry.

Establishing a Graphite Supply Chain

NovoCarbon currently sources natural flake graphite from a state-owned producer in Brazil. Management is happy with this primary supply source because of the consistent quality.

It is important to remember that when you are dealing with advanced battery applications, the quality of raw material inputs, such as graphite and lithium, from each location will often vary slightly, and these slight variations can cause problems. Manufacturers need to test or "qualify" materials from specific locations to ensure that they will work well in their own specific processes and products. Being able to consistently produce a specified measure of quality is critical for advanced technologies. In the case of NovoCarbon, this Brazilian flake supply suits their needs well.

The graphite that NovoCarbon imports is sent to a Shamokin Carbons facility in Pennsylvania for micronization. Through its partnership with Shamokin Carbons, NovoCarbon is able to produce high quality micronized natural flake graphite ranging from 5 to 80 microns in size at a 96% purity level. For some industrial customers, such as those in the powder metallurgy or high-temperature lubricant markets, micronized graphite at this purity level is all they need. Keep in mind that there is currently more demand for graphite from the steel industry than there is from battery manufacturers. In my post on the graphite industry, I noted the following:

About 40% of graphite demand is for metallurgical applications, mostly in the steel industry, so a good chunk of graphite demand growth is tied to the general global industrial economy. Graphite is used here because of its strength and ability to withstand extremely high temperatures.

NovoCarbon's focus veers towards more advanced processing of graphite for technical applications, of which micronization at Shamokin Carbons is only the first step. However, the company is readily able to meet industrial demand for micronized graphite.

NovoCarbon sends micronized graphite from Shamokin Carbons to Ashland Advanced Materials ("AAM") facility in Niagara Falls, New York, for purification. Through its partnership with AAM, NovoCarbon is able to produce high purity and ultra-high purity micronized natural flake graphite. When I interviewed CEO Paul Ferguson, he noted the following concerning AAM:

Our purification partner is Ashland Advanced Materials. Ashland owns and operates the largest thermal purification facility for graphite in North America, in Niagara Falls, New York. The Ashland team has what is likely one of, if not the most, skilled and experienced high-temperature furnace operators in the world.

NovoCarbon has its own set of crucibles (see picture below) at the AAM's Niagara Falls facility to ensure that it can consistently meet customer demand for its purified graphite products. These high purity graphites can be used in battery and energy storage applications.

Source: novocarbon.com

The anodes for lithium-ion batteries require coated spheronized purified graphite ("CSPG"). Some battery manufacturers purchase uncoated spheronized purified graphite ("SPG") from their suppliers and apply their own coating. NovoCarbon has been testing spheronization equipment so that they will be able to deliver a standard SPG sized at 20 microns with a purity level of 99.9% carbon. Spheronization essentially involves rounding the edges of the graphite pieces.

When and if customer SPG demand materializes, AAM and NovoCarbon will likely install the necessary equipment to produce SPG. At present, there are no commercial (larger scale) spheronization facilities in the United States. If AAM and NovoCarbon make the investment, this could give them first-mover advantage.

Capacity Constraints

NovoCarbon's capacity at AAM's Niagara Falls facility is roughly 400 tonnes, but they are working with AAM to implement a purification furnace that can operate continuously. They hope to be able to increase annual capacity to 2,000 to 4,000 tonnes in 2020.

According to NovoCarbon's investor presentation, their SPG product has been qualified "with the largest standalone EV manufacturer in North America." I would assume this is either General Motors (GM) or Tesla (TSLA). A hypothetical SPG order from a GM or Tesla would likely be at least 10,000 tonnes but probably more like 20,000 tonnes or more. In order to fulfill such an order, AAM and NovoCarbon would first have to invest in significantly more furnace capacity for purification and also install the spheronization equipment.

Given the current capacity constraints, NovoCarbon's strategy seems to be to start with smaller orders from other (not lithium-ion) markets. The advantage of this is that it will allow the company and its regional partners to refine its processes before they potentially get put to the test at a larger scale.

Sales Pipeline & Financial Outlook

NovoCarbon has filled a few small orders in the past but essentially does not have any revenue now. It remains in the startup phase. The company currently has a sales pipeline that includes a potential 2,365 tonnes of annual demand representing $29.5 million in annual revenue. This equates to an average product price of $7,400 per tonne. The current pipeline includes a mix of lead-acid battery producers, stationary storage producers, and other industrial customers.

NovoCarbon has roughly $7 million in outstanding liabilities and roughly 171 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The company's debtors are "friendly", meaning they are behind the company and have a vested interest in seeing the company succeed. They are not going to pull the rug out from under the company by putting undue financial burdens on it.

The market capitalization of the company is currently about $4.25 million (based on non-diluted shares outstanding). The company is close to some new orders but very low on cash, so it will likely raise some equity this year. I am going to assume they eventually raise $1 million, and some of the outstanding warrants with an exercise price of $.10 per share expire this year unexercised. This gets us to about 200 million fully diluted shares.

If NovoCarbon can convert roughly half its pipeline into paying customers from now through 2020, here is how I see the financial picture shaping up at a high level:

2019 2020 2021 Orders 500 tonnes 700 tonnes 1,200 tonnes Revenue $3,700,000 $5,180,000 $8,880,000 Costs & Expenses ($2,590,000) ($3,367,000) ($5,328,000) Operating Profit $1,110,000 $1,813,000 $3,552,000 Debt Repayment ($1,000,000) Debt to EBITDA 6.3 4.2 2.1 Earnings Per Share $.0044 $.0072 $.014 Price Target at P/E Multiple of 10 $.044 $.072 $.14

These projections include a lot of high-level assumptions and are very rough, but they at least provide a framework for where the stock could be in a few years if the company can begin to execute on its strategy.

What I like about NovoCarbon is that the company is positioned in the most profitable area of the graphite industry. Natural flake graphite resources are abundant while the number of facilities that can produce advanced graphite products are not. They are able to source natural flake graphite for less than $1,000 per tonne (note: Syrah Resources' (OTCPK:SYAAF; OTC:SRHYY) top price in 2018 for small flakes was only $700 per tonne) and sell their end products for more than $7,000 per tonne. Their average sales price may also increase over time as they add spheronization and possibly coating capabilities. The supply chain network that they have established allows them to extract significant value. Management believes the company may eventually be able to achieve 40% operating margins. In the above table, I assume 30% margins from the first orders gradually increasing to 40% as the company refines its operations.

If the company can fulfill half its sales pipeline over the next 2 years and then move to 1,200+ tonnes of annual sales thereafter, I see them being able to establish a firm financial foundation where their debt is easily manageable, and they would have the working capital for continued strong growth.

NovoCarbon has the potential for a significantly higher level of sales. However, my goal with these projections is to establish the financial viability under a modest near-term sales outcome.

Shares of Great Lakes Graphite are currently trading for $.033 per share in the U.S. Here is the price chart for reference:

Data by YCharts

One obstacle NovoCarbon has faced is that it takes time (i.e., 2+ years) for many potential customers to qualify its material. The company has endured the brunt of this time requirement, and the stock price reflects this. The good news is that much of this waiting game is behind them, and the company seems to be on the cusp of new orders.

Sizing Up the NovoCarbon Opportunity

From my interview with CEO Ferguson, I have gleaned that there is an element of the "if you build it, they will come" aspect in the NovoCarbon story. As the company continues to establish a Northeastern U.S. graphite supply chain while pursuing manufacturing advancements into spheronization to accommodate more advanced technical applications, potential customers seem to be awakening to the fact that these advanced graphite products are now going to be available locally. There are a lot of small batches of graphite products going out the door to be tested and qualified by potential customers.

If NovoCarbon can get off the ground here and establish itself (i.e., positive cash flow), then it seems likely that there is the potential to have a business with a high long-term growth opportunity which could also mean multiple expansion down the road.

NovoCarbon has a few, privately-owned competitors in North America, but management sees this as a good thing as it demonstrates the strength and viability of the graphite industry. If the company can establish spheronization capabilities with AAM, they do have the potential to be a first mover here in North America.

There is a lot in the financial news right now about the U.S. lacking a domestic supply chain for battery manufacturing. NovoCarbon is one company at the forefront of seeing this change as SPG is an important material for the production of lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems.

2019 is shaping up to be a year with a lot of news flow for NovoCarbon, and it will be interesting to see how the company evolves. The company provides an interesting way to invest in the long-term development of graphite products for advanced applications.

Given its financials, NovoCarbon is a high-risk investment, but the company appears poised to begin generating meaningful amounts of revenue to fulfill the high-reward side of the equation. If they are able to execute on their strategy, a tiny investment now could be quite sizable in a decade. I see this as the way to approach a potential investment in NovoCarbon - a long-term buy and hold. If the company starts fulfilling orders and growing revenue, this may lead to more and more opportunities as technologies evolve.

Industrial Minefinder™ Looking for a unique perspective on industrial metals like graphite? Check out my Industrial Minefinder™ Marketplace service which covers the industrial metals & mining sector. I present what I think are the best opportunities across the full spectrum of majors, intermediates, and juniors. Subscribers like how I put numbers on juniors and provide ongoing rankings and target prices for stocks I cover. If you are interested in subscribing to Industrial Minefinder™, you can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.



Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.



All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.



Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.