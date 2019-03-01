CIT Group: 31.20% One Year Revenue Growth And Undervalued

Our Thesis

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was out of favor due to the banking crises, high cost of debt negative rulings from US and European regulators about foreign exchange market manipulation probe in March 2015. Not to mention the very low interests rates. The Street's opinion in April 2014 was that CIT had unimpressive growth in net income and weak operating cash flow. In March 2015, it had missed earnings expectations by significant margins in the three out of the last four quarters. In contrast, we saw CIT differently. It had emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 with a stronger financial position. CIT had to meet new stronger federal financial requirements. CIT bought back $300M worth of shares in January 2014. And its transportation equipment leasing business unit was adding to their revenue and earnings and management had imposed a more conservative lending standard. We invested in CIT and recommended it to our subscribers in 2015 to 2016 as it was beaten down and undervalued. However, today is another story as 2018 has been a pivotal year.

Some Highlights

Since 2015 you can see the shift from a diversified international commercial lender within the credit services industry serving primarily small and mid-sized business to a more conventional bank with new strategies that appear to be working. The plan is to simplify the business back to a core bank, which entails selling off non-core segments or business units, increasing market share and reducing expenses along with other items.

Here are the strategies and their accomplishments in 2018.

In 2018, CIT grew revenue 6% average core loan and lease growth. Reducing debt, lowering operating expense, increasing bank deposits by 25%, reduced CET1 ratio, expending new customer base by adding over 60,000 customers, bought back $1.6B in common stock shares, increased dividend by 56%, reached return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) goal, among others. In 2019 CIT strategies looks to be more of the same and includes: growing core businesses, optimize their balance sheet, enhancing their operations, managing risk. This appears to be a good idea considering it worked very well in 2018.

CIT also appears to be making progress to simplify its core business, reduce risk and return capital to shareholders. For example, CIT sold European railcar leasing business, reverse mortgage servicing business and related portfolio. Also, CIT improved funding profile through reducing senior unsecured debt and structured financings while terminating the remaining total return swap. Naturally we see the stock buyback of $1.6B as important for shareholders. CIT's average price was $47.45/share. Typically buybacks indicate a value opportunity. To that end, CIT has already received a non-objection from regulators to buy back up to $450M of their common shares through 9/30/19 and to increase their quarterly dividend by 40% to 35 cent/ share beginning in Q2 2019, but is subject to the BODs approval.

We see good progress with regards to CIT's deposits and borrowing. The total deposits as of 12/31/2018 accounting for 79% of their funding. Total average deposits increased by $1.2B or 4% compared to a year ago quarter due to online channel growth. Secured borrowing decreased comparing quarters. In part because of the sale of NACCO used to terminate their Dutch subsidiary total return swap facility (TRS).

CIT's primary segments are commercial banking and consumer banking. Their core average loans and leases compared to last quarter has increased 2%, compared on a year ago quarter has increased 8%. Note the omission of NACCO in Q4 2018.

Their capital position appears to be improving and getting stronger. Total capital ratio decreased, and CET1 capital ratio decreased both comparing last quarter and year ago quarter.

We see some good signs looking at a summary of CIT's financial results from 2016 to 2018. Income went from ($182.6M) to $453.2M in 2018. We see the progress on their discontinued operations from 2016 of ($665.4M) to ($25.0M) in 2018.

Some Numbers

In 2015: We saw CIT's 1Yr revenue growth rate at 13.2%, 1Yr earning growth rate at 90.10%, P/E at 7.80, P/B at 0.90, ROA at 2.39%, ROE at 12.62, operating margin at 27.44%, 1Yr EBITDA growth rate at 26.20%, net margin at 43.41%.

In 2018: We see CIT's 1Yr revenue growth rate at 31.20%, 1Yr earnings growth rate (without NRI , Non-Recurring Items) at 1,892.30%, P/E at 14.18, P/B at 0.90, ROA at 0.90%, ROE at 6.44%, operating margin is n/a, 1 Yr EBITDA is n/a, net margin is 18.64. For 5 years their share price increased 17%, for 1 year decreased 5%, YTD increased 32%. Yes, the numbers are a mixed bag. However, we see sufficient improvement and still believe CIT is on the correct track for their turnaround.

2018 was a pivotal year. We successfully executed on our multi-year strategic plan, delivered on our financial targets and achieved significant earnings per share growth," said CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany. "Through steady implementation of our plan we completed two complex divestitures, significantly reduced operating expenses, grew our core assets by 6 percent, increased deposits, repurchased $1.6 billion of common stock and achieved our 2018 return on tangible common equity goal." Alemany continued, "We enter 2019 stronger and ready to build on our momentum and continue to create shareholder value. The investments we have made in our operations and technology, paired with our decades of industry expertise, are a source of strength in the marketplace. We are committed to further improving profitability through thoughtful asset growth, further capital optimization, improved risk-adjusted returns, and enhanced operating efficiency."

Some Catalysts

These are the drivers we see:

Focus on growing their core business

Increasing operational efficiencies

Reduction of expenses

Improving their capital structure

Conclusion

It is our opinion CIT Group was a good value investment in 2015 and has some more room to go if you are a long-term multiyear investor like us. They have been very successful in their turnaround from an international commercial bank and lender to a more traditional bank. They are moving forward and making measurable progress. CIT continues to execute well focusing on core business segments and selling other non-core assets. As proven by revenue raising, cutting costs and improving asset quality.

