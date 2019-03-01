Charlotte's Web: 2 Potential Catalysts

There are two major catalysts coming up for the stock which we think could potentially push the stock much higher when they materialize.

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) is one of the best players in the U.S. hemp industry due to its widely-recognized CBD brands and a large and loyal following among American consumers. CWB has performed very well since its August 2018 IPO with the stock up 150%. We think there are multiple upcoming catalysts that could drive the stock higher in the near future.

Potential Catalyst 1: Uplisting

We think there are two main catalysts for CWB that investors should expect to provide the next leg up in its impressive stock market performance so far. The backdrop of the catalysts is the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill which resulted in the legalization of industrial hemp cultivation across the U.S. and the profound impact it will bring to the hemp industry.

The first catalyst is the potential uplisting of the stock to a major U.S. stock exchange. CWB had to list its stock on the Canadian CSE due to restrictions on hemp businesses in the U.S. However, things have changed since then and CWB should be clear to seek an uplisting to a major U.S. exchange in the coming months. We think the company will benefit immensely from uplisting due to the following reasons:

Access to Institutional Investors : Many institutional investors prefer to invest in stocks on the major exchanges due to the stigma associated with OTC listings and liquidity concerns.

: Many institutional investors prefer to invest in stocks on the major exchanges due to the stigma associated with OTC listings and liquidity concerns. Access to U.S. Investors : CSE restricts access for many U.S. retail investors due to high trading fees and lack of support from some U.S. brokers. Having a direct U.S. listing will provide greater access to the average investors in the U.S. markets.

: CSE restricts access for many U.S. retail investors due to high trading fees and lack of support from some U.S. brokers. Having a direct U.S. listing will provide greater access to the average investors in the U.S. markets. Access to Capital: The decision to list on the CSE was to better access capital markets and provide a way of cashing out for existing investors. However, if CWB could uplist to NYSE or Nasdaq, it will have even greater access to investors and lenders. So far, cannabis companies in the U.S. have been denied access to the banking system. However, if CWB could list on the Nasdaq, it would immediately provide validation to the stock and we believe it will enable the company to access banks and other lenders which will result in greater capital efficiency for investors.

Potential Catalyst 2: National Distributor

Another huge potential catalyst for CWB is a partnership with national outlets such as Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), or CVS (NYSE:CVS) etc. So far, CWB has dominated the CBD markets through its 3,000+ retail partners. However, most of these retail partners are small dispensaries and CBD shops on a regional level. Customers in major metropolitan areas do not have access to CWB products easily especially those that only shop at major retailers. Put another way, CWB is missing out on a huge market of potential customers due to its lack of distribution in major retail outlets on a national level.

Another important impact for the potential national distributions is that CWB will gain instant validation among customers. Despite the huge progress that has been made on cannabis legalization, many consumers remain uneducated about the difference between hemp/CBD and marijuana/THC. In order to access the bigger markets, CWB needs to step out of its existing customer base and reach out to the broader consumer group. If Walmart carries CWB products, it would persuade a lot of people to at least give CBD a try and potentially change their perception of hemp-derived products.

National retailers have been open to carrying hemp-derived products. The best example would be Tilray's (TLRY) latest acquisition of Manitoba Harvest, one of the largest hemp-based food producer and distributors in North America. As we discussed in "Buying Its Way Into The Hemp Industry," Manitoba Harvest claims to have access to 16,000 retail stores in North America including some of the largest retailers such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Walmart, and Well.ca among others. The success of Manitoba Harvest is evidence that national carriers are already open to hemp-based food products and we think the 2018 Farm Bill opens the door for companies like Charlotte's Web to bring hemp-derived CBD products into the national market.

Lastly, the company indicated on the short conference call (transcript unavailable online) it held after the Q3 results that national retailers such as Walmart are waiting for the Farm Bill to pass before adding hemp/CBD products to their offering. We think it is most likely that both Charlotte's Web and national distributors are actively looking for ways to begin offering hemp/CBD products nationally while staying in compliance with the FDA given its role in regulating CBD applications in food and drugs.

Looking Ahead

We think Charlotte's Web remains one of the best ways to play the U.S. cannabis sector with a particular focus on hemp-derived CBD products. The company has secured its position as the leading brand among existing CBD consumers, however, the 2018 Farm Bill has opened up a national market for the company in the near term. We think an uplisting would provide greater access to capital and broader investor base, while a national distribution partnership would be instrumental in expanding potential customer base and introducing CBD products to more people in the U.S.

The company has been doing the right things to prepare for these two key catalysts. On the brief earnings call last quarter, management mentioned that an uplisting is in the pocket once the Farm Bill passed which has happened since. The company is also looking for a CEO that has leadership experiences in the CPG industry in order to better prepare for the next phase of the CWB story. Lastly, the company recently announced that its 2018 harvest was 10x larger than 2017, which produced 675,000 lbs (previous guidance was 250-350k lbs).

(Source: TSX)

The company reported uninspiring revenue growth last quarter as management cited delayed sales as a result of new branding and packaging rollout. However, we remain confident in its ability to scale up the business and pursue value-maximizing opportunities as discussed in this article. We continue to look favorably upon Charlotte's Web's long-term potential as it is only scratching the surface of a multibillion-dollar CBD industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.