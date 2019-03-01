Ensco - It Is Often Near Bedrock That We Discover Diamonds

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term. However, the stock has reached an attractive level at or below $4, which can be seen as an opportunity short-term.

The merger between Ensco and Rowan was approved by shareholders on Feb. 21, 2018.

Total revenues decreased to $399.0 million from $452.2 million in the year-ago quarter and down 7.4% sequentially.

Ensco PLC - Semi-submersible Ensco 5005

Investment Thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) has been one of my long-term investments in the offshore drilling sector with Transocean (RIG). These two offshore drillers are the most representative of this struggling industry. The difference between Transocean and Ensco is that while the first company is focusing exclusively on the ultra-deepwater and deepwater, conversely, the second one is more diversified and owns a significant jack-up fleet which represents a large part of its revenues. This particular characteristic will get even more pronounced in a few months when Ensco and Rowan Companies (RDC) complete their ongoing merger.

The alliance with Rowan, which is linked with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in a 50/50 JV called ARO Drilling, makes business sense for both companies. You can read my article about the merger here.

The combined fleet will look as follow:

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 34 2 60 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 79 2 109

The company said in the press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically-advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups.

This consolidation phase which has begun for a while in the offshore drilling sector is a balanced solution to the numerous problems encountered by the offshore drilling industry at the moment. Perhaps the only viable solution?

By creating fewer but bigger players, the rig oversupply that seems uncontrollable will be more manageable. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "rivals" in the field, lessening the competition to allow a healthy rate trend.

It is a fact that daily rates are now too low and profit margins have been squeezed so profoundly that it is killing the long-term prospect of this industry. A quick look at the fourth quarter of 2018 is proving it. It comes to a point where without an essential increase in daily rates, the basic financial structure of this industry, as it is now, will have to change drastically to survive this new paradigm. It is urgent, and the backlog history below is unequivocal.

Talking about the Rowan merger, CEO Carl Trowell said in the conference call:

Last week we received overwhelming shareholder approval to merge with Rowan, a significant milestone on our path to closing the transaction. We've also received clearance from the U.S. and UK regulatory authorities and are working toward obtaining approval from Saudi authorities. As a result, we expect the transaction will close in the coming months as planned.

Thus, I continue to believe ESV is an excellent, long-term investment, but it is also a very volatile stock and should be considered as a trading tool only until a broader recovery in the sector can finally materialize.

The timing of this elusive recovery both in shallow and ultra-deepwater depends on the direction of future oil prices, and it is not an easy task.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term. However, the stock has reached an attractive level at or below $4, which can be seen as an opportunity short-term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $4 for investors who already have an ESV holding is a possible option, but still risky. I suggest "trading the waves" and allocate about 30% to 40% to this activity that targets the short-term volatility.

Ensco - 4Q'18 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Ensco 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 504.6 471.1 457.5 460.2 454.20 417.0 458.5 430.9 399.0 Net Income in $ Million 39.0 −25.7 −45.5 −25.4 −206.8 -140.1 -151.0 -145.0 -203.6 EBITDA $ Million 217.2 167.9 142.8 151.7 10.6 67.4 71.4 66.9 -30.8 Profit Margin % (0 if loss) 7.7% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 −0.09 0 −0.08 −0.59 -0.32 -0.35 -0.33 -0.47 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 83.5 104.6 25.9 89.1 39.8 39.5 -57.5 -64.2 26.5 est. Capital Expenditures in $ Million 66.7 28.6 50.0 141.5 62.6 269.3 62.6 46.8 48.0 est. Free Cash Flow in $ Million 16.8 −178.0 −24.1 −52.4 −22.8 -229.8 -120.1 -111.0 -21.5 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 2.60 2.08 1.85 1.79 0.89 0.86 0.74 0.63 0.604 Total long-term debt in $ Billion 5.27 4.94 4.75 4.75 5.10 4.99 4.99 5.00 5.01 Dividend/Share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 300.4 300.6 300.9 438.1 426.3 433.6 434.1 434.4 434.4

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues

Total revenues decreased to $399.0 million from $452.2 million in the year-ago quarter and down 7.4% sequentially. However, the chart above shows a weak attempt of revenue stabilization driven by a recovery in the jack-up segment which is shaping up since 2Q'17, as evidenced by the recent fleet status and what Jonathan Baksht said in the conference call for 1Q'19:

We expect revenue will be approximately $405 million in first quarter of 2019 with the sequential quarter increase, primarily due to new contract start-ups and fewer shipyard days. This is expected to result in high utilization for both our Floater and Jackup fleets, which will be partially offset by a lower fleet wide average day rate.

In the graph above, the "revenue stabilization" started in 1Q'17, with an average of the past five quarters of $422 million - which is less than 50% of the 2015-2016 revenues despite the meager addition of revenues from Atwood's merger.

Revenues for the floater segment were $227.8 million in the fourth quarter, down 24.8% or $302.8 million from a year ago. Conversely, revenues from the jack-up segment increased 13.9% to $155.5 million from $136.5 million a year ago.

The problem is that the day rate average is still far from stabilization. In the jack-up sector, day rate went from $76,037/d last year to $76,222/d now, which is a slight increase. But the degradation is still going on in the floater side, with a day rate average currently at $258.8k/d from $306.9k/d last year.

2 - Free Cash Flow

2018 free cash flow ("FCF") is now negative $482.4 million, which is not a surprise in this market environment, but a wake-up call, showing the caustic effect of revenue degrading continuously. I have estimated the free cash flow for Q4 at minus $21.5 million, which seems to indicate some progress in cost saving and CapEx control.

However, as we can see in the chart above, Ensco showed a negative FCF for the eighth consecutive quarter.

ESV is not passing the FCF test.

3 - February Fleet Status 2/20/2019

The recent fleet status that I covered here was another "dull" February again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of February 2019 is now around ~$2.4 billion.

Source: ESV fleet status 02/20/2019

The backlog related to 2019 is estimated at $1.26 billion, which tends to indicate that revenues will continue to degrade from an average of $420 million in 2018 to below $375 million in 2019.

4 - Net Debt

ESV's pro forma net debt is approximately $4.41 billion, including Atwood and the net debt-to-capital ratio of 35%.

At the end of fourth-quarter 2018, liquidity totaled $2.6 billion, including approximately $600 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $2 billion revolving credit facility (with no covenants).

(Note: Ensco currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024).

Jon Baksht said in the conference call:

We have just $236 million of debt maturing before 2024. At year-end 2018, liquidity totaled $2.6 billion, including approximately $600 million of cash and short-term investments, and a fully available $2 billion revolving credit facility. Under our credit facility, we have borrowing capacity of $2 billion through September 2019, $1.3 billion from October 19 through September 2020 and $1.2 billion from October 2020 through September 2022. Importantly, the revolver has no covenants based on operating cash flows and we maintain the flexibility to raise an additional capital through asset sales and a secured debt basket of $750 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

I consider Ensco an outstanding company, and I am still a long-term shareholder despite the huge setback caused by the Atwood acquisition, which has been a fiasco in my opinion and pushed me to reconsider my investment in this company.

However, the merger between Ensco and Rowan approved by shareholders on Feb. 21, 2018, is a different ball game. It is a real merger this time, with the potential of creating significant synergies that will produce a new, stronger entity more adapted to the new offshore drilling paradigm.

M. Trowell, the CEO said in the conference call:

In addition to a diverse high quality fleet, Ensco and Rowan shareholders are expected to benefit from $165 million of annual expense synergies from the transaction, creating approximately $1.1 billion of capitalized value. We are confident in our ability to deliver on these synergies because Ensco and Rowan have similar cultures and philosophies.

It is perhaps early to talk about the new combined company in terms of financials, but I believe that the balance sheet will be strengthened in the process.

Despite what M. Trowell said in the conference call, I do not see a quick recovery taking place in this industry, but more a "better-than-a-flat-line" situation.

I believe the industry has entered a new era of shorter and cheaper contracts which will be difficult to manage on a cash flow basis because the debt will remain as a concern. The good part is that I believe the offshore drilling industry is here to stay and will survive. However, the bad side is that the business model has fundamentally changed with the US shale CapEx requirements and the struggle may appear as a definite rule here.

For us investors, it is essential to understand how the industry works and apply the best investing/trading strategy. We are not here to change the world, but just trying to make a profit. To gain in this industry, I see only one solution, and it is to trade a significant portion of your position short-term as I have been suggesting for many quarters now.

ESV: Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

ESV is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $4.20 (I suggest selling about 20% of your position unless oil prices turn bullish and if you have a profit, of course) and line support limited to $3.25 (double bottom - I recommend buying at this level).

A possible entry point for new investors should be around $3.75-4.00 and accumulate on weakness, with a 2019 target at about $6, which is the long-term resistance.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.