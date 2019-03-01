FreightCar America: Valuation Update

We believe that RAIL has a current liquidation (asset) value of $8/share that is likely to deteriorate further, even approaching $6/share, due to continued transformation process and lack of moat.

Situation Today

FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018 ended December 31, 2018 on last February 26, 2019.

In general, the results were fairly similar to previous quarters and reflect RAIL's continued process to transform the Company according to its 'Back to Basics' plan (a plan focused on adjusting the cost structure and manufacturing footprint to become competitive with a more diverse product portfolio).

The Company reported a loss for the quarter of $2.06/share, which included a $1.48/share non-cash charge against deferred tax assets, compared to a $0.90/share loss in Q4 2017. "Consolidated revenues were $87.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $79.2 million in the same quarter of 2017." (Source)

Although those numbers were slightly - and only slightly - better than the same quarter year earlier, the overall annual results for 2018 were a little bit worse than for 2017:

Sales were $316.5 million in 2018 compared to $409.5 million in 2017.

RAIL delivered 4,214 railcars in 2018 compared to 4,427 railcars in 2017.

Operating loss was $32.1 million in 2018 compared to $31.8 million in 2017.

Net loss in 2018 was $40.6 million ($3.26/share, including $1.48/share non-cash charge against deferred tax assets) compared to $22.6 million ($1.82/share) loss in 2017.

Cash position also weakened significantly year to year, going from $136.4 million in 2017 to $68 million in 2018. This was due to "Company-funded deliveries of leased railcars into its lease fleet, higher accounts receivable due to deliveries placed near the end of 2018 and elevated inventory levels due to production delays experienced during the fourth quarter of 2018 for certain railcar builds." (Source)

RAIL also "finalized an agreement to shrink both the square footage and rent payment at our leased Shoals facility, up to 40% each", which comes into effect in 2022 and is reflected in larger deferred rent liabilities accounts.

Lastly, stockholder's equity declined by roughly 16% year over year to $193.6 million in 2018 from $231.7 million in 2017.

Generally, the results do not show any significant improvements in the business; gross margin is still negative (approx. -4.6% in Q4 '18) with the Company reporting two consecutive years of operating losses. We would have liked to see a greater improvement in gross margin; it was -5.2% in Q4 '17 but only -4.6% in Q4 '18 - not a great improvement at all). Hence, the shares did not respond positively to the earnings release and rather headed downwards by nearly 8% as of Feb. 28, '19 following the report.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Brief

The earnings release obviously doesn't provide any indication of there being a moat around the business. As we mentioned in our earlier analysis ("Why We Are Still Not Buying FreightCar America Today") the Company's competitive advantage as the leading coal-car manufacturer has been gradually eroding due to the declining importance of coal as an energy source. And while the 'Back to Basics' plan is intended to adjust the cost structure to enable a more diversified product portfolio we have yet to see a real reason for customers to always choose RAIL over any of the other railcar manufacturers.

Today the Company is playing catch-up - it is still not able to economically manufacture railcars that are similar to the competition's. So, being able to profitably manufacture railcars that are sufficiently differentiated and give customers a specific reason to "always" choose RAIL over any other competitor seems still a bit far off. At least we have not seen any indication of how RAIL is going to carve out a niche and secure a position for itself as the provider of certain type of railcars or at least provide customers with a durable reason to buy that enables us to count on the Company having customers for the long term. Only being able to manufacture similar railcars as the competition (something RAIL has yet to do) doesn't give RAIL any edge and hence no moat. Our earlier analysis of the Company's moat therefore still stands.

For this reason we think it is prudent to value RAIL according to its assets.

Below we have listed the most recent balance sheet according to Q4 '18 with reasonable estimates for what each asset can be expected to recover in orderly liquidation:

(USD in Thousand) Q4 '18 Book Value % Liquidating Value Assets Current assets Cash, cash eq. and restricted cash eq. 45,070 100 45,070 Restricted certificates of deposit 4,952 100 4,952 Marketable securities 18,019 100 18,019 Accounts receivable, net 18,218 100 18,218 Inventories, net 64,562 80 51,650 Inventory on lease - 80 0 Other current assets 5,012 50 2,506 Total current assets 155,833 140,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,317 25 11,329 Railcars available for lease, net 64,755 66 42,738 Goodwill 21,521 0 0 Deferred income taxes, net - 0 0 Other long-term assets 2,311 50 1,156 Total assets 289,737 195,638 Total liabilities 96,127 100 96,127 Total stockholders’ equity (liquid. value) 193,610 99,511

Based on the above estimate and the number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2018 (12,325,876), RAIL has a liquidating value of approximately $99.5 million ($8.07/share). As of now, the market cap for RAIL is just around $95 million and price per share at $7.75/share.

We ran a similar estimate in our earlier analysis for Q3 '18 that resulted in a liquidation value of $115 million ($9.3/share), which shows how the value of the Company has deteriorated in a short period of time. To be fair, Jim Meyer, CEO of FreightCar America, said in the quarterly announcement for Q3 '18:

"This kind of holistic transformation may generate uneven performance in the near term, but we strongly believe in the steps we are taking to position ourselves for long term success."

With the current market price at just below $8/share and the liquidation (asset) value of roughly $8/share one might call the shares fairly valued. However, when considering how the Company has reported two consecutive years of losses and with 2019 likely to be a continuum of the 'Back to Basics' implementation, not to mention the possibility of a slowing economic activity, we would not be surprised to see the value of the Company deteriorate further, even approaching $6/share if 2019 will be anything close to 2018 and 2017.

Although the Company's cash position worsened during 2018 we do not see an equity raise happening in 2019. RAIL is not likely to incur capital expenditures to any great extent, so it will rather be the poor business economics that will weigh on the cash account in the coming months. However, if the business continues "as is" with no truly significant improvements we might see a greater likelihood of equity raise coming into play in late 2019.

Whether RAIL is a potential takeover target is uncertain. It isn't clear if a competitor would benefit greatly from acquiring the Company since its operations are so economically inefficient - the factories would still be operating "sub-zero" under a new owner, so an acquirer would most likely consider the asset values in a takeover (which again makes you question the feasibility of such an action). In any terms, a potential takeover would surely be speculative and hence unreliable - a possibility that we would not want to pay for.

So, without a moat RAIL is certainly not a good long-term buy and hold investment, and absent any significant positive changes in operations (e.g. great improvement in gross margins, to at least zero) the shares do not offer any margin of safety at $8/share, where any upside is purely speculative and likely not to be realized soon.

Conclusion

FreightCar America's recent earnings release for Q4 2018 reflects a Company still undergoing transformation with no significant improvements from previous quarters. While sales were modestly higher in Q4 '18 relative to Q4 '17 the Company continues to report negative gross margins, significant operating losses and deteriorating value of stockholder's equity. Unless the Company can truly improve its gross margin (preferably to a break-even point to begin with) the shares and value will remain depressed and deteriorating.

RAIL has no moat and therefore is not a candidate for a long-term buy and hold investment. The Company's liquidation (asset) value is at around $8/share and close to the current market value of nearly $95 million.

Since 2019 is likely to be similar to 2018 and 2017 this value could deteriorate even further, even approaching $6/share. As a result, we still do not recommend RAIL as a buy at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.