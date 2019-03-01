Teladoc Health: The Bull Case Remains Strong

However, management's 2019 guidance was not well received by the market. But, in my opinion, the market overreacted to what I consider a good but not great outlook.

Teladoc Health reported Q4 2018 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. Additionally, the company reported strong financial results and growth metrics for full-year 2018.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) reported better-than-expected Q4 2018 financial results after the market close on February 27, 2019, but the stock finished the next trading day down by over 6%. TDOC shares are, however, still outperforming the broader market by a wide margin over the last year.

The stock has been extremely volatile over the recent past, and this will likely be the case for 2019, too. However, I believe that the risk for TDOC's shares is currently to the upside, of course, if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your stock for at least the next two to three years, because Teladoc's most recent operating results (and management commentary) showed that the bull case remains strong.

The Latest, Strong Growth Metrics And Good (But Not Great) Guidance

Teladoc reported a Q4 2018 loss per share of $0.35 (beat by $0.01) on revenue of $122.7M (beat by $2.7M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Press Release

Additionally, Teladoc reported an impressive YoY improvement in its net loss per share ($1.47 vs. $1.93) while also being able to report strong top-line growth of approximately 79% for fiscal 2018.

Below are other highlights for the quarter and fiscal year:

Source: Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Press Release

As shown, Teladoc reported strong operating results almost across the board. The company reported strong revenue growth for the quarter and fiscal year in addition to seeing U.S. Paid Visits revenue come in 50% higher than the prior year.

Moreover, one of the company's main growth drivers, i.e. the International business, increased by over 300% YoY. And lastly, total visits increased by 80% on a full-year basis.

There was a lot to like about Teladoc's results for 2018, especially the last three months of the year. Moreover, after you factor in the new partnership relationships (United, TRICARE, and CVS) and the potential that the company has in 2020 with Medicare Advantage, I believe that it is hard not to be bullish about the next few years for this small but growing company.

Now to what caused the stock to drop by over 6%, i.e. management's forward guidance.

Source: Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Press Release

I believe that it is too early to get worked up over the earnings (or lack thereof) guidance because this company is in full growth mode. To this point, management highlighted during the conference call the fact that the company plans to heavily invest in 2019 in order to support future growth. More specifically, it called out enhancements to the company's platform in addition to building out Teladoc's infrastructure to prepare for the expected growth in users and capabilities. Makes sense, right?

Management was defensive when asked about the adjusted EBITDA guidance (the Street was looking for $42M vs. the guidance range of $25-35M that was provided) during the conference call, but I believe that management's response was sufficient/reasonable - i.e., the market should not get worked up over the guidance because adjusted EBITDA is expected to double in 2019, and this is after factoring in the strategic investments mentioned above. I agree with management and, if you ask me, the other stuff (guidance for the growth metrics, etc.) should be the real focus.

At the end of the day, management's 2019 guidance was nothing to write home about, but I still believe that the bull case for Teladoc remains strong.

The Bull Case Remains Strong

Teladoc's story is simple: the company is disrupting an industry that needs to be disrupted. The company's suite of services is really starting to catch on, and the recent acquisitions are already bearing fruit. To this point, I believe that Teladoc has a significant market opportunity that continues to expand.

Source: William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 2018

Moreover, the current total addressable market ("TAM") will eventually turn out to be too low of an estimate, in my opinion, and Teladoc is far ahead of its competitors in this growing industry. Virtual care is the future, in my mind.

Source: Teladoc.com

I do not believe that the company's most recent results (or guidance) changed the bull case for this exciting, small-cap company. To be honest, I believe that the management team has a better story to tell after what it was able to accomplish in 2018.

Valuation

After the recent pullback, Teladoc's stock is trading at reasonable levels based on its own historical metrics.

And according to Morningstar, TDOC's shares are trading at a discount when compared to its fair value of almost $73 per share.

Source: Morningstar

The stock is not cheap by any means, but I also do not believe that the potential growth is fully baked into the stock price either.

Risks

Investing in small-cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Teladoc is related to the company being outspent by larger competitors. Additionally, the company relies heavily on its partnerships to expand its business, so deteriorating relationships in the industry could have a material impact on Teladoc's business.

In addition, integration risk needs to be considered given the numerous acquisitions that have been made over the last few years. And most importantly, regulatory changes have the potential to greatly impact Teladoc's business. Please also refer to Teladoc's 2018 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Lastly, as described here, the COO/CFO departure definitely adds risk to the story.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Teladoc Health, especially after reviewing the company's strong Q4 and Full-year 2018 results. Long-term investors will be richly rewarded if the company's story plays out like I believe that it will. Teladoc has consistently reported strong growth metrics, even after factoring in the slower growth expected for 2019, which makes me believe that this company still has promising long-term business prospects.

In my mind, Teladoc will either grow into a significant disruptive company in the healthcare industry or it will get acquired by a larger player. Either way, it is a win-win situation for investors. TDOC's shares will likely not shoot up in a straight line, but, in my opinion, the risk is to the upside if you are in it for the long haul.

Author's Note: I hold a Teladoc Health position in the R.I.P. portfolio, and I have no plans to sell any of my TDOC shares in the near future.

