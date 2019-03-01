Berkshire's Biggest Risks Are Hard To Analyze: Buffett Needs To Be On Top Of His Game

I cite the Ellsberg paper which suggests we prefer to address risks with specific odds rather than those in which odds are ambiguous - although the latter may be far more important.

Key man risk isn't so much operating management as some questions concerning the model in which the two smart investing lieutenants are being brought along; after all, they're the future.

A re-reading of the 12 Risk Factors in Berkshire's Annual Report impressed me with its insight and elegance but also prompted me to think about the risks it didn't address.

"No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man." - Heraclitus "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." - attributed to baseball player Yogi Berra, movie maker Sam Goldwyn, and physicist Niels Bohr - but likely based on an old Danish proverb

Change is the only constant. Predicting its impact is difficult. Taking the correct action is harder yet. What other problem has engendered an epigram attributed to a baseball player, a movie maker, and the physicist who created quantum theory? For anyone who failed to get the memo, we are living smack dab in the middle of a hugely disruptive and transformative era. Should we be surprised that how to deal with change is the biggest wild card in corporate risk assessment?

The section of the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) Annual Report on Risk Factors was probably dismissed as boilerplate by most readers. I almost dismissed it myself. I assumed that it was written by lawyers or pulled from a template they have in a desk drawer. Then I read it a second time. When I realized how well it was put together it started to grow on me. Sometimes it had subtleties suggesting Buffett's classy hand with prose.

Here is how the risks are presented in the Annual Report. There were twelve in all, and I have added numbers for the sake of convenience. In each case, I include the first sentence only, although I encourage readers to read the actual text of the risks which can be found in the Annual Report linked above beginning on page K-22.

We are dependent on a few key people for our major investment and capital allocation decision. We need qualified personnel to manage and operate our various businesses. Investments are unusually concentrated and fair values are subject to loss in value. Competition and technology may erode our business franchises and result in lower earnings. Deterioration of general economic conditions may significantly reduce our operating earnings and impair our ability to access capital markets at a reasonable cost. Terrorist acts could hurt our operating businesses. Regulatory changes may adversely impact our future operating results. Cyber security risks - We rely on technology in virtually all aspects of our business. Derivative contracts may require significant cash settlement payments and result in significant losses in the future. Risks unique to our regulated businesses - Our tolerance for risk in our insurance businesses may result in significant underwriting losses. The degree of estimation error inherent in the process of estimating property and casualty insurance loss reserves may result in significant underwriting losses. Our railroad business conducted through BNSF is also subject to a significant number of laws and regulations with respect to rates and practices, taxes, railroad operations and a variety of health, safety, labor, environmental and other matters.

Berkshire Is Well Prepared For Most Risks

In general, the sort of risk which is presented regularly to insurance and reinsurance companies seems well covered. That part of the list does actually resemble boilerplate vetted by attorneys, although possibly informed by Buffett's literary elegance.

The risks I think of that way are numbers 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 11. For the most part, anything that falls into these categories of risk is part of a normal day at most businesses, and particularly at an insurance company.

I have no doubt about Berkshire's ability to continue finding satisfactory operating managers. I expect Berkshire to be able to promote mainly from within. I also have very little problem with the concentration of Berkshire's portfolio, except for a slight and unavoidable element which I will mention later. Berkshire is to some degree a cyclical company - a company involved in industries like housing, automobiles, industrial production, and transportation - and will suffer a decline in revenues and profits during economic downturns. I have every faith in their ability to survive and rebound vigorously.

Terrorism and cyber attacks are very real threats and present difficulties in estimating the probability and preparing countermeasures. They are threats to almost all businesses, however, and there is no reason to think that Berkshire is more vulnerable or less well defended than others. I also don't worry about nuclear war, by the way, although Buffett once said it was the only thing that could really harm Berkshire. Things like nuclear war and asteroid strikes fall into a special category of risk which need not bother us. As I once told my first wife, May nuclear war be the worst thing that ever happens to us. Translation: worrying about it serves no purpose.

Derivative contracts do not worry me and never have. They are a very modest part of Berkshire and even if every possible bad thing comes to afflict the markets, a very large loss is unlikely. The possibility of underestimating property and casualty losses is real, and will undoubtedly happen on a small scale from time to time. Buffett has experience with it, however. One of the problems encountered with his acquisition of General Re was the prompt discovery that its reinsurance contracts were too heavily represented in the area affected by the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers. I doubt that Buffett will make that mistake again.

This is the easy stuff. The lead-in to the risk section suggested, however, that the list was incomplete. It acknowledges that the risks described are not the only risks and that "risks and uncertainties that are presently unknown or deemed immaterial may also impair our business operations." My purpose here is to suggest a few possible risks which fall into these categories along with others which might be elaborated upon more fully.

The Real Key Man Risk Is Not The Obvious One

It's not that Buffett hasn't put thought and effort into the problem of succession. The question of operational leadership seems well thought out regardless of which of the two major candidates happens to be the one. Ajit Jain and Greg Abel would both do fine, and there's every reason to expect that their complementary skills will mesh as the two of them have meshed with Buffett.

The real problem struck me recently when Buffett acknowledged that both of his lieutenants in the investment area had slightly underperformed the S&P 500 during their period at Berkshire (although doing better than Buffett himself over that interval). That fact does not worry me in and of itself. What worries me more is the process which generates that sort of measurement. I doubt that Buffett has ever really measured his own performance on such a short term and arbitrary basis. It feels less like the way to manage insurance float and more like the way to run a hedge fund.

Both Todd Combs and Ted Weschler came from the hedge fund world and keeping them at arm's length and putting them in short term competition with each other also has a hedge fund feel to it. They are two very smart guys, but my gut feeling is that they have been incentivized wrongly. That's certainly not the way Buffett himself operated after the early days of the Buffett Partnership. In fact, his approach at Berkshire was highly collaborative with Charlie Munger, and there was something in the chemistry of that collaboration which kept Berkshire on the course of buying outstanding companies when they were fairly valued or temporarily cheap and letting them compound.

Lou Simpson, who might have been the ideal model, operated independently within Berkshire, but he had been operating independently for fifteen years while managing the investment portfolio at GEICO at the time it was acquired by Berkshire. Simpson's approach was very much like Buffett's - a concentrated portfolio of excellent companies bought at fair to cheap prices and held for a very long time. He worried very little about diversification, preferring to go with companies and industries he understood very well. He seems not to have worried about annual results. Simpson beat the S&P 500 soundly over his career, although he had the advantage of managing only one twentieth of the amount managed by Buffett.

At the top, Berkshire investing was always done by two individuals (Warren and Charlie) who sometimes disagreed but were always perfectly attuned. There's much to be said for that model. Maybe it's time to consider a more communal approach with Buffett acknowledging the things gained if he operates as mentor and both lieutenants regularly share ideas and critiques Buffett and each other. It would actually be a positive statement of recognition that they have graduated from competition and are ready to assume a position in closer collaboration with the master.

The most encouraging developments have involved the role of Combs as point man in projects like the health initiative with JPMorgan (JPM) and Amazon (AMZN), his recommendation to Buffett of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - although I have a concern I will express later - and his pioneer position in foreign financial technology companies. Anything that leads Berkshire to attractive foreign investments and cutting edge technologies is a great addition. There should be much more of this kind of thing to permit Buffett to gradually and comfortably turn over the reins.

Please note that this is not intended as a specific suggestion for Buffett. I have a fair degree of confidence in my view that something is not quite right with the two Buffett lieutenants, but I am not certain I have put my finger on it. I am even less certain of my proposed solution.

The Decline Of The Power Of Brands

Some of the toughest business problems emerge from stealthy trends that begin as small blips flying under the radar. It's human nature to ignore them as part of general background noise or dismiss them as the product of a particular moment or circumstance. By the time these trends break into everyday consciousness, there is often major damage control to do - if any can be done at all.

The decline of brand power has been building up stealthily for at least a decade in the case of iconic brands such as Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP). Both companies were defined by being premium brands, and the astute Charlie Munger once speculated on how much money it would take to recreate the Coca-Cola brand from scratch. The question now is what it will take to rejuvenate and sustain it. Management has awakened to this problem and taken steps, but the solution is going to be a continuing journey.

For Coke and several other consumer brands, the first declines were dismissed as short-term effects of the severe 2008-9 recession. Brand power did not come back robustly with the recovery. In the case of Coke, consumer shifts to healthier alternatives compounded the declining power of brand recognition as a default choice. American Express appears to be holding its own but has lost the brand panache which once allowed it to charge premium prices.

The recent problems at Kraft Heinz (KHC) should put this issue in focus. In retrospect, the issues were obvious. I should add that I had misgivings at the time. A single phrase kept bouncing around in my head. A British opponent of Kraft's attempt to buy Cadbury, the British chocolate company, characterized Kraft as a purveyor of "plastic cheese." Sometimes a single remark like that snaps the brain into clarity; in two words that was the brand problem at Kraft for anyone who was listening.

The problem is that our heads are filled with decades of past and only a few minutes of present. When a blip shows up in some long established pattern, an expectation of reversion to trend - to the familiar - is the natural response. We are in an era when that tendency needs to be counteracted constantly. The next brand requiring constant watching and careful close analysis is Apple (AAPL).

Millennials And The Standard Model Of Home Ownership

Are millennials going to end up resembling their predecessors or go on a different way the old folks can't predict? Whoever answers this question correctly has a leg up on all other investors. It has something to do with brands, a fact already demonstrated, but it is a key factor for the home building industry. The question is whether they will eventually though belatedly form households, make babies, and buy housing of the traditional kind for the traditional reasons.

I used to think that I knew the answer. In early 2017, I bought two housing stocks, NVR (NVR) and Lennar (LEN), mainly on the premise that they were cheap and had strong immediate prospects. I also thought there was a good chance that millennials would eventually return to the market in force, and I had hopes of holding them into the middle 2020s even if that required holding them through a mild recession. By early 2018 I had begun to change my mind. They had risen to be expensive and I noticed a few things that called my longer term premise into question. I sold and paid my LT capital gains taxes. What bothered me was that analysts kept making excuses for millennials - rising costs driven by materials and labor, rising mortgage rates, student debt, you name it. All true, but as some of these subsided, nothing much happened to home buying. Millennials just didn't feel like buying damn houses.

The final verdict is still out. Berkshire is heavily leveraged to housing because housing is traditionally a huge part of the American economy which Buffett strongly believes in. Exposure includes its Clayton Home unit, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and its large network of realtors. All social trends bearing upon housing and furnishings bear watching.

Climate Change

Who believes in it? At the risk of being trolled to death, here goes. PG&E (NYSE:PCG) does. So does the U.S. Navy. George Shultz does. Shultz, who is now 99 and a former CEO of Bechtel, Dean of the University of Chicago Business School, and holder of four cabinet posts under Republican Presidents, also does. He became a fierce convert when a senior Admiral took him into a highly classified area and showed him a series of satellite photos of the Arctic taken over several decades. The military significance was obvious. The general significance was also obvious.

Insurance and reinsurance companies are certainly all scrambling to get out in front of the consequences, but the question is whether anyone knows quite how to get the handle on it. Insurance businesses are clearly the experts here, if there is such a thing as experts in this area. How about all the other businesses, including but not limited to utilities? PG&E demonstrates how a minor mistake can now suddenly become a company-destroying disaster.

Knock-On Effects Of Disruptors

Consider the impact of new media on newspapers and journals of record, or holders of taxicab medallions. No one knows how fast the changes in transportation will come about, although Buffett said in his recent Becky Quick CNBC interview that electric vehicles may come quickly but driverless vehicles may take quite a bit longer to catch on. No one can attach serious numbers to these events in either time or money.

For conventional auto manufacturers the problem is existential. For Berkshire the issue lies in the knock-on effects. Buffett mentioned the vulnerability of his large stake in Pilot Flying J which sells fuel and food to truckers. How soon no fuel? How soon no truckers? How do electric cars impact Buffett's car dealership chain? What about GEICO? What's the insurance model for driverless cars? Is it something like fleet insurance?

The War On Intermediation

Speaking of millennials, they don't use banks the way their elders do. They are quick to pick up on electronic ways to hold their money, spend their money, and invest. What are the implications for the banking industry, and for the insurance industry, for that matter? Both are basically intermediaries, holding money or spreading risk. The earliest direct efforts to invade this territory have failed, but the larger banks are scurrying to head off changes or co-opt them. JPM Coin is an example.

Berkshire is heavily tilted toward financials - about as heavily as possible without being an actual bank. Buffett certainly recognizes these issues and appears to have faith in the planning capabilities of Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan and Brian Moynihan at Bank of America. So far it has been enough to justify owning the large banks, which are best able to study and spend money to deal with change. I agree with Buffett that focus should be upon banks with forward-looking CEOs like Dimon and Moynihan. Except for the long term Wells Fargo (WFC) position, Berkshire is fine there. The real question is whether a tidal wave of historical change could over time sweep away the strongest fortifications and moats.

The greatest dis-intermediator is Amazon (AMZN). Its only business model is to cast its eyes in every direction and squeeze the profits of intermediation out of every business and sector. It's not so much what Amazon can do, as whether there is anything they cannot do. Berkshire has a retail side, of course, and things from furniture sales to jewelry might conceivably run into margin problems under the relentless pressure of Amazon competition. Basically anything could come under Amazon attack. What's the plan to counteract this?

The good news? Dairy Queen is probably OK. Maybe See's Candy, although there's that healthy eating thing the millennials are into (and so am I).

Change

My disclaimer. The above are just the things we already have hints about. What else is out there? Remember Yogi on that subject, Niels Bohr, too.

The Risk Of Ambiguity Aversion

A final suggestion in assessing risks is to take a hard look at one's own beliefs and tendencies. One of the seminal works of decision theory is a paper by Daniel Ellsberg on "ambiguity aversion." (Yes, that's the Daniel Ellsberg who for good or ill - your call - outed the Pentagon Papers on Vietnam War planning.) Entitled "Risk, Ambiguity, and the Savage Axioms" it was published in the November 1961 edition of The Quarterly Journal of Economics.

Here's how Wikipedia characterized Ellsberg's Paradox:

The basic idea is that people overwhelmingly prefer taking on risk in situations where they know specific odds rather than an alternative risk scenario in which the odds are completely ambiguous-they will always choose a known probability of winning over an unknown probability of winning even if the known probability is low and the unknown probability could be a guarantee of winning. For example, given a choice of risks to take (such as bets), people "prefer the devil they know" rather than assuming a risk where odds are difficult or impossible to calculate.[3]

The Ellsberg paper was based on a thought experiment in which balls of different colors were placed into a couple of urns. The simplest version involved two urns, one of which contained red and black balls in a known 50-50 ratio. The other urn contained red and black balls but in an unknown ratio. If you are putting down a bet, the odds of drawing a ball of a particular color is identical. For the first the odds are 50-50 as given; for the second, having no other information, the only ratio which one can project is also 50-50. Subjects surveyed, however, demonstrated a preference for drawing from the urn with the known ratio.

Most of us shrink from the second urn. It could contain anything. There could even be snakes. The problem is, whether you happen to be Berkshire Hathaway or just a person trying to get along and enjoy life, the most important choices sometimes involve drawing balls from the second urn. In real life, of course, the urns contain a large number of balls of all sorts of colors plus snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders, and scorpions with maybe a diamond or two somewhere. All of these things interact in unimaginable ways.

The first urn contains comfortably measurable risks like what percentage of individuals will have auto accidents or die of heart attacks. The second urn involves every dangerous thing known and unknown which might conceivably exist in the universe. No wonder we shrink from it. Yet not attempting to assess it is the worst mistake in risk management.

Conclusion

Somewhere in the middle of writing this, I asked myself who my audience was. It's not Buffett, who almost certainly has never read a sentence I have written. Who would I be anyway to offer him advice? If I did have a piece of advice to tender, it would be to have a group of children between the ages of 10 and 25 (still largely children in contemporary culture) present in the room when strategy is being discussed. Ask them what they think. Ask them what they would like to eat. Their opinions deserve careful attention.

I get to do with this every day with my young tennis students. Listening to children helps me understand the world. The thing about children is that they already live in the future. You don't have to predict. You just look at them and it's right there before your eyes.

If I had paid closer attention to my stepson, now 26, I would have bought Apple when it was really the right time to do it and had one of those twenty baggers. I was too busy trying to teach him stuff. If you stumble across one or two of those twenty baggers, you don't have to think about risk and return in any of the pedestrian ways ever again. There he was in perpetual bliss with his iPod, which I thought was the dumbest thing I had ever laid eyes on in my life. All I had to do was look and stop being a grown-up for about twenty minutes. Buffett should probably rent a few children and see what they are up to.

I'm writing this for SA readers, of course. It applies to Berkshire Hathaway, but may also apply to other companies and industries in which you have an interest. I would really like far-reaching comments on this one. What have I missed?

This is the last bit for now in a cycle of articles about Buffett and his investments. Maybe the Annual Meeting in May will turn up something I feel the need to write about, or maybe there will be an acquisition that I have an opinion about. At the moment, I am experiencing a bit of Buffett burnout. In your comments, feel free to suggest a topic I could write about in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM, BAC, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.