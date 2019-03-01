MedMen: The Good And The Bad

Operating costs remain very high, resulting in poor EBITDA and cash flow results, but the new CFO is focused on containing costs.

Summary

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) is the second-largest American cannabis company by dispensary count and the largest American cannabis company by pro forma revenue. MedMen is primarily retail-focused, although they are building out their cultivation capabilities and aim to eventually sell 50% of their own products in their stores.

MedMen has great branding and is doing very well in California. In total, their eight stores in the last quarter (up to ten today, including a pending acquisition) achieved 7% market share in California and generated 24% adjusted EBITDA segment margins on average sales of ~$12 million/year. MedMen also reported California sales/ft2 growth of 28% QoQ, due to some seasonality but also due to strong organic growth.

However, MedMen is also spending a lot of money building up their business thanks to very high operating costs. As with Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) north of the border, MedMen is running very large operating cash flow deficits and generating enormous EBITDA losses. In contrast with Canopy, MedMen does not appear to have enough capital to continue to fund that spending. In the December quarter, MedMen spent $123 million in cash flow, between operating cash flow, capital expenditures, and net acquisition costs, and ended the quarter with only $78 million in cash.

MedMen is facing a lawsuit from their ex-CFO, but their new CFO appears to be focused on costs. This should be a net positive for the company although, given their current spending rate of spending and EBITDA margins in California, MedMen may need to generate ~$1 billion/year in revenue before they could break even on EBITDA. It will take some time for that to happen, given revenue this quarter of $29.9 million or $49.5 million, including the PharmaCann acquisition and other deals.

Overall, I do not plan to invest in MedMen. I like the new CFO's focus on keeping costs constrained and MedMen's increased disclosure, such as breaking out the EBITDA contributions from California retail and corporate SG&A costs above. However, MedMen's cash flow and profitability are quite poor, and MedMen's cash position - with $78 million in cash and net debt of $23 million as of Dec. 29th - are concerning given the company's rate of cash burn.

MedMen has great marketing and branding, but their financial results leave something to be desired.

Resources

Overview

National expansion: MedMen is a large California-based multi-state cannabis company which, pro forma, has licenses for 78 retail stores and has 32 operating stores. MedMen currently has 20 MedMen stores open (not pro forma) with nine stores in California, four stores in New York, three stores in Arizona and Nevada, and one store in Illinois.

MedMen will add another ten stores through their purchase of PharmaCann, an all-stock deal worth nearly $700 million.

MedMen also plans to open 16 stores during the remainder of 2019, bringing their store count up to 48. Of these 16 new stores, three-quarters will be in California where MedMen will enter the competitive Florida market, competing with Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), each of which I cover on The Growth Operation. Florida is a medical cannabis market, which tends to generate less revenue than recreational cannabis on a per-store basis, although there has been some movement in Florida towards recreational cannabis.

Source: Author's U.S. Producer Comparison Charts, via The Growth Operation.

Today, MedMen's 32 pro forma stores place them in second place among their peers. Curaleaf has more stores open today, with 42, and also plans to open more stores than MedMen in the coming year: Curaleaf has aggressive plans to have 69 stores open by the end of 2019.

California focus: MedMen's core market is the California market. MedMen has nine stores in California and will have ten when their acquisition of Sugarleaf closes with its dispensary in Seaside, CA.

During the second quarter, MedMen had eight stores in California, and those stores generated $23.7 million in revenue, or 79% of MedMen's total revenue. Those stores showed great same-store growth, with their sales per square foot rising 28% QoQ, to $7,900/ft2, annualized. On the earnings call, MedMen's new CFO Michael Kramer noted that MedMen saw an increase in sales in the December holiday quarter but is not seeing a decrease in the subsequent quarter, perhaps suggesting organic growth is offsetting normal seasonal declines, to the extent that cannabis sales are seasonal.

MedMen seeks to increase owned brand sales: MedMen is primarily a retail cannabis store chain as 95% of their sales are derived from selling non-MedMen products in their stores. MedMen is ramping up their cultivation operations in order to be able to offer more of their own products in their stores and increase gross margins.

Today, MedMen sells its own products in Nevada under the [statemade] brand, but only sells third-party products in other states, including in the core California market. MedMen is expanding its cultivation facility in Nevada while also building a facility in California and planning expanded facilities in New York and Florida.

This is likely to improve gross margins moving forward - from ~50% to ~80%, according to the company. I suspect that these margin estimates skew slightly high, and it may be unlikely that MedMen (or any cannabis retailer) can continue to generate 50% gross margins on third-party products as more cannabis stores open and competition intensifies. However, moving to a more vertically-integrated model will help MedMen achieve higher margins, even if these gross margins may not be sustainable long term.

Trulieve is the best example of a fully vertically-integrated company, as their stores sell only their own products. Last quarter, Trulieve was able to achieve 71% gross margins (excluding fair value adjustments) - far higher than those of MedMen or other multi-state peers. This shows the value of both vertical integration and the value of scale, since Trulieve is able to operate at a higher scale than its peers due to having a single-state focus in Florida.

Great branding: MedMen has some of the best branding in the cannabis industry, with a very strong brand built on effective marketing.

For example, last month, MedMen released The New Normal, a two-minute advertisement by Spike Jonze. The advertisement tells its story effectively and entertainingly, presenting cannabis as a normal part of everyday life that was unjustly vilified for much of the 20th Century.

Branding is likely to become increasingly important in the American cannabis market. In medical cannabis states, branding may be less important: Patients are likely to be local and repeat customers who are using cannabis for their medical conditions.

However, in recreational states, more patients are likely to be tourists, visitors, or just casual users who are attracted to a particular cannabis store based on familiarity with the brand, either from effective marketing or because it's the brand they purchase at home. For example, MedMen's location in Venice Beach, California, reportedly has 35% of its customers coming from out of state - and those customers may be more likely to choose MedMen over other dispensaries due to familiarity with the MedMen brand.

As branding becomes more important, MedMen will benefit from their strong focus on building a great brand.

Financials

Strong revenue growth driven by same-store sales growth: MedMen's revenue is not new, since they announced their revenue and their pro forma revenue in January. In their second quarter, MedMen generated $29.9 million in revenue, up 39% QoQ and up 873% YoY. Including pending acquisitions, MedMen's pro forma revenue was $49.5 million, up 26% QoQ.

Annual revenue growth is due primarily to MedMen's expanding store footprint. Quarterly revenue growth also benefited from great same-store sales growth. During the second quarter, MedMen increased their sales per square foot in California to $7,895/ft2, up 28% QoQ. Some of that increase may be due to seasonality, but MedMen's earnings call suggested that third quarter comps are not declining, which may indicate that much of this growth was due to sustainable organic growth in MedMen's same-store sales.

Longer term, MedMen is targeting $20 million annual revenue/stores in mature, recreational cannabis markets. MedMen hasn't yet achieved this goal, even in California, but they have great revenue/store figures compared to peers. In the second quarter, MedMen had eight stores in California and generated $23.7 million in revenue. This suggests that each store sold ~$3 million of cannabis in the quarter, or an annualized rate of $12 million/year - a very strong sales total. This is significantly higher than Trulieve, which generated $7.2 million/year from its medical dispensaries in the third quarter, and higher than most other retailers as well.

Gross margins are ~average for MSOs: MedMen's 44% gross margins (excluding fair value adjustments) are about average compared to their peer group of multi-state operators, although relatively far from Trulieve's 71% gross margins. As described above, Trulieve's business operates in a single state, which allows the company to grow cannabis at better scale, and their total vertical-integration (selling their own products and only their own products) means that Trulieve has much lost gross costs than other retailers which are purchasing cannabis from other companies. As MedMen executes one their plan to sell more of their own cannabis, their gross margins are likely to improve.

These improvements may be partially offset by falling cannabis prices, as cannabis remains very costly in California compared to more mature states like Colorado. For example, the "most popular" strain at MedMen Orange County (Canndescent - Calm 117) costs $55/eighth-ounce while the most popular strain at Lightshade in Denver (Afghani Indica) costs only $25/eighth-ounce, and with further discounts up to $99/oz, or $12.50/eighth-ounce. Other strains in Denver cost as little at $45/oz. Over the long term, California prices are likely to fall which is likely to push MedMen's gross margins down.

Operating costs remain high: MedMen's operating costs rose slightly in the third quarter, from $73.0 million up to $77.7 million. Most of these costs are general and administrative costs, which make up $65.7 million of costs in the second quarter (flat QoQ). MedMen's higher operating costs were driven by a $3.8 million increase in sales and marketing costs.

MedMen's operating costs remain extremely high - much higher than peers in the industry. While most MSOs are not profitable, MedMen's costs stand out among its peer group as being very high. However, MedMen's new CFO is addressing those concerns head-on.

MedMen hired Michael Kramer as CFO back in December, replacing outgoing CFO James Parker. Parker's departure has been very messy, as I wrote about last month in MedMen: J'accuse - From CFO To Plaintiff In 85 Days. Parker filed a lawsuit against MedMen, making some potentially-troubling allegations against MedMen CEO Adam Bierman. Bierman has denied those allegations, and MedMen is defending itself in court.

On MedMen's earnings call, Kramer announced that MedMen was freezing the company's SG&A budget until they institute better processes and efficiencies across the firm. MedMen also noted that their current SG&A budget should be sufficient to allow the company to continue to grow without additional corporate spending. Over the coming quarters, investors should continue to monitor MedMen's SG&A spending to ensure that they're able to keep this promise and to continue expanding their footprint and growing their same-store sales without having to spend even more on operating costs.

Increased cost transparency: Perhaps also as a result of the new CFO, MedMen's most recent quarterly filings have a welcome increase in transparency. In their MD&A, MedMen has broken out their revenue and Adjusted EBITDA metrics by segment, with segments including all retail, California retail, cultivation and manufacturing, corporate costs, and pre-opening expenses related to costs incurred in opening stores prior to those stores opening, such as building out the space and paying rent advances.

During the second quarter, MedMen posted an EBITDA loss of $54.7 million, including fair value adjustments, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $43.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the last three categories above, including MedMen's $11.5 million in share-based compensation. As shown, the majority of these losses are due to MedMen's $40.9 million in spending on corporate SG&A costs, while MedMen's California retail operations are generating adjusted EBITDA margins of 24% on their $23.7 million in revenue.

If we presume that MedMen's other costs will remain flat for illustrative purposes, MedMen will need to generate a lot more revenue to become profitable with this cost structure. This quarter, MedMen made margins of 24% on their $23.7 million in California revenue. Aside from the two retail categories, MedMen's EBITDA loss was $60 million. If we presume those costs are flat, MedMen would need to generate ~$250 million/quarter in revenue to break even with this cost structure - and ~8x increase over current revenue and an ~5x increase over pro forma revenue.

Suffice to say, MedMen is unlikely to become profitable in the short term. Notably, however, MedMen is targeting $1 billion/year in revenue on their current licensing footprint of 78 potentially dispensaries. If they achieve that goal while maintaining EBITDA margins and keeping spending flat, the company may be ~breakeven.

Not yet profitable: Today, however, MedMen is not particularly close to profitability.

In this quarter, MedMen posted an EBITDA ex-FV loss of $61 million, a higher loss than last quarter's $59 million loss despite increasing revenue. Losses were higher this quarter primarily due to the growth in sales and marketing costs as well as the decline in gross margins (ex-FV) from 54% to 44%.

Source: MedMen Second Quarter Financial Statement

MedMen also posted an operating cash flow deficit of $75 million, a much larger deficit than last quarter's $50 million. In addition to the operating cash flow deficit, MedMen also spent $33.6 million in capital expenditures as they built out both their cultivation and their retail footprints. MedMen spent a further $24.1 million on acquisitions in the quarter, including the cash portion of the purchase prices of four businesses in the second quarter.

MedMen's cash flow is worse than peers: MedMen's cash flow is markedly worse than peers. While Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) is excluded from the above chart due to data availability issues (based on the recency of their RTO), each of the other cannabis companies above has much better cash flow than MedMen.

Of the above companies, only Cresco Labs (OTCPK:CRLBF) and Trulieve are generating positive cash flow. MedMen's cash flow losses are staggering even compared to unprofitable peers like Curaleaf and Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF), however. Because of this deficit, it is reassuring that new CFO Michael Kramer sounds focused on keeping costs under control. That said, cash flow remains a problem, and it would be a great positive for MedMen is they were able to reign in their spending to get cash flow more in line with their peers and in line with their capital position.

Raising money: Including acquisitions, MedMen spent $132 million in the second quarter, in cash flow. As of Dec. 29th, MedMen had $78 million in cash offset by $102 million of debt, with $39 million of that debt being due within a year. Given MedMen's rate of cash burn, this is not a comfortable cash position and strongly suggests that MedMen will need to raise more money.

MedMen has already made steps to raise money since the end of the quarter.

On Feb. 7th, MedMen sold three properties to a cannabis REIT called Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust. This includes two retail locations and MedMen's cultivation facility in Nevada. Through the deal, MedMen raised $18.4 million. These deals will allow MedMen to continue to expand with lower capital expenditures, although the resulting leases on the properties will increase MedMen's ongoing costs but could be cheaper than the interest on mortgages for the properties.

During their earnings call, MedMen suggested they may be able to sell more properties to REITs on a sale-and-leaseback basis, which would further help the company's cash position. Given the side of MedMen's cash flow deficit, it would be unsurprising if the company also seeks further capital through either debt or equity.

Price: Given this net debt, MedMen trades at a market cap and an enterprise value of ~$1.6 billion, based on Feb. 14th share counts from the earnings presentation. This share count doesn't include the yet-to-close PharmaCann acquisition, which was said to give PharmaCann holders ~25% control of MedMen. Those figures imply that MedMen's enterprise value and market cap will be ~$2.1 billion after that deal is complete.

Thoughts

I like a lot of what I am seeing and hearing from MedMen, aside from the financials.

MedMen's Spike Jonze commercial is excellent. MedMen's California results and market share are very strong, with good adjusted EBITDA margins from that segment of the business. I appreciate new CFO Michael Kramer's work in providing more disclosure, including breaking out California results and focusing on capping corporate costs.

However, MedMen's spending and cash flow remain a concern. Over the past three quarters, MedMen has spent $223 million in operating costs while generating $72 million in revenue and $31 million in gross profit (ex-FV). Similarly, MedMen's operating cash flow deficit this quarter was $75 million, more than 6x as much as their nearest multi-state peer.

While Canadian cannabis companies enjoy great access to capital and can sustain these losses, MedMen is hamstrung by restrictive American laws that limit access to capital. As a result, MedMen is having to spin out its property to REITs and may have to issue additional equity - which didn't go well last November. Even with those measures, MedMen's cash flow deficit is concerning in light of their $78 million in cash and their net debt position. Over the coming quarters, I would like to see MedMen tighten their belt and reduce corporate spending while growing their revenue organically with their strong marketing and well-designed stores.

Operationally, MedMen is performing very well. But financially, I am underwhelmed. I plan to continue not owning MedMen shares despite my positive feelings about new CFO Michael Kramer.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF, CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.