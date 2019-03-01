Special Dividends Coming For Fiat Chrysler Shareholders

The past year has been frustrating to say the least for Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) common shares. Starting off in 2018, the stock was hitting new highs at over $24.00/share, while watching now the shares drop and hover around $15.00/share. I myself and clients at my firm whom own this company are asking why? We have seen spin-offs with Ferrari (RACE), and outright sales of Magneti Marelli to private equity backed KKR (KKR). Both moves I feel were right decisions by management to improve balance sheets, liquidity ratios, and now the opportunity for management and board to issue dividends. One clue I have seemed to see through conference calls, meetings with dealership owners, and other shareholders is that sales are slowing. Are sales dropping off a cliff? No. However, dealers are filled with inventory of 2018's, with little help in incentives to push that product of their lots. Opportunity is still there with FCAU common shares, through some late Sergio Marchionne financial engineering.

Special Dividends Pending

With the sale of Magneti Marelli last fall to KKR, investors have been waiting patiently to see some cash from the deal. Now, shareholders are in the first stage of receiving a one time (roughly), 4.3% dividend. The company has suggest another special dividend payment in the future as well that would equate to roughly an 8.6% or so in dividend yield. One thing that I learned with my first Series 7 class at 20 years old was all investors love dividends. One catalyst that could help the stock near-term is the company offering dividends. Now, as a finance professional, I know dividends are not always the perfect thing to do with cash. I would rather see the company design a new Jeep at a price point of $16,000 that got 45 miles per gallon. However, special dividends and regular dividends will do just fine until we see some more design substance out of the company.

Regular Dividends Pending

One thing I know about stock selections is most institutional investors, and retail investors want a dividend payment from their common stocks they own. Many institutional mutual funds have certain rules, especially value funds that state they must only own equities that pay such dividend. I can't say I blame them. The FCAU balance sheet is in much, much, better shape now to issue such dividends. Late legend and leader of FCAU, Sergio Marchionne, hinted many times at wanting to issues regular dividends to long-term shareholders. This is one plan of Sergio's we will get to see through.

FCAU Offers Shareholders a Forward P/E of 4.7

You the Seeking Alpha audience is not reading this wrong. Of course as the stock keeps dropping, the forward P/E continues to drop. If I see the growth rates dropping by 20-30% this fiscal year for the company, I could warrant such a drop in price from FCAU. However, we are not seeing yet such a sharp drop off in sales volumes from the company.

When looking at some of the ratios for FCAU, you can see below that Fiat Chrysler's forward PEG ratio is at a whopping .22. The forward P/E of FCAU is also trending around a whopping 4.69. These numbers remind me of a company that is in free fall, not a company such as FCAU who is seeing some softness in sales.

This next chart is designed to make you see a correlation that just puzzles me. As you can see from the chart, the red line represents the trailing twelve months of income has increased to 133.35billion, as the median price target from analysts has dropped with price. According to fundamental analysts, this would not add up at all, unless the future earnings over the next twelve months is expected to drop.

This last chart is to show that the quarterly estimates for the company are also trending sideways to around $3.23/share for the full year. Nothing in the cards where the company is suggesting a sudden drop off of 30% or so in gross sales or EBITDA. If you flip the typical Earnings X Multiple, which = Price formula around, you get the earnings yield. Take 3.23/share and divide that into the share price, you get around 21%. FCAU earnings yield would be around 21%.

Summary

As FCAU shares struggle, management is trying to find ways to utilize shareholder value. Issuing special dividends and regular dividends is a great first step in doing so. Management will still have to do more by executing Sergio's five year plan he laid out last year. More consolidation is needed in lowering operating costs, and it wouldn't hurt the company to continue its journey into focusing on its core competencies such as Jeep and Ram trucks. Spinning off other luxury brands could be in the cards, which would also help the balance sheet more and help weather a potential slowdown in global economies. At the end of the day, FCAU shares are interesting here at this this price, and shareholders can expect to be on the receiving end for once with not one, but two dividends coming up. Let's hope the board of directors is on board with these dividends as it hits the gas for some shareholder value creation.

