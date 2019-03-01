Jagged Peak : A Pre-Call Note - Big Tex Takes A Back Seat - Discipline Should Be Applauded

In-Line Quarter where it counts, bottom line miss is price, not surprising after 80% of Permians saw the same analyst-induced miss.

Jagged Peak (JAG) Reported Solid 4Q18 Results; 2019 Program To Focus on WC A in Whiskey River and Cochise (Big Tex takes a back seat); Slowing Down Like Everyone Else to Limit Outspend.

The 4Q18 Numbers

Oil differential: ($11.05) vs the 3Q18 differential of ($13.49)

differential of ($13.49) Operating costs: LOE was near low end of range for the full year

2018 Capex: Came in at $690.8 (D&C) and $711 mm total vs total guidance of $668 to $702 mm (The $711 mm figure should not draw any analyst fire).

2018 Volumes: 34.2 MBOEpd (up 101% over 2017)

Guidance

2019 Capex : $605 mm (drilling and complete) plus $30 mm on mid for infrastructure and other. Down 11% on mid. 5 rig program focused on high IRR targets.

plus $30 mm on mid for infrastructure and other. Down 11% on mid. 5 rig program focused on high IRR targets. Primary Program: 42 wells Whiskey River (mostly 2 well pads), 7 wells Cochise . WC A focus.

. WC A focus. Big Tex gets just 9% of capital - Big Tex is less well known with more variable results and will see just 5 wells (4 WC A, and 1 Woodford) in a 3D high graded area. This is sharply below the 40 wells management spoke to recently as needed to hold the position. We see this move to not focus on Big Tex as a positive that will bolster confidence in their ability to make guidance.

- Big Tex is less well known with more variable results and will see just 5 wells (4 WC A, and 1 Woodford) in a 3D high graded area. This is sharply below the 40 wells management spoke to recently as needed to hold the position. We see this move to not focus on Big Tex as a positive that will bolster confidence in their ability to make guidance. This guidance should be reassuring to analysts.

They did say depending on the results of the 5 well program Big Tex could see 7 more wells during the year.

Note that the total net well count is 51 to 55 in 2019 vs 48 in 2018 (well count up 10% despite the lower capex ). Efficiency and lower service costs allowing them to complete 10% more wells with capex down almost $100 mm. They see a reduction of 15% per lateral foot over 2018 levels this year.

in 2019 vs in 2018 (well count up 10% despite the lower ). Efficiency and lower service costs allowing them to complete 10% more wells with down almost $100 mm. They see a reduction of 15% per lateral foot over 2018 levels this year. Favorite quote watch: "the Company is focusing its efforts on delivering increased capital efficiency to minimize capital outspend and keeping its balance sheet strong"

2019 Volumes: 38.3 to 41.3 MBOEpd (76% oil), up 16% on mid over 2018. Note that oil production is guided up 19%.

38.3 to 41.3 (76% oil), up 16% on mid over 2018. Note that oil production is guided up vs Street of 41 MBOEpd (78% oil).

(78% oil). 4Q19 guided to 43 to 47 MBOEpd (demonstrating momentum heading into next year).

guided to 43 to 47 (demonstrating momentum heading into next year). Operating Costs: LOE guidance is up slightly at $3.65 to $4.15 per BOE.

Highlights

New high spec fleet cutting rock faster already in 2019, 19% improvement over 2018 average.

2019 completions showing a whopping 85% improvement in feet completed per day over the 2018 average which itself was up 44% over 2017.

Cochise - 3 well pads as part of a 9 well pilot in 2H19 coming on line in 2020.

coming on line in 2020. Whiskey River 2018 vintage Wolfcamp A wells continue to show better cumulative production than 2017 wells and are above the type curve.

A wells continue to show better cumulative production than 2017 wells and are above the type curve. Big Tex - Still pursuing deals, did one small farmout so far.

so far. Reserves: Up 44% to 118.9 MMBOE; 393% reserve replaces; name trading at TEV/ 1P BOE of $21 / BOE (OK, smaller, recently faster growing name)

Balance Sheet:

1.1x net debt to 4Q18 annualized EBITDA

annualized EBITDA They see staying under 2.0x in a $50 world in 2019 on their program,

Liquidity of $575 mm with an undrawn revolver plus cash of $35 mm.

Nutshell: Solid quarter other than price which was to be expected. They are still one of the highest margin Permians we track. As we have seen from so many this quarter, the message from investors to slow down has been received. Estimates will come down with the lower growth expectation but not hugely. We will have an updated cheat sheet out early next week. JAG remains our 4th largest position in the ZLT (~ 7% of assets) and we have no plans to sell at this time. This should be well received.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.