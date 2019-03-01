Will Wabtec And GE Transportation Form A High Profit Combination?

The full-year 2018 attracted most of the attention with revenue and net income up 12%. Income was a disappointment leading to changes in the Transit business.

However, the first two months of Transportation will go to GE and the cost associated with the acquisition was unexpectedly high.

Wabtec Stock Price

Source: Finbox.io

The Wabtec (WAB) acquisition of GE (GE) transportation is off to a good start. As the market for locomotives begins to recover from its 2018 low, years of growth are forecasted. However, the 2019 results will see higher than expected costs, which are muting the market's reaction. The combination is generating better than anticipated growth. It is a strong buy.

Combined Business

Wabtec's 2019 full-year guidance is compared to 2018 in the table below. Transportation revenue in 2018 was $500 million less than Wabtec. In 2019, revenue is equal. Transportation increased by 18% while Wabtec increased 5%. Combined operating income is up 17% and EBITDA up 42%.

In 2015, transportation produced 1,000 locomotives. By 2018, locomotive production was down to 272 units. However, the backlog is growing and 2019 production is increasing. Existing orders cover 90% of the 2019 production schedule, something that was not true in 2018. Production between 2018 and 2021 is projected to grow at double-digit rates and locomotive production will be greater than twice 2018 rates. This would put 2021 production at between 550 to 800 units per year. Seventy percent of these units have long-term service contracts. Transportation will continue to grow more rapidly than the legacy Wabtec businesses.

Synergies

On the list of the source of synergies is "Manufacturing Footprint Optimization". The 1,700 workers at the Erie, PA plant went on strike the day after the acquisition was announced. Wabtec demanded substantial givebacks including: 38% lower wages for new hires, mandatory overtime, and authority to use up to 20% outside personnel. It is not clear that Wabtec needs Erie. This is a 100-year-old facility that is used to manufacture locomotives. When Jeff Immelt was CEO, GE built a $500 million state of the art, non-union locomotive plant in Texas. With locomotive volume still low, Erie could be closed and the volume consolidated in Texas. Wabtec did not accept any of GE's labor contracts but it renegotiated deals with every other plant except Erie.

Wabtec did not have any significant synergies in 2019 guidance. They are projecting to achieve $250 million in synergies over four years. They usually get most of the synergies early in the process. However, this time they are developing an approach for the new company, so the synergies will be back-end loaded. They have a detailed process with consultants and monthly review with top management.

The revenue gains from more Wabtec parts on Transportation's locomotives and increased software products will not occur until the end of the four-year process. Transportation is exiting GE shared computer services and rationalizing the IT system using Wabtec accounting. They are moving transportation people out of offices shared with other GE operations. They are looking at shared services and reduced administrative costs. Transportation offices will be consolidated with Wabtec, partially outside the U.S.

Debt

Wabtec took on debt to pay GE $2.9 billion. Debt is now equal to 3.3 times adjusted EBITDA. At the end of 2019, they anticipate that it will be down to 2.8 times adjusted EBITDA. Further debt reduction will be made to achieve an investment-grade rating.

2019 Costs

Full-year 2019 revenue for the combined business totaled $9.2 billion but $0.8 billion of that revenue will remain with GE along with $0.1 billion of operating income. Transaction costs, one-time purchase price adjustments, and accounting harmonization are all estimates at $0.1 billion each. The table below summarizes the costs totalizing 0.4 billion. Some of these costs will fall into later quarters, but the bulk will be in the first quarter. The exception is the one-time purchase price adjustment, which is spread out over 12 months.

The synergies are not in this estimate but neither are the costs of achieving them. In addition, goodwill will be $0.2 per year. The results for the first quarter will be very low. The second quarter should have a few charges and stronger performance. With the first quarter charges, the full-year EPS will be about the same as 2018. However, the adjusted EPS would be $4.00 to $4.20 about 5 to 10 percent above the prior year. The adjusted EPS is 17 to 18.

Conclusions

The 10% to 15% stock price increase that I foresaw will not happen because the synergies are back loaded and transaction and other expenses were greater than anticipated and GE retained the first 2 months. However, the business is stronger than anticipated. When the deal was announced a year ago, the combined revenue was $8.0 billion. In 2018, the combined revenue was $0.3 billion higher and in 2019, $1.2 billion higher. Wabtec is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.