Tandem Diabetes: The Pump Is Primed

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported Q4 2018 revenues of $76.2 million (+89%, and +71% in the US), exceeding consensus by $20 million. International sales, which began in the third quarter, rose sequentially from $2.5 million to $7.1 million and accounted for 9% of the total. The gross profit margin improved by 1,200 basis points to 55%. Pump shipments increased by 133% to 16,168. US shipments grew by 86% and new customer shipments (backing out renewals for both periods) advanced by 84%. Renewals were 1,800 versus 900 in the corresponding 2017 fourth quarter. For the year, pump shipments were 34,500, representing a 102% increase. US shipments increased by 77% and renewals grew by 115%. With pumps typically renewed on a four-year cycle, it is worth noting that Tandem sold 10,800 pumps in 2014 and 15,500 in 2015. Given the current renewal rate of 50%, this could represent an incremental $9 million in sales in 2019.

For 2019, management guided for revenues to be in a range of $255-270 million (+47% at the high end), of which $45-50 million will be international. Therefore, domestic sales are forecast to rise by about 26%. The gross profit margin is expected to increase by 300 basis points to 52%. It is important to realize that international sales have a lower margin than those in the US. Tandem is clearly benefitting from Animas's withdrawal from the market, the introduction of the t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ and an increasing percentage of Type 1 diabetic patients opting for pump therapy (which is related to the introduction of newer technologies). Regarding the latter, as I have previously written, increasing the number of patients on pumps in the US from the current estimate of 550,000 (30% share of the Type 1 diabetics) to 750,000 would increase the overall pump market by $800 million and would add $200 million in annual supply sales. This is more than a hypothetical exercise, as decreasing the number of hypoglycemic events, as seen with Basal-IQ, will reduce the morbidity associated with seizures, unconsciousness, irregular heartbeat, and confusion. Furthermore, by the end of the third quarter, Tandem should be introducing its t:slim X2 with Control-IQ. This pump will adjust basal insulin to prevent hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic episodes and will also deliver correction boluses during hyperglycemia.

For 2019, I am forecasting Tandem to achieve revenues of $290 million (+58%), though this could end up being conservative if international sales exceed management guidance. I expect the company to achieve slight profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and I believe the company will have pre-tax earnings per share in 2023 over $3.00. I recognize that the stock, which has risen by 2700% since the beginning of 2018, is expensive by traditional valuation parameters and sells for 12.6x my 2019 revenue estimate. For comparison, DexCom (DXCM) sells for 10x, and Insulet (PODD), 9x. My rationale for continuing to recommend the stock remains my belief that the company's results will exceed forecasts and that the advances in pumps and sensor technologies will drive a multi-year increase in the number of diabetic patients who opt for pump therapy. I expect Tandem, with Basal-IQ and Control-IQ, to be at the vanguard of the improvements, enabling it to grab a greater share of a growing market, at the same time, it establishes an international presence. It is trite to say that the easy money has been made, but more importantly, from this level, I am still invested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.